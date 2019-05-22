Synaptics Incorporated : to Demonstrate Broad Human Interface Portfolio at Computex

COMPUTEX, Taipei; SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 22, 2019 - Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced it will demonstrate a broad variety of its cutting-edge human interface portfolio during Computex next week in Taipei, Taiwan. Demonstrations will span across key market segments including voice-enabled smart home devices powered by Smart Edge AI, personal audio solutions for headsets and earbuds featuring hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC); and innovative TouchPad™, audio, video interface, and fingerprint sensors for consumer and enterprise PCs. Visit Synaptics at Computex, May 28-31, 2019, Room 1117 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

'Synaptics is laser focused on innovating at the smart edge and across our unique human interface portfolio and we are thrilled to be able to demonstrate our cutting-edge solutions at Computex,' said Saleel Awsare, senior vice president and general manager, IoT Division, Corporate Marketing and Investor Relations at Synaptics. 'We have a very robust roadmap of compelling products with key engagements at global customer and ecosystem partners and are excited about the opportunity to meet with them at this event.'

Demonstrations Overview

Smart Edge AI™

Synaptics will showcase several compelling edge processing use case demonstrations of Smart Edge AI™ including Face ID and Voice ID without enrollment and without internet. Already shipping in the millions, the new Smart Edge AI AudioSmart® family includes the world's first fully integrated SoCs comprising neural network acceleration, a proprietary wake word engine with support for custom wake words, and highly-advanced far-field voice processing.

PC Solutions

Synaptics is the undisputed leader in human interface for PCs, and will be showcasing several touch, biometric, audio and interface solutions. Demonstrations include Notebook PCs featuring the industry's most secure capacitive-based Natural ID™ Match-in-Sensor™ fingerprint authentication and optical-based Clear ID™ fingerprint sensors. Synaptics is the only company delivering integrated fingerprint in TouchPad™ solutions. Synaptics will also showcase an innovative non-mechanical TouchPad with haptics.

Additional customer demonstrations include Acer with its new Raptor PC featuring Synaptics' unique touchpad number pad that replaces mechanical keys. Lenovo Docking stations will be demonstrated featuring Synaptics integrated AudioSmart Hi-Res playback support and ConnectSmart™ video interface with DisplayPort 1.4 performance. Two Kensington VeriMark solutions will be demonstrated. The first is a VeriMark FIDO2 CTAP Security Key with Synaptics Match-in-Sensor fingerprint authentication. The second is the VeriMark Pro Security Key with Synaptics Match-in-Sensor and is Windows Hello certified.

Wearables

Personal Audio

Synaptics will demonstrate its digital audio headset SoCs targeting Bluetooth-based and USB Type-C based headphones. Designed for office headsets, smartphone earbuds, gaming headphones and wireless hearables, the digital audio headset SoCs feature Synaptics' innovative industry-first whisper voice pickup technology and hybrid adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) solutions. Whether in-ear, over-ear, or on-ear, Synaptics delivers best-in-class ANC in a variety of acoustic design and form factors. Synaptics noise cancelling technology makes no compromises on music playback quality and requires no post-processing to compensate for music dynamic range loss that is often a characteristic of alternative noise cancelling solutions.

VR Head Mounted Displays

Also on display will be Synaptics' industry-first breakthrough display technology supporting high resolution 2K/3K per eye. This capability has enabled OEMs to design a new generation of VR headsets with meaningfully better visual capabilities, bringing users a more immersive and better experience than ever before. Synaptics is also the only company delivering an end-to-end (GPU to Display Pixel) solution by leveraging its ConnectSmart™ VR Bridge.