SYNCHRO FOOD CO., LTD.

SYNCHRO FOOD CO., LTD.

(3963)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/06
313 JPY   +3.64%
02:34aSYNCHRO FOOD : Notice regarding the change of reporting segments
Synchro Food : Notice regarding the change of reporting segments

08/07/2020 | 02:34am EDT

Notice regarding the change of reporting segments

Aug. 2020 Synchro Food Co., Ltd. <3963>

New reporting segments

Reporting segments are changed from FY2020 Q1.

Previous reporting

New reporting segments(From FY2020 Q1)

segments

Media Platform

Synchro Food(except fully

※2

furnished asset transfer service)

Wit

Single Segment※1

M&A Services

Fully furnished asset transfer service

Staffing

Synchro Career

※1 Revenue Classification of 4 stages of restaurant management continues to disclose.

※2 Food truck matching service and new subsidiary of Nikoshigoto running side job matching site (both announced on August 7, 2020) will be included in Media Platform segment from FY 2020 Q2.

Copyright 2020 Synchro Food Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

1

Disclaimer

Synchro Food Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 06:33:20 UTC
SYNCHRO FOOD : Notice regarding the change of reporting segments
Financials
Sales 2020 2 014 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net income 2020 287 M 2,72 M 2,72 M
Net cash 2020 2 708 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 334 M 79,0 M 78,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 7,35x
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart SYNCHRO FOOD CO., LTD.
Synchro Food Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SYNCHRO FOOD CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Shinichi Fujishiro President & Representative Director
Yasuhito Ohsuga Director, Executive Officer & Manager-Operations
Shun Ohkubo Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Masaki Morita Director & Manager-Administration
Ryota Matsuzaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNCHRO FOOD CO., LTD.-44.01%79
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED47.90%687 959
NETFLIX, INC.57.33%221 438
PROSUS N.V.26.11%165 336
NASPERS LIMITED40.69%80 651
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.71%57 568
