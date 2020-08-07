Synchro Food : Notice regarding the change of reporting segments 0 08/07/2020 | 02:34am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Notice regarding the change of reporting segments Aug. 2020 Synchro Food Co., Ltd. <3963> New reporting segments Reporting segments are changed from FY2020 Q1. Previous reporting New reporting segments(From FY2020 Q1) segments Media Platform Synchro Food(except fully ※2 furnished asset transfer service) Wit Single Segment※1 M&A Services Fully furnished asset transfer service Staffing Synchro Career ※1 Revenue Classification of 4 stages of restaurant management continues to disclose. ※2 Food truck matching service and new subsidiary of Nikoshigoto running side job matching site (both announced on August 7, 2020) will be included in Media Platform segment from FY 2020 Q2. Copyright 2020 Synchro Food Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved. 1 Attachments Original document

