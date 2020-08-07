Synchro Food : Notice regarding the change of reporting segments

Notice regarding the change of reporting segments
Aug. 2020 Synchro Food Co., Ltd. <3963>
Reporting segments are changed from FY2020 Q1.
|
Previous reporting
|
|
New reporting segments(From FY2020 Q1)
|
segments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Media Platform
|
Synchro Food(except fully
|
|
|
※2
|
furnished asset transfer service)
|
|
|
|
Wit
|
|
|
|
Single Segment※1
|
|
M&A Services
|
|
Fully furnished asset transfer service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Staffing
|
Synchro Career
|
|
|
|
※1 Revenue Classification of 4 stages of restaurant management continues to disclose.
※2 Food truck matching service and new subsidiary of Nikoshigoto running side job matching site (both announced on August 7, 2020) will be included in Media Platform segment from FY 2020 Q2.
|
Copyright 2020 Synchro Food Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
|
1
Disclaimer
Synchro Food Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 06:33:20 UTC