SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SNCR)
British American Tobacco Selects Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform to Speed Delivery of Highly Optimized Customer Journeys

10/31/2019 | 08:31am EDT

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, today announced that it is launching a multi-country pilot of the Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform (DXP) for British American Tobacco (BAT), a leading, multi-category consumer goods company providing tobacco and nicotine products to millions of adult consumers around the world.

The Synchronoss DXP solution will provide BAT with a toolkit of capabilities that vastly simplifies IT delivery, giving BAT the capacity to quickly design, deploy, manage and optimize customer journeys while providing a unified experience across all its owned retail locations.

“Synchronoss’ DXP will give us the insights, flexibility and speed required to create highly optimized guided customer journeys that will not only deliver additional value for our customers but also maximize our revenue,” said Jean-Francois Parent, Global Head of Own Retail & New Channels at British American Tobacco. “At the same time, DXP will help ensure that our global adult customers can count on a consistent experience as they explore our products – including when they are interacting with an in-store tablet and one of our sales team members.”

The pilot will be deployed for three months across 25 BAT retail locations in Europe: 10 stores in Poland, 9 stores in the UK and 6 stores in Germany.

Chris Hill, SVP Digital Transformation, Synchronoss, said, “Our Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform provides BAT with both the intelligence and the technical capabilities it needs to put in place a best-in-class customer retail experience that delivers exceptional value to both its customers and the company’s bottom line.”

To learn more about the Synchronoss Digital Experience Platform, visit the Synchronoss website.

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss (NASDAQ:SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com

Contact:

Media:
North America:
Diane Rose
CCgroup
M: +1 202-350-2469
E: synchronoss@ccgrouppr.com

International:
Anais Merlin
CCgroup
T: +44 (0)203 824 9219
E: synchronoss@ccgrouppr.com

Investor:
Joe Crivelli
Synchronoss
908-566-3131
investor@synchronoss.com 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
