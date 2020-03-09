CORRECTION: Synchronoss Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results; AT&T set to deploy the Synchronoss Personal Cloud Solution
03/09/2020 | 04:34pm EDT
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital and IoT platforms and products, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Synchronoss is also announced this morning that AT&T is set to deploy the Synchronoss Personal Cloud Solution for AT&T Mobility wireless customers.
Financial highlights:
Revenue for the quarter was $90.6 million. For the full year, revenue was $308.7 million.
GAAP net loss for the quarter was $14.7 million. For the full year, GAAP net loss was $136.7 million.
Synchronoss delivered $6.5 million of adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA was $27.6 million.
Total costs and expenses were down 13 percent year over year in the fourth quarter and 15 percent for the year.
Synchronoss ended the year with $39.0 million of cash on the balance sheet.
Three Months Ended December 31,
$000s
2019
2018
% Change
Revenues
$
90,588
$
82,102
10.3
%
Net Loss Attributable to Synchronoss
(14,671
)
(101,909
)
85.6
%
Non-GAAP Net Loss From Cont. Ops. Attributable to Synchronoss
(2,502
)
(80,837
)
96.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA
6,486
15,436
(58.0
)%
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
$000s
2019
2018
% Change
Revenues
$
308,749
$
325,839
(5.2
)%
Net Loss Attributable to Synchronoss
(136,720
)
(243,748
)
(43.9
)%
Non-GAAP Net Loss From Cont. Ops. Attributable to Synchronoss
(53,777
)
(176,914
)
(69.6
)%
Adjusted EBITDA
27,584
14,023
96.7
%
Glenn Lurie, president and chief executive officer, stated “Synchronoss finished 2019 on a strong note, with our highest revenue quarter in two years. And 2020 is off to a good start, as we have already launched two new cloud customers - TracFone and Assurant - and we are launching AT&T this week. In addition, our advanced messaging work with the CCMI joint venture of AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon is well underway, and we are already seeing upside to the original contract in the form of additional technology integration and professional services work.”
Mr. Lurie added, “With the new business wins we closed in 2019, we have the business in hand along with the quality of our sales funnel to energize profitable growth for the next several years. We have worked hard to right size our expense base and see additional opportunities to reduce costs and grow operating margins in the new year."
David Clark, chief financial officer, added, “Synchronoss ended the year with $39 million of cash, up from $20 million at the end of the third quarter. In 2019, we reduced total costs and expenses 13 percent, which drove a significant improvement in financial results. For the full year, Adjusted EBITDA was $27.6 million, up from $14.0 million in 2018. We believe we can deliver approximately $15 million of additional cost savings in 2020.”
New Business Update
New customer agreements and partnerships that the company has completed since the last earnings announcement include:
AT&T Mobility is launching the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution for its wireless customers. The Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution will fully integrate into a suite of AT&T services, leveraging the cloud to vastly improve the subscriber’s overall experience. It will also give AT&T the ability to provide and monetize new value-added services to its wireless customers.
Synchronoss’ Personal Cloud Solution has been fully integrated with Pocket Geek by Assurant to provide an enhanced device and content protection solution to a leading North American carrier.
In November, the company was selected by the Cross-Carrier Messaging Initiative (CCMI), a joint venture of AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon, to deliver an advanced mobile messaging experience across all four mobile networks.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
