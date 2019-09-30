Log in
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SNCR)
Synchronoss Technologies Executives to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the B. Riley Consumer & Media Conference

09/30/2019 | 09:30am EDT

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Lurie, and its Chief Financial Officer, David Clark, will participate in a fireside chat at the B. Riley Consumer & Media Conference being held at the Sofitel New York Hotel on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the discussion, as well as the replay, will be available on the “Webcasts and Presentations” section of the company’s Investor Relations page at www.synchronoss.com.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

Investors:
Joe Crivelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 908-566-3131

© GlobeNewswire 2019
