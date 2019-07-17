Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Synchrony Financial    SYF

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

(SYF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CareCredit Is Now Integrated into Blueprint OMS (Office Management System) to Make it Easier to Help Patients Get Care

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 05:33pm EDT

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCredit, a Synchrony (NYSE:SYF) solution and a leading provider of patient financing, is now integrated with Blueprint OMS, a product of Blueprint Solutions, a privately held software service company that provides leading, cloud-based audiology software for hearing healthcare providers throughout the world. Through the integration, it is now easier for providers to help their patients apply for special financing options through CareCredit in order to better manage the cost of technology and get the hearing care they want and need.

With CareCredit integrated with Blueprint OMS, hearing healthcare providers and their teams can save time and increase productivity. Through the integration, teams can now process CareCredit transactions and have them automatically write back to the ledger, saving time and minimizing human error. Helping patients apply for CareCredit is also easier. The patient information is automatically transferred to the CareCredit application, so all the team has to do is complete a few fields of information and click “submit” to receive a credit decisions within seconds. Additionally, teams can look up a cardholder account number when a patient does not have his or her CareCredit credit card available and access the CareCredit online payment calculator. 

“One of the main barriers stopping patients from purchasing recommended hearing devices can be cost,” said Randy Baldwin, Vice President of Specialty Markets at CareCredit. “The CareCredit integration with Blueprint OMS gives practices easy access to a financial solution that helps more patients fit optimal care and hearing health solutions into their monthly budget.”

“Our hearing software is more than an office management system. It’s a foundation for managing and growing business by providing improved staff efficiency, patient retention and increased sales,” said Henrik Nielsen, President, Blueprint Solutions. “Being able to process CareCredit transactions and applications from Blueprint OMS helps practices achieve that goal.”

Hearing care providers who accept CareCredit and use Blueprint OMS can go to blueprintsolutions.us for more information and to request a demo of the integration features. 

About Synchrony 
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $130 billion in sales financed and 74.5 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at synchrony.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

CareCredit is a health, wellness and personal care credit card dedicated to helping people get the care they want and need. For more than 30 years, CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, has helped millions of people by offering special financing options with convenient monthly payments. CareCredit is accepted at more than 210,000 locations for a wide variety of health and wellness procedures, treatments, products and services.

About Blueprint Solutions:

Blueprint Solutions have been providing leading cloud-based hearing healthcare software solutions since 2005 and is today serving hearing healthcare professionals in 15 countries. Blueprint OMS is the most scalable, customizable, configurable, and user-friendly office management system available for hearing healthcare today — Designed by hearing healthcare providers and backed with superior support and service

FOR MORE INFORMATION
www.carecredit.com or Facebook.com/CareCredit or Twitter.com/CareCredit

CONTACTS:
Cindy Hearn, senior vice president, branding & communications, 800-300-3046, ext. 4138 or chearn@carecredit.com
Communications, 855-791-8007 or media.relations@synchronyfinancial.com
(C) 2019 Synchrony Bank

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
05:33pCareCredit Is Now Integrated into Blueprint OMS (Office Management System) to..
GL
07/15MARKET SNAPSHOT: Should Investors Prepare For A 'shock And Awe' Campaign From..
DJ
06/25SYNCHRONY : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 19, 2019
PR
06/20SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
06/17SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/14SYNCHRONY : and Suzuki Extend Partnership
PR
06/11SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Amazon launches co-branded credit card with Synchrony for ..
AQ
05/30SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
05/21SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Confer..
PR
05/15SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 513 M
EBIT 2019 9 296 M
Net income 2019 3 484 M
Debt 2019 9 810 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 6,89x
P/E ratio 2020 7,62x
EV / Sales2019 2,56x
EV / Sales2020 2,86x
Capitalization 24 836 M
Chart SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Synchrony Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 39,00  $
Last Close Price 35,54  $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Margaret M. Keane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Hartnack Non-Executive Chairman
Kurt Grossheim Chief Operating Officer
Brian D. Doubles Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Carol Juel Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL53.58%24 567
BAJAJ FINANCE30.38%29 178
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES37.39%26 089
ACOM CO., LTD.9.69%5 642
LENDINGTREE INC90.93%5 581
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC43.27%4 646
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About