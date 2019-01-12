Johnson Fistel, LLP : Announces Investigations of Navient Corporation, Synchrony Financial, and Ebix, Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

Log in
01/12/2019 | 07:49am EST

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against the following companies:

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) [click here to join this action] 
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) [click here to join this action] 
Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) [click here to join this action] 

Navient Corporation (NAVI)
Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) and certain of its officers.  Navient provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States.

Several years ago a securities class action complaint was filed alleging that during the Class Period, defendants materially misstated the Company's business metrics and financial prospects.

Then in October 2018, a consumer class action lawsuit was filed against Navient for misleading borrowers regarding their loan servicing options in violation of numerous state and federal laws.

If you have held Navient shares continuously long-term, you may have standing to hold Naviant harmless from the damage the officers and directors caused by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and certain of its officers.

Recently a securities class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Synchrony from October 21, 2016 through November 1, 2018, (the "Class Period"). According to the lawsuit, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Synchrony misrepresented that its consistent and disciplined underwriting practices had led to a higher quality loan portfolio than those of its competitors. In truth, Synchrony had relaxed its underwriting standards and increasingly offered private-label credit cards to riskier borrowers in order to sustain growth, which consequently damaged its relationship with retail partners.

On July 26, 2018, news outlets reported that Walmart had chosen a competitor to replace Synchrony. Then, on November 1, 2018, Wal-Mart sued Synchrony, accusing it of improper underwriting in connection with a Wal-Mart/Synchrony credit card program.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Synchrony continuously holding shares before February 2017, you may have standing to hold Synchrony harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX)
Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) and certain of its officers. 

On October 5, 2018, Ebix announced that the company had approved the appointment of T R Chadha & Co. LLP as Ebix's independent registered public accounting firm replacing Cherry Bekaert LLP. Following this news, Ebix's share price plummeted more than 19%.

Then, in December 2018, Viceroy Research Group published a series of reports, asserting, among other things, that Ebix is "Over the course of our investigation we uncovered evidence of what we believe is a scheme to incorrectly book revenue and earnings." Following these reports, the Company's share price declined further.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action] . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-fistel-llp-announces-investigations-of-navient-corporation-synchrony-financial-and-ebix-inc-investors-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300777289.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
