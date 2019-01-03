Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Investigating Synchrony's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - SYF

Scott+Scott
Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and
consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain
directors and officers of Synchrony Financial (“Synchrony” or the
“Company”) (NYSE: SYF) breached their fiduciary duties to the Company
and its shareholders. If you are a Synchrony shareholder, you are
encouraged to contact Scott+Scott for additional information.
Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of the Synchrony Board made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Synchrony had not maintained consistent, disciplined underwriting
practices and had not been focusing on a higher quality asset base; (2)
Synchrony’s loan portfolio was not of a “stable asset quality,” but
rather, to sustain loan receivable growth, Synchrony had loosened its
underwriting guidelines and began approving and extending credit to
riskier and less creditworthy borrowers; (3) Synchrony had made other
significant modifications to its underwriting practices, including
changing its new account acquisition strategies, tightening up credit
line increases, and decreasing existing credit lines; (4) the Company
knew that its key retail partners, including Walmart, were dissatisfied
with the Company’s underwriting changes and that this had damaged its
relationships with key retail partners; and (5) as a result, Synchrony’s
public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant
times.
On April 28, 2017, Synchrony announced disappointing first quarter 2017
earnings driven by poor loan performance and disclosed that Synchrony
would be setting aside over $1.3 billion in reserves to cover probable
loan losses, a 21% increase in reserves over the prior quarter.
Following this news, Synchrony’s stock price fell $5.25 per share, or
15.89%, to close at $27.80 per share on April 28, 2017.
On July 12, 2018, it was reported that Walmart was considering ending
its relationship with Synchrony. On this news, Synchrony’s stock price
fell $1.84 per share, or 5.29%, to close at $32.96 per share on July 12,
2018. Two weeks later, on July 26, 2018, multiple news outlets confirmed
that Walmart had opted to replace Synchrony with one of Synchrony’s
competitors. Following this announcement, Synchrony’s stock price fell
$3.44 per share, or 10.29%, to close at $30.00 per share on July 26,
2018.
Then, on November 1, 2018, Walmart sued Synchrony, alleging that
Synchrony had deliberately underwritten the Walmart/Synchrony credit
card program in a way that exposed the program to significant unique
credit risk. Walmart’s lawsuit seeks damages “in an amount . . .
estimated to be no less than $800 million.” Following this news,
Synchrony’s stock price fell $3.01 per share, or 10.22%, to close at
$26.43 per share on November 2, 2018.
What You Can Do
If you are a Synchrony shareholder, you may have legal claims against
the Company’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this
investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights,
please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
