Synchrony Financial : Announces New Fourth Quarter 2018...

STAMFORD, Conn. - Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) plans to report its fourth quarter 2018 results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. The earnings release and presentation materials will be available on Synchrony's corporate website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com. A conference call to discuss Synchrony's results will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the website, under Events and Presentations. A replay will be available on the website or by dialing (888) 843-7419 (U.S. domestic) or (630) 652-3042 (international), passcode 42018#, and can be accessed beginning approximately two hours after the event through February 6, 2019.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $130 billion in sales financed and 74.5 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchronyfinancial.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

# # #

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Greg Ketron Jennifer Church

(203) 585-6291 (203) 585-6508

InvestorRelations@syf.com