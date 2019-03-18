Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Synchrony Financial    SYF

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

(SYF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Synchrony Financial : Car Care Credit Card Expands...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 09:20am EDT

Synchrony (NYSE:SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, today announced that Synchrony Car CareTM has increased its acceptance network of merchants more than tenfold to include more auto-related categories and locations. Cardholders will now have the ability to use this all-in-one solution at more than 500,000 locations across 25 categories including gas, auto parts and service, car washes, parking, ride sharing and more.

Introduced in 2017, Synchrony Car Care is a no annual-fee credit card that meets the needs of drivers by offering a dedicated payment solution for both planned and unexpected car expenses. In addition to greater acceptance, the card now offers six-months promotional financing on purchases of $199 or more* at more than 500,000 automotive service and parts locations across the country.

'Synchrony Car Care continues to be a financial resource for consumers who want to manage their family's auto spending needs with one convenient payment method. With this expansion in acceptance and financing opportunities, our cardholders have security in knowing the card is there for them when they need it.,' said Neeraj Mehta, chief executive officer, Payment Solutions, Synchrony. 'The new enhancements are part of our ongoing commitment to help our cardholders reach every destination.'

Synchrony is partnering with Discover® Global Network®, the fastest growing global payments network[1], to provide greater acceptance within the automotive category. For cardholders, this means increased nationwide acceptance in more locations outside Synchrony Car Care's traditional parts and service categories.

Synchrony is constantly innovating to enhance digital customer experiences. Synchrony Car Care delivers with a dedicated mobile app, available for free for iOS devices and Android devices. Cardholders can easily find nearby locations that accept the card here.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchrony.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

*Gas station purchases not eligible for promotional financing.

[1] Based on signed network alliance agreements over the past ten years with major payment networks within respective countries, Panoramic Research study, 2018

Contact:

Angie Hu

(203) 585-2681

Angie.Hu@syf.com

Disclaimer

Synchrony Financial Inc. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 13:19:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
09:20aSYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Car Care Credit Card Expands...
PU
09:01aSYNCHRONY : Car Care Credit Card Expands Acceptance Categories to Cover Even Mor..
PR
03/15SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
03/06SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Acquires Pets Best to Expand...
PU
03/04NEW SYNCHRONY STUDY : AI Emerging as Imperative...
PU
03/04NEW SYNCHRONY STUDY : AI Emerging as Imperative for Nation's Retailers
PR
02/28SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Patient Financial Care Leader and Healthcare...
PU
02/28SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Patient Financial Care Leader and Healthcare Credit Card G..
PR
02/18SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : to Participate in the KBW Cards,...
PU
02/18SYNCHRONY : to Participate in the KBW Cards, Payments & Financial Technology Sym..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 882 M
EBIT 2019 9 197 M
Net income 2019 3 344 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 6,54
P/E ratio 2020 7,12
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capitalization 23 646 M
Chart SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Synchrony Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 36,9 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Margaret M. Keane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Hartnack Non-Executive Chairman
Kurt Grossheim Chief Operating Officer
Brian D. Doubles Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Carol Juel Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL41.99%23 646
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES24.04%24 025
BAJAJ FINANCE8.15%23 927
ACOM CO., LTD.10.26%5 541
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC39.93%4 622
AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO LTD17.36%4 607
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.