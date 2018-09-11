Synchrony Financial : New Fred Meyer Jewelers Partnership with Synchrony to Deliver Customers Savings, Special Offers Through Financing Program

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Fred Meyer Jewelers, today
announced a partnership with Synchrony (NYSE:SYF),
a premier consumer financial services company, to provide financial
services programs for jewelry purchases.
The agreement builds upon Fred
Meyer Jewelers leading commitment to provide superior service for
all of its jewelry purchases in more than 260 stores in the US and
online. As part of the program, cardholders will be eligible for special
discounts and promotional offers when they use their Fred Meyer Jewelers
branded card in November and December. Other special offers will be
available throughout the term of the agreement.
“This partnership with Synchrony puts Fred Meyer Jewelers in a stronger
position -- generating continued ways to drive our growth with unique
financing programs,” said W. Jon Cook, vice president operations for
Fred Meyer Jewelers. “Combining the expertise of both companies will
provide an easy to use experience for our customers – whether they are
shopping in-store or online.”
“When it comes to helping our partners, we realize that being able to
offer flexible financing is critical,” said Neeraj
Mehta, CEO, Payment Solutions at Synchrony. “In the jewelry sector
especially, our research shows that consumers value financial choices
and special offers. With an engaged partner like Fred Meyer Jewelers,
customers stand to win.”
The partnership comes at a time when financing
has been shown to play a pivotal role in consumer purchasing decisions.
Synchrony’s Fine Jewelry Study revealed that 42 percent of Synchrony
cardholders would have either not made the purchase they were
considering, or done it at another retailer, if financing wasn’t
available at the time of purchase.
The study also found flexibility and security to be perceived benefits
of Synchrony store cards:
-
53% of jewelry shoppers said they liked being able to defer payment by
using a credit card
-
69% of jewelry shoppers said they use credit cards because they know
their purchase is protected
The Synchrony, Fred Meyer Jewelers partnership includes the Littman
Jewelers brand. Consumers can start applying for the Fred Meyer Platinum
Preferred Card on October 22nd.
About Fred Meyer Jewelers
Founded in 1973, Fred Meyer
Jewelers is the one of the nation’s largest fine jewelry retailers
operating approximately 260 jewelry stores under the Fred Meyer Jewelers
and Littman Jewelers brand names. The stores carry a broad assortment of
engagement and wedding rings, fine jewelry for women and men, and
brand-name watches. Fred Meyer Jewelers, Inc. is a wholly owned
subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), one of the nation's largest
grocery retailers. For more information on Fred Meyer Jewelers, visit FredMeyerJewelers.com,
Facebook.com/fredmeyerjeweler
or follow them at Twitter.com/fmjeweler.
About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE:SYF),
is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized
financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto,
travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products.
With more than $130 billion in sales financed and 74.5 million active
accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data
insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to
improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each
life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchrony.com
and through Twitter: @Synchrony.
