Synchrony : Financial Reports Fourth Quarter Net Earnings of $783 Million or $1.09 Per Diluted Share
01/23/2019 | 06:31am EST
STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) today announced fourth quarter 2018 net earnings of $783 million, or $1.09 per diluted share. Highlights included:
- Net interest income increased 11% from the fourth quarter of 2017 to $4.3 billion
- Loan receivables grew $11 billion, or 14%, from the fourth quarter of 2017 to $93 billion
- Purchase volume increased 10% from the fourth quarter of 2017 to $40 billion
- Deposits grew $8 billion, or 13%, from the fourth quarter of 2017 to $64 billion
- Renewed and extended key Retail Card relationships: Sam's Club and Amazon
- Extended and expanded relationship with Qurate Retail Group and brands QVC, HSN and zulily
- Announced new Retail Card partnership with Harbor Freight
- Renewed and extended key Payment Solutions relationship with Mohawk
- Announced new Payment Solutions partnership with Fanatics
- Expanded CareCredit network: Walgreens will begin accepting the CareCredit Card
- In January, Synchrony reached agreement with Capital One on the sale of the Walmart loan portfolio
- In January, Walmart agreed to dismiss its lawsuit against Synchrony
"Synchrony ended the year with significant momentum heading into 2019—we generated strong results this quarter, renewed and extended a number of key relationships, added new programs, and expanded our network. Our business continues to deliver organic growth through innovative marketing, promotions and value propositions, in addition to leveraging the investments we have been making in data analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital capabilities. And we did this while maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders through growth, portfolio acquisitions, and the execution of our capital plan," said Margaret Keane, President and Chief Executive Officer of Synchrony Financial. "We continue to be well positioned for the future and look forward to the opportunities ahead in 2019."
Business and Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
All comparisons below are for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, unless otherwise noted.
Earnings
- Net interest income increased $417 million, or 11%, to $4.3 billion, primarily driven by the PayPal Credit program acquisition and loan receivables growth. Net interest income after retailer share arrangements increased 11%.
- Provision for loan losses increased $98 million, or 7%, to $1.5 billion, driven by the PayPal Credit program reserve build partially offset by moderating credit trends.
- Other income was up $2 million to $64 million.
- Other expense increased $108 million, or 11%, to $1.1 billion, primarily driven by the PayPal Credit program acquisition and growth-related expenses.
- Provision for income taxes was down 53%, primarily due to tax reform.
- Net earnings totaled $783 million compared to $385 million last year.
Balance Sheet
- Period-end loan receivables growth was 14%, purchase volume growth was 10% and average active account growth was 8%, primarily driven by the PayPal Credit program acquisition and growth.
- Deposits grew to $64 billion, up $8 billion, or 13%, and comprised 73% of funding.
- The Company's balance sheet remained strong with total liquidity (liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities) of $19 billion, or 18% of total assets.
- The estimated fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel III was 14.0%, compared to 15.8%, reflecting the impact of capital deployment through the PayPal Credit program acquisition and continued execution of our capital plan.
Key Financial Metrics
- Return on assets was 2.9% and return on equity was 21.5%.
- Net interest margin was 16.06%.
- Efficiency ratio was 30.4%.
Credit Quality
- Loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables were 4.76% compared to 4.67% last year; excluding the PayPal Credit program, the rate decreased ~15 bps.
- Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 5.54% compared to 5.78% last year; excluding the PayPal Credit program, the rate decreased ~10 bps.
- The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables was 6.90% compared to 6.80% last year.
Sales Platforms
- Retail Card period-end loan receivables grew 16%, driven primarily by the PayPal Credit program acquisition. Interest and fees on loans increased 14%, purchase volume growth was 11% and average active accounts increased 9%, all largely driven by the PayPal Credit program acquisition.
- Payment Solutions period-end loan receivables grew 9%, led by home furnishings and luxury. Interest and fees on loans increased 9%, primarily driven by the loan receivables growth. Purchase volume growth was 8% and average active accounts increased 7%.
- CareCredit period-end loan receivables grew 7%, led by dental and veterinary. Interest and fees on loans increased 7%, primarily driven by the loan receivables growth. Purchase volume grew 7% and average active account growth was 4%.
Corresponding Financial Tables and Information
No representation is made that the information in this news release is complete. Investors are encouraged to review the foregoing summary and discussion of Synchrony Financial's earnings and financial condition in conjunction with the detailed financial tables and information that follow and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, as filed February 22, 2018, and the Company's forthcoming Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. The detailed financial tables and other information are also available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com. This information is also furnished in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
On Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Margaret Keane, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Doubles, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results and outlook for certain business drivers. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the Investor Relations page on the Synchrony Financial corporate website, www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, under Events and Presentations. A replay will be available on the website or by dialing (888) 843-7419 (U.S. domestic) or (630) 652-3042 (international), passcode 42018#, and can be accessed beginning approximately two hours after the event through February 6, 2019.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony Financial brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchronyfinancial.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "targets," "outlook," "estimates," "will," "should," "may" or words of similar meaning, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, such as: the impact of macroeconomic conditions and whether industry trends we have identified develop as anticipated; retaining existing partners and attracting new partners, concentration of our revenue in a small number of Retail Card partners, promotion and support of our products by our partners, and financial performance of our partners; cyber-attacks or other security breaches; higher borrowing costs and adverse financial market conditions impacting our funding and liquidity, and any reduction in our credit ratings; our ability to grow our deposits in the future; our ability to securitize our loan receivables, occurrence of an early amortization of our securitization facilities, loss of the right to service or subservice our securitized loan receivables, and lower payment rates on our securitized loan receivables; changes in market interest rates and the impact of any margin compression; effectiveness of our risk management processes and procedures, reliance on models which may be inaccurate or misinterpreted, our ability to manage our credit risk, the sufficiency of our allowance for loan losses and the accuracy of the assumptions or estimates used in preparing our financial statements; our ability to offset increases in our costs in retailer share arrangements; competition in the consumer finance industry; our concentration in the U.S. consumer credit market; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize new or enhanced products and services; our ability to realize the value of acquisitions and strategic investments; our ability to realize the benefits of and expected capital available from strategic options; reductions in interchange fees; fraudulent activity; failure of third parties to provide various services that are important to our operations; disruptions in the operations of our computer systems and data centers; international risks and compliance and regulatory risks and costs associated with international operations; alleged infringement of intellectual property rights of others and our ability to protect our intellectual property; litigation and regulatory actions; damage to our reputation; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key officers and employees; tax legislation initiatives or challenges to our tax positions and/or interpretations, and state sales tax rules and regulations; a material indemnification obligation to GE under the tax sharing and separation agreement with GE if we cause the split-off from GE or certain preliminary transactions to fail to qualify for tax-free treatment or in the case of certain significant transfers of our stock following the split-off; regulation, supervision, examination and enforcement of our business by governmental authorities, the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the impact of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's regulation of our business; impact of capital adequacy rules and liquidity requirements; restrictions that limit our ability to pay dividends and repurchase our common stock, and restrictions that limit Synchrony Bank's ability to pay dividends to us; regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection; use of third-party vendors and ongoing third-party business relationships; and failure to comply with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing laws.
For the reasons described above, we caution you against relying on any forward-looking statements, which should also be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere in this news release and in our public filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, as filed on February 22, 2018. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all the risks, uncertainties, or potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause our current expectations or beliefs to change. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as otherwise may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Measures
The information provided herein includes measures we refer to as "tangible common equity" and certain financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain effects from the Tax Act, which are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the detailed financial tables and information that follow. For a statement regarding the usefulness of these measures to investors, please see the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics)
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Mar 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
4Q'18 vs. 4Q'17
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
YTD'18 vs. YTD'17
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$4,333
$4,206
$3,737
$3,842
$3,916
$417
10.6%
$16,118
$15,016
$1,102
7.3%
Retailer share arrangements
(855)
(871)
(653)
(720)
(779)
(76)
9.8%
(3,099)
(2,937)
(162)
5.5%
Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements
3,478
3,335
3,084
3,122
3,137
341
10.9%
13,019
12,079
940
7.8%
Provision for loan losses
1,452
1,451
1,280
1,362
1,354
98
7.2%
5,545
5,296
249
4.7%
Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision for loan losses
2,026
1,884
1,804
1,760
1,783
243
13.6%
7,474
6,783
691
10.2%
Other income
64
63
63
75
62
2
3.2%
265
288
(23)
(8.0)%
Other expense
1,078
1,054
975
988
970
108
11.1%
4,095
3,747
348
9.3%
Earnings before provision for income taxes
1,012
893
892
847
875
137
15.7%
3,644
3,324
320
9.6%
Provision for income taxes
229
222
196
207
490
(261)
(53.3)%
854
1,389
(535)
(38.5)%
Net earnings
$783
$671
$696
$640
$385
$398
103.4%
$2,790
$1,935
$855
44.2%
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders
$783
$671
$696
$640
$385
$398
103.4%
$2,790
$1,935
$855
44.2%
Adjusted net earnings(1)
$783
$671
$696
$640
$545
$238
43.7%
$2,790
$2,095
$695
33.2%
COMMON SHARE STATISTICS
Basic EPS
$1.09
$0.91
$0.93
$0.84
$0.49
$0.60
122.4%
$3.76
$2.43
$1.33
54.7%
Diluted EPS
$1.09
$0.91
$0.92
$0.83
$0.49
$0.60
122.4%
$3.74
$2.42
$1.32
54.5%
Adjusted diluted EPS(1)
$1.09
$0.91
$0.92
$0.83
$0.70
$0.39
55.7%
$3.74
$2.62
$1.12
42.7%
Dividend declared per share
$0.21
$0.21
$0.15
$0.15
$0.15
$0.06
40.0%
$0.72
$0.56
$0.16
28.6%
Common stock price
$23.46
$31.08
$33.38
$33.53
$38.61
$(15.15)
(39.2)%
$23.46
$38.61
$(15.15)
(39.2)%
Book value per share
$20.42
$19.47
$19.37
$18.88
$18.47
$1.95
10.6%
$20.42
$18.47
$1.95
10.6%
Tangible common equity per share(2)
$17.41
$16.51
$16.84
$16.55
$16.22
$1.19
7.3%
$17.41
$16.22
$1.19
7.3%
Beginning common shares outstanding
718.7
746.6
760.3
770.5
782.6
(63.9)
(8.2)%
770.5
817.4
(46.9)
(5.7)%
Issuance of common shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
- %
-
-
-
- %
Stock-based compensation
0.1
2.4
0.3
0.2
0.1
-
- %
3.0
0.4
2.6
NM
Shares repurchased
-
(30.3)
(14.0)
(10.4)
(12.2)
12.2
(100.0)%
(54.7)
(47.3)
(7.4)
15.6%
Ending common shares outstanding
718.8
718.7
746.6
760.3
770.5
(51.7)
(6.7)%
718.8
770.5
(51.7)
(6.7)%
Weighted average common shares outstanding
718.7
734.9
752.2
763.7
778.7
(60.0)
(7.7)%
742.3
795.6
(53.3)
(6.7)%
Weighted average common shares outstanding (fully diluted)
720.9
738.8
758.3
770.3
784.0
(63.1)
(8.0)%
746.9
799.7
(52.8)
(6.6)%
(1) Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP measures. These measures represent the corresponding GAAP measure, adjusted to exclude the effects to Provision for income taxes in the quarter ended December 31, 2017, resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs
Act of 2017 (the "Tax Act"). The effects primarily relate to additional tax expense arising from the remeasurement of our net deferred tax asset to reflect the reduction in the U.S. corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. For a corresponding reconciliation to a GAAP financial measure,
see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.
(2) Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
SELECTED METRICS
(unaudited, $ in millions, except account data)
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Mar 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
4Q'18 vs. 4Q'17
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
YTD'18 vs. YTD'17
PERFORMANCE METRICS
Return on assets(1)
2.9%
2.7%
2.9%
2.7%
1.6%
1.3%
2.8%
2.1%
0.7%
Return on equity(2)
21.5%
18.5%
19.4%
18.2%
10.5%
11.0%
19.4%
13.4%
6.0%
Return on tangible common equity(3)
25.2%
21.5%
22.1%
20.7%
12.0%
13.2%
22.4%
15.3%
7.1%
Adjusted return on assets(4)
2.9%
2.7%
2.9%
2.7%
2.3%
0.6%
2.8%
2.3%
0.5%
Adjusted return on equity(4)
21.5%
18.5%
19.4%
18.2%
14.9%
6.6%
19.4%
14.5%
4.9%
Adjusted return on tangible common equity(5)
25.2%
21.5%
22.1%
20.7%
17.0%
8.2%
22.4%
16.6%
5.8%
Net interest margin(6)
16.06%
16.41%
15.33%
16.05%
16.24%
(0.18)%
15.97%
16.35%
(0.38)%
Efficiency ratio(7)
30.4%
31.0%
31.0%
30.9%
30.3%
0.1%
30.8%
30.3%
0.5%
Other expense as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale
4.79%
4.82%
5.02%
5.07%
4.91%
(0.12)%
4.92%
4.95%
(0.03)%
Effective income tax rate
22.6%
24.9%
22.0%
24.4%
56.0%
(33.4)%
23.4%
41.8%
(18.4)%
CREDIT QUALITY METRICS
Net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale
5.54%
4.97%
5.97%
6.14%
5.78%
(0.24)%
5.63%
5.37%
0.26%
30+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(8)
4.76%
4.59%
4.17%
4.52%
4.67%
0.09%
4.76%
4.67%
0.09%
90+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(8)
2.29%
2.09%
1.98%
2.28%
2.28%
0.01%
2.29%
2.28%
0.01%
Net charge-offs
$1,248
$1,087
$1,159
$1,198
$1,141
$107
9.4%
$4,692
$4,066
$626
15.4%
Loan receivables delinquent over 30 days(8)
$4,430
$4,021
$3,293
$3,521
$3,831
$599
15.6%
$4,430
$3,831
$599
15.6%
Loan receivables delinquent over 90 days(8)
$2,135
$1,833
$1,561
$1,776
$1,869
$266
14.2%
$2,135
$1,869
$266
14.2%
Allowance for loan losses (period-end)
$6,427
$6,223
$5,859
$5,738
$5,574
$853
15.3%
$6,427
$5,574
$853
15.3%
Allowance coverage ratio(9)
6.90%
7.11%
7.43%
7.37%
6.80%
0.10%
6.90%
6.80%
0.10%
BUSINESS METRICS
Purchase volume(10)
$40,320
$36,443
$34,268
$29,626
$36,565
$3,755
10.3%
$140,657
$131,814
$8,843
6.7%
Period-end loan receivables
$93,139
$87,521
$78,879
$77,853
$81,947
$11,192
13.7%
$93,139
$81,947
$11,192
13.7%
Credit cards
$89,994
$84,319
$75,753
$74,952
$79,026
$10,968
13.9%
$89,994
$79,026
$10,968
13.9%
Consumer installment loans
$1,845
$1,789
$1,708
$1,590
$1,578
$267
16.9%
$1,845
$1,578
$267
16.9%
Commercial credit products
$1,260
$1,353
$1,356
$1,275
$1,303
$(43)
(3.3)%
$1,260
$1,303
$(43)
(3.3)%
Other
$40
$60
$62
$36
$40
$-
- %
$40
$40
$-
- %
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$89,340
$86,783
$77,853
$79,090
$78,369
$10,971
14.0%
$83,304
$75,702
$7,602
10.0%
Period-end active accounts (in thousands)(11)
80,339
75,457
69,767
68,891
74,541
5,798
7.8%
80,339
74,541
5,798
7.8%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(11)
77,382
75,482
69,344
71,323
71,348
6,034
8.5%
73,847
69,968
3,879
5.5%
LIQUIDITY
Liquid assets
Cash and equivalents
$9,396
$12,068
$15,675
$13,044
$11,602
$(2,206)
(19.0)%
$9,396
$11,602
$(2,206)
(19.0)%
Total liquid assets
$14,822
$18,214
$21,491
$18,557
$15,087
$(265)
(1.8)%
$14,822
$15,087
$(265)
(1.8)%
Undrawn credit facilities
Undrawn credit facilities
$4,375
$5,125
$6,500
$6,000
$6,000
$(1,625)
(27.1)%
$4,375
$6,000
$(1,625)
(27.1)%
Total liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities
$19,197
$23,339
$27,991
$24,557
$21,087
$(1,890)
(9.0)%
$19,197
$21,087
$(1,890)
(9.0)%
Liquid assets % of total assets
13.88%
17.42%
21.68%
19.42%
15.75%
(1.87)%
13.88%
15.75%
(1.87)%
Liquid assets including undrawn credit facilities % of total assets
17.98%
22.32%
28.24%
25.70%
22.01%
(4.03)%
17.98%
22.01%
(4.03)%
(1) Return on assets represents net earnings as a percentage of average total assets.
(2) Return on equity represents net earnings as a percentage of average total equity.
(3) Return on tangible common equity represents net earnings as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP
Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.
(4) Adjusted return on assets represents Adjusted net earnings as a percentage of average total assets. Adjusted return on equity represents Adjusted net earnings as a percentage of average total equity. Adjusted net earnings is a non-GAAP measure. For a corresponding
reconciliation of Adjusted net earnings to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.
(5) Adjusted return on tangible common equity represents Adjusted net earnings as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Both Adjusted net earnings and tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures. For corresponding reconciliations to a GAAP financial measure,
see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(7) Efficiency ratio represents (i) other expense, divided by (ii) net interest income, after retailer share arrangements, plus other income.
(8) Based on customer statement-end balances extrapolated to the respective period-end date.
(9) Allowance coverage ratio represents allowance for loan losses divided by total period-end loan receivables.
(10) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period.
(11) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Mar 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
4Q'18 vs. 4Q'17
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
YTD'18 vs. YTD'17
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$4,774
$4,617
$4,081
$4,172
$4,233
$541
12.8%
$17,644
$16,219
$1,425
8.8%
Interest on investment securities
102
77
93
72
58
44
75.9%
344
188
156
83.0%
Total interest income
4,876
4,694
4,174
4,244
4,291
585
13.6%
17,988
16,407
1,581
9.6%
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
350
314
273
249
233
117
50.2%
1,186
848
338
39.9%
Interest on borrowings of consolidated securitization entities
104
86
80
74
70
34
48.6%
344
263
81
30.8%
Interest on third-party debt
89
88
84
79
72
17
23.6%
340
280
60
21.4%
Total interest expense
543
488
437
402
375
168
44.8%
1,870
1,391
479
34.4%
Net interest income
4,333
4,206
3,737
3,842
3,916
417
10.6%
16,118
15,016
1,102
7.3%
Retailer share arrangements
(855)
(871)
(653)
(720)
(779)
(76)
9.8%
(3,099)
(2,937)
(162)
5.5%
Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements
3,478
3,335
3,084
3,122
3,137
341
10.9%
13,019
12,079
940
7.8%
Provision for loan losses
1,452
1,451
1,280
1,362
1,354
98
7.2%
5,545
5,296
249
4.7%
Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision for loan losses
2,026
1,884
1,804
1,760
1,783
243
13.6%
7,474
6,783
691
10.2%
Other income:
Interchange revenue
193
182
177
158
179
14
7.8%
710
653
57
8.7%
Debt cancellation fees
70
65
66
66
69
1
1.4%
267
272
(5)
(1.8)%
Loyalty programs
(208)
(196)
(192)
(155)
(193)
(15)
7.8%
(751)
(704)
(47)
6.7%
Other
9
12
12
6
7
2
28.6%
39
67
(28)
(41.8)%
Total other income
64
63
63
75
62
2
3.2%
265
288
(23)
(8.0)%
Other expense:
Employee costs(1)
353
365
351
358
330
23
7.0%
1,427
1,304
123
9.4%
Professional fees
231
232
177
166
159
72
45.3%
806
629
177
28.1%
Marketing and business development
166
131
110
121
156
10
6.4%
528
498
30
6.0%
Information processing
118
105
99
104
99
19
19.2%
426
373
53
14.2%
Other(1)
210
221
238
239
226
(16)
(7.1)%
908
943
(35)
(3.7)%
Total other expense
1,078
1,054
975
988
970
108
11.1%
4,095
3,747
348
9.3%
Earnings before provision for income taxes
1,012
893
892
847
875
137
15.7%
3,644
3,324
320
9.6%
Provision for income taxes
229
222
196
207
490
(261)
(53.3)%
854
1,389
(535)
(38.5)%
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders
$783
$671
$696
$640
$385
$398
103.4%
$2,790
$1,935
$855
44.2%
(1) We have reclassified certain amounts within Employee costs to Other for all periods in 2017 to conform to the current period classifications.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Mar 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Dec 31, 2018 vs.
Dec 31, 2017
Assets
Cash and equivalents
$9,396
$12,068
$15,675
$13,044
$11,602
$(2,206)
(19.0)%
Debt securities
6,062
7,281
6,779
6,259
4,473
1,589
35.5%
Loan receivables:
Unsecuritized loans held for investment
64,969
59,868
50,884
52,469
55,526
9,443
17.0%
Restricted loans of consolidated securitization entities
28,170
27,653
27,995
25,384
26,421
1,749
6.6%
Total loan receivables
93,139
87,521
78,879
77,853
81,947
11,192
13.7%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(6,427)
(6,223)
(5,859)
(5,738)
(5,574)
(853)
15.3%
Loan receivables, net
86,712
81,298
73,020
72,115
76,373
10,339
13.5%
Goodwill
1,024
1,024
1,024
991
991
33
3.3%
Intangible assets, net
1,137
1,105
863
780
749
388
51.8%
Other assets
2,461
1,769
1,761
2,370
1,620
841
51.9%
Total assets
$106,792
$104,545
$99,122
$95,559
$95,808
$10,984
11.5%
Liabilities and Equity
-
Deposits:
Interest-bearing deposit accounts
$63,738
$62,030
$58,734
$56,285
$56,276
$7,462
13.3%
Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts
281
287
277
285
212
69
32.5%
Total deposits
64,019
62,317
59,011
56,570
56,488
7,531
13.3%
Borrowings:
Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities
14,439
14,187
12,170
12,214
12,497
1,942
15.5%
Senior unsecured notes
9,557
9,554
9,551
8,801
8,302
1,255
15.1%
Total borrowings
23,996
23,741
21,721
21,015
20,799
3,197
15.4%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
4,099
4,491
3,932
3,618
4,287
(188)
(4.4)%
Total liabilities
92,114
90,549
84,664
81,203
81,574
10,540
12.9%
Equity:
Common stock
1
1
1
1
1
-
- %
Additional paid-in capital
9,482
9,470
9,486
9,470
9,445
37
0.4%
Retained earnings
8,986
8,355
7,906
7,334
6,809
2,177
32.0%
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
(62)
(99)
(93)
(86)
(64)
2
(3.1)%
Treasury Stock
(3,729)
(3,731)
(2,842)
(2,363)
(1,957)
(1,772)
90.5%
Total equity
14,678
13,996
14,458
14,356
14,234
444
3.1%
Total liabilities and equity
$106,792
$104,545
$99,122
$95,559
$95,808
$10,984
11.5%
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash and equivalents
$10,856
$62
2.27%
$7,901
$39
1.96%
$13,097
$59
1.81%
$12,434
$47
1.53%
$13,591
$43
1.26%
Securities available for sale
6,837
40
2.32%
7,022
38
2.15%
6,803
34
2.00%
5,584
25
1.82%
3,725
15
1.60%
Loan receivables:
Credit cards, including held for sale
86,131
4,695
21.63%
83,609
4,538
21.53%
74,809
4,010
21.50%
76,181
4,099
21.82%
75,389
4,161
21.90%
Consumer installment loans
1,815
42
9.18%
1,753
41
9.28%
1,648
37
9.01%
1,572
36
9.29%
1,568
36
9.11%
Commercial credit products
1,344
37
10.92%
1,355
37
10.83%
1,346
34
10.13%
1,286
36
11.35%
1,375
35
10.10%
Other
50
-
- %
66
1
NM
50
-
- %
51
1
NM
37
1
NM
Total loan receivables, including held for sale
89,340
4,774
21.20%
86,783
4,617
21.11%
77,853
4,081
21.03%
79,090
4,172
21.39%
78,369
4,233
21.43%
Total interest-earning assets
107,033
4,876
18.07%
101,706
4,694
18.31%
97,753
4,174
17.13%
97,108
4,244
17.72%
95,685
4,291
17.79%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
1,320
1,217
1,161
1,197
1,037
Allowance for loan losses
(6,259)
(5,956)
(5,768)
(5,608)
(5,443)
Other assets
3,688
3,482
3,068
3,010
3,219
Total non-interest-earning assets
(1,251)
(1,257)
(1,539)
(1,401)
(1,187)
Total assets
$105,782
$100,449
$96,214
$95,707
$94,498
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposit accounts
$62,999
$350
2.20%
$60,123
$314
2.07%
$57,303
$273
1.91%
$56,356
$249
1.79%
$55,690
$233
1.66%
Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities
14,223
104
2.90%
12,306
86
2.77%
11,821
80
2.71%
12,410
74
2.42%
12,425
70
2.24%
- %
-
- %
- %
Senior unsecured notes
9,554
89
3.70%
9,552
88
3.66%
9,114
84
3.70%
8,795
79
3.64%
7,940
72
3.60%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
86,776
543
2.48%
81,981
488
2.36%
78,238
437
2.24%
77,561
402
2.10%
76,055
375
1.96%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts
284
275
270
300
218
Other liabilities
4,283
3,772
3,299
3,570
3,716
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
4,567
4,047
3,569
3,870
3,934
Total liabilities
91,343
86,028
81,807
81,431
79,989
Equity
Total equity
14,439
14,421
14,407
14,276
14,509
Total liabilities and equity
$105,782
$100,449
$96,214
$95,707
$94,498
Net interest income
$4,333
$4,206
$3,737
$3,842
$3,916
Interest rate spread(1)
15.59%
15.95%
14.89%
15.62%
15.83%
Net interest margin(2)
16.06%
16.41%
15.33%
16.05%
16.24%
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on total interest-earning assets and the rate on total interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31, 2018
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31, 2017
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash and equivalents
$11,059
$207
1.87%
$11,707
$129
1.10%
Securities available for sale
6,566
137
2.09%
4,449
59
1.33%
Loan receivables:
Credit cards, including held for sale
80,219
17,342
21.62%
72,795
15,941
21.90%
Consumer installment loans
1,698
156
9.19%
1,491
137
9.19%
Commercial credit products
1,333
144
10.80%
1,366
139
10.18%
Other
54
2
3.70%
50
2
4.00%
Total loan receivables, including held for sale
83,304
17,644
21.18%
75,702
16,219
21.42%
Total interest-earning assets
100,929
17,988
17.82%
91,858
16,407
17.86%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
1,224
887
Allowance for loan losses
(5,900)
(4,942)
Other assets
3,315
3,304
Total non-interest-earning assets
(1,361)
(751)
Total assets
$99,568
$91,107
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposit accounts
$59,216
$1,186
2.00%
$53,173
$848
1.59%
Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities
12,694
344
2.71%
12,179
263
2.16%
Senior unsecured notes
9,257
340
3.67%
7,972
280
3.51%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
81,167
1,870
2.30%
73,324
1,391
1.90%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts
282
227
Other liabilities
3,733
3,129
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
4,015
3,356
Total liabilities
85,182
76,680
Equity
Total equity
14,386
14,427
Total liabilities and equity
$99,568
$91,107
Net interest income
$16,118
$15,016
Interest rate spread(1)
15.52%
15.96%
Net interest margin(2)
15.97%
16.35%
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on total interest-earning assets and the rate on total interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS
(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)
Quarter Ended
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Mar 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Dec 31, 2018 vs.
Dec 31, 2017
BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS
Total common equity
$14,678
$13,996
$14,458
$14,356
$14,234
$444
3.1%
Total common equity as a % of total assets
13.74%
13.39%
14.59%
15.02%
14.86%
(1.12)%
Tangible assets
$104,631
$102,416
$97,235
$93,788
$94,068
$10,563
11.2%
Tangible common equity(1)
$12,517
$11,867
$12,571
$12,585
$12,494
$23
0.2%
Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets(1)
11.96%
11.59%
12.93%
13.42%
13.28%
(1.32)%
Tangible common equity per share(1)
$17.41
$16.51
$16.84
$16.55
$16.22
$1.19
7.3%
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS(2)
Basel III Fully Phased-in(3)
Basel III
Transition
Total risk-based capital ratio(4)
15.3%
15.5%
18.0%
18.1%
17.3%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(5)
14.0%
14.2%
16.6%
16.8%
16.0%
Tier 1 leverage ratio(6)
12.3%
12.3%
13.6%
13.7%
13.8%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
14.0%
14.2%
16.6%
16.8%
16.0%
Basel III Fully Phased-in
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
14.0%
14.2%
16.6%
16.8%
15.8%
(1) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. We believe TCE is a more meaningful measure of the net asset value of the Company to investors. For corresponding reconciliation
of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.
(2) Regulatory capital metrics at December 31, 2018 are preliminary and therefore subject to change.
(3) Amounts presented do not reflect certain modifications to the regulatory capital rules proposed by the federal banking agencies in September 2017, which among other things, may increase the
risk weighting of certain deferred tax assets from 100% to 250% if the proposed rule becomes effective.
(4) Total risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of total risk-based capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
(5) Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
(6) Tier 1 leverage ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets, after certain adjustments. Tier 1 leverage ratios are based upon the use of daily averages for all periods
presented.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
PLATFORM RESULTS
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Mar 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
4Q'18 vs. 4Q'17
Dec 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
YTD'18 vs. YTD'17
RETAIL CARD
Purchase volume(1)(2)
$33,080
$29,264
$27,340
$23,382
$29,839
$3,241
10.9%
$113,066
$106,239
$6,827
6.4%
Period-end loan receivables
$65,224
$60,564
$52,918
$52,531
$56,230
$8,994
16.0%
$65,224
$56,230
$8,994
16.0%
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$62,006
$60,389
$52,427
$53,673
$53,256
$8,750
16.4%
$57,155
$51,570
$5,585
10.8%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(2)(3)
61,275
59,846
54,092
55,927
56,113
5,162
9.2%
58,223
55,142
3,081
5.6%
Interest and fees on loans(2)
$3,583
$3,465
$2,993
$3,096
$3,133
$450
14.4%
$13,137
$12,023
$1,114
9.3%
Other income(2)
$55
$51
$48
$65
$49
$6
12.2%
$219
$212
$7
3.3%
Retailer share arrangements(2)
$(835)
$(851)
$(644)
$(714)
$(771)
$(64)
8.3%
$(3,044)
$(2,904)
$(140)
4.8%
PAYMENT SOLUTIONS
Purchase volume(1)
$4,710
$4,606
$4,288
$3,823
$4,366
$344
7.9%
$17,427
$16,160
$1,267
7.8%
Period-end loan receivables
$18,418
$17,639
$16,875
$16,513
$16,857
$1,561
9.3%
$18,418
$16,857
$1,561
9.3%
Average loan receivables
$17,931
$17,234
$16,562
$16,629
$16,386
$1,545
9.4%
$17,093
$15,752
$1,341
8.5%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(3)
10,037
9,675
9,433
9,545
9,421
616
6.5%
9,692
9,192
500
5.4%
Interest and fees on loans
$627
$601
$566
$562
$574
$53
9.2%
$2,356
$2,181
$175
8.0%
Other income
$2
$4
$4
$2
$2
$-
- %
$12
$14
$(2)
(14.3)%
Retailer share arrangements
$(15)
$(17)
$(7)
$(4)
$(5)
$(10)
NM
$(43)
$(24)
$(19)
79.2%
CARECREDIT
Purchase volume(1)
$2,530
$2,573
$2,640
$2,421
$2,360
$170
7.2%
$10,164
$9,415
$749
8.0%
Period-end loan receivables
$9,497
$9,318
$9,086
$8,809
$8,860
$637
7.2%
$9,497
$8,860
$637
7.2%
Average loan receivables
$9,403
$9,160
$8,864
$8,788
$8,727
$676
7.7%
$9,056
$8,380
$676
8.1%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(3)
6,070
5,961
5,819
5,851
5,814
256
4.4%
5,932
5,634
298
5.3%
Interest and fees on loans
$564
$551
$522
$514
$526
$38
7.2%
$2,151
$2,015
$136
6.7%
Other income
$7
$8
$11
$8
$11
$(4)
(36.4)%
$34
$62
$(28)
(45.2)%
Retailer share arrangements
$(5)
$(3)
$(2)
$(2)
$(3)
$(2)
66.7%
$(12)
$(9)
$(3)
33.3%
TOTAL SYF
Purchase volume(1)(2)
$40,320
$36,443
$34,268
$29,626
$36,565
$3,755
10.3%
$140,657
$131,814
$8,843
6.7%
Period-end loan receivables
$93,139
$87,521
$78,879
$77,853
$81,947
$11,192
13.7%
$93,139
$81,947
$11,192
13.7%
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$89,340
$86,783
$77,853
$79,090
$78,369
$10,971
14.0%
$83,304
$75,702
$7,602
10.0%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(2)(3)
77,382
75,482
69,344
71,323
71,348
6,034
8.5%
73,847
69,968
3,879
5.5%
Interest and fees on loans(2)
$4,774
$4,617
$4,081
$4,172
$4,233
$541
12.8%
$17,644
$16,219
$1,425
8.8%
Other income(2)
$64
$63
$63
$75
$62
$2
3.2%
$265
$288
$(23)
(8.0)%
Retailer share arrangements(2)
$(855)
$(871)
$(653)
$(720)
$(779)
$(76)
9.8%
$(3,099)
$(2,937)
$(162)
5.5%
(1) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period.
(2) Includes activity and balances associated with loan receivables held for sale.
(3) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND CALCULATIONS OF REGULATORY MEASURES(1)
(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)
Quarter Ended
Twelve Months
Ended
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Mar 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Dec 31,
2017
COMMON EQUITY MEASURES
GAAP Total common equity
$14,678
$13,996
$14,458
$14,356
$14,234
Less: Goodwill
(1,024)
(1,024)
(1,024)
(991)
(991)
Less: Intangible assets, net
(1,137)
(1,105)
(863)
(780)
(749)
Tangible common equity
$12,517
$11,867
$12,571
$12,585
$12,494
Adjustments for certain deferred tax liabilities and certain items in accumulated
comprehensive income (loss)
284
311
287
278
254
Basel III - Common equity Tier 1 (fully phased-in)
$12,801
$12,178
$12,858
$12,863
$12,748
Adjustment related to capital components during transition
142
Basel III - Common equity Tier 1 (transition)
$12,890
RISK-BASED CAPITAL
Common equity Tier 1
$12,801
$12,178
$12,858
$12,863
$12,890
Add: Allowance for loan losses includible in risk-based capital
1,211
1,137
1,027
1,015
1,064
Risk-based capital
$14,012
$13,315
$13,885
$13,878
$13,954
ASSET MEASURES
Total average assets
$105,782
$100,449
$96,214
$95,707
$94,498
Adjustments for:
Disallowed goodwill and other disallowed intangible assets
(net of related deferred tax liabilities) and other
(1,845)
(1,836)
(1,670)
(1,560)
(1,392)
Total assets for leverage purposes
$103,937
$98,613
$94,544
$94,147
$93,106
Risk-weighted assets - Basel III (fully phased-in)
$91,725
$85,941
$77,322
$76,509
$80,526
Risk-weighted assets - Basel III (transition)
$80,669
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY PER SHARE
GAAP book value per share
$20.42
$19.47
$19.37
$18.88
$18.47
Less: Goodwill
(1.42)
(1.42)
(1.37)
(1.30)
(1.29)
Less: Intangible assets, net
(1.59)
(1.54)
(1.16)
(1.03)
(0.96)
Tangible common equity per share
$17.41
$16.51
$16.84
$16.55
$16.22
ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS
GAAP net earnings
$783
$671
$696
$640
$385
$1,935
Adjustment for tax law change(2)
-
-
-
-
160
160
Adjusted net earnings
$783
$671
$696
$640
$545
$2,095
ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS
GAAP diluted EPS
$1.09
$0.91
$0.92
$0.83
$0.49
$2.42
Adjustment for tax law change(2)
-
-
-
-
0.21
0.20
Adjusted diluted EPS
$1.09
$0.91
$0.92
$0.83
$0.70
$2.62
(1) Regulatory measures at December 31, 2018 are presented on an estimated basis.
(2) Adjustment to exclude the effects to Provision for income taxes in the quarter ended December 31, 2017, resulting from the Tax Act.
