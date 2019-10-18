|
Synchrony Financial : Reports Third Quarter Net Earnings of $1.1 Billion or $1.60 Per Diluted Share
10/18/2019 | 06:01am EDT
STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) today announced third quarter 2019 net earnings of $1.1 billion, or $1.60 per diluted share; this includes a $326 million pre-tax, $248 million after-tax, or $0.38 per diluted share benefit from a reduction in the reserve related to the sale of the Walmart consumer portfolio, which was completed in October. Highlights included*:
- Loan receivables decreased 5% to $83.2 billion; excluding the Walmart portfolio from both periods, loan receivables grew 6%
- Net interest income increased 4% to $4.4 billion
- Purchase volume grew 5% to $38.4 billion; and average active accounts grew 2% to 76.7 million
- Deposits grew $3.7 billion, or 6%, to $66.0 billion
- Completed the sale of the Walmart portfolio on October 11, 2019
- Expanded and extended key strategic consumer credit relationship with PayPal: will become the exclusive issuer of a Venmo co-branded consumer credit card, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2020, and extended existing PayPal relationship
- Renewed key Retail Card partnership: DICK'S Sporting Goods
- Renewed key Payment Solutions partnerships: Polaris, La-Z-Boy and Conn's HomePlus
- Expanded CareCredit credit card network to include 8,500+ Walgreens® and Duane Reade® stores and Loyale™ Healthcare and signed a new partnership with St. Luke's University Health Network
- Paid quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share and repurchased $550 million of Synchrony Financial common stock
"We continue to deliver strong results as we develop innovative and seamless digital consumer experiences driven by our technology and data investments. These capabilities have helped us grow organically, enabling the extension of key partnerships, while also helping us win new ones with fast-growing, digital-first partners. Our growth is supported by expanded acceptance and usage in our Home, Auto and CareCredit networks, and is funded through substantial growth in our direct-to-consumer deposit platform," said Margaret Keane, Chief Executive Officer of Synchrony Financial. "Our focus is on executing a capital allocation strategy that drives strong growth at attractive risk adjusted returns, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and the ability to return capital to shareholders."
* All comparisons are for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018, unless otherwise noted
Business and Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2019
All comparisons are for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018, unless otherwise noted.
Earnings
- Net interest income increased $183 million, or 4%, to $4.4 billion, primarily driven by loan receivables growth.
- Retailer share arrangements increased $145 million, or 17%, to $1.0 billion, mainly driven by improved program performance and growth in loan receivables.
- Provision for loan losses decreased $432 million, or 30%, to $1.0 billion, largely driven by the $326 million reserve reduction related to the Walmart portfolio.
- Other income increased $22 million, or 35%, to $85 million.
- Other expense increased $10 million, or 1%, to $1.1 billion.
- Net earnings totaled $1.1 billion compared to $671 million last year.
Balance Sheet
- Period-end loan receivables decreased 5%; excluding the Walmart portfolio from both periods, period-end loan receivables growth was 6%; purchase volume growth was 5% and average active accounts increased 2%.
- Deposits grew to $66.0 billion, up $3.7 billion, or 6%, and comprised 76% of funding.
- The Company's balance sheet remained strong with total liquidity (liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities) of $21.7 billion, or 20.5% of total assets.
- The estimated fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel III was 14.5%, compared to 14.2%, reflecting the Company's strong capital generation capabilities while deploying capital through organic growth, program acquisitions, and continued execution of our capital plans.
Key Financial Metrics
- Return on assets was 3.9% and return on equity was 28.3%.
- Net interest margin was 16.29%.
- Efficiency ratio was 30.8%.
Credit Quality
- Loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables were 4.47% compared to 4.59% last year; excluding the PayPal Credit program and the Walmart portfolio, the rate was flat compared to last year.
- Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 5.35% compared to 4.97% last year; excluding the PayPal Credit program and the Walmart portfolio, the rate decreased approximately 20 basis points compared to last year.
- The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables was 6.74% compared to 7.11% last year.
Sales Platforms
- Retail Card period-end loan receivables decreased 11%; excluding the Walmart portfolio from both periods, period-end loan receivables growth was 5% and driven by digital partners; interest and fees on loans increased 6%, primarily driven by loan receivables growth. Purchase volume growth was 5%, and average active accounts increased 1%.
- Payment Solutions period-end loan receivables grew 7%, led by home furnishings and power products. Interest and fees on loans increased 6%, primarily driven by the loan receivables growth. Purchase volume growth was 5% and average active accounts increased 3%.
- CareCredit period-end loan receivables grew 8%, led by dental and veterinary. Interest and fees on loans increased 9%, primarily driven by the loan receivables growth. Purchase volume growth was 10% and average active accounts increased 4%.
Corresponding Financial Tables and Information
No representation is made that the information in this news release is complete. Investors are encouraged to review the foregoing summary and discussion of Synchrony Financial's earnings and financial condition in conjunction with the detailed financial tables and information that follow and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed February 15, 2019, and the Company's forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The detailed financial tables and other information are also available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com. This information is also furnished in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
On Friday, October 18, 2019, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Margaret Keane, Chief Executive Officer, Brian Doubles, President, and Brian Wenzel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results and outlook for certain business drivers. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the Investor Relations page on the Synchrony Financial corporate website, www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, under Events and Presentations. A replay will be available on the website or by dialing (888) 843-7419 (U.S. domestic) or (630) 652-3042 (international), passcode 32019#, and can be accessed beginning approximately two hours after the event through November 1, 2019.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony Financial brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchronyfinancial.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "targets," "outlook," "estimates," "will," "should," "may" or words of similar meaning, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, such as: the impact of macroeconomic conditions and whether industry trends we have identified develop as anticipated; retaining existing partners and attracting new partners, concentration of our revenue in a small number of Retail Card partners, promotion and support of our products by our partners, and financial performance of our partners; cyber-attacks or other security breaches; higher borrowing costs and adverse financial market conditions impacting our funding and liquidity, and any reduction in our credit ratings; our ability to grow our deposits in the future; our ability to securitize our loan receivables, occurrence of an early amortization of our securitization facilities, loss of the right to service or subservice our securitized loan receivables, and lower payment rates on our securitized loan receivables; changes in market interest rates and the impact of any margin compression; effectiveness of our risk management processes and procedures, reliance on models which may be inaccurate or misinterpreted, our ability to manage our credit risk, the sufficiency of our allowance for loan losses and the accuracy of the assumptions or estimates used in preparing our financial statements; our ability to offset increases in our costs in retailer share arrangements; competition in the consumer finance industry; our concentration in the U.S. consumer credit market; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize new or enhanced products and services; our ability to realize the value of acquisitions and strategic investments; reductions in interchange fees; fraudulent activity; failure of third parties to provide various services that are important to our operations; disruptions in the operations of our computer systems and data centers; international risks and compliance and regulatory risks and costs associated with international operations; alleged infringement of intellectual property rights of others and our ability to protect our intellectual property; litigation and regulatory actions; damage to our reputation; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key officers and employees; tax legislation initiatives or challenges to our tax positions and/or interpretations, and state sales tax rules and regulations; a material indemnification obligation to GE under the tax sharing and separation agreement with GE if we cause the split-off from GE or certain preliminary transactions to fail to qualify for tax-free treatment or in the case of certain significant transfers of our stock following the split-off; regulation, supervision, examination and enforcement of our business by governmental authorities, the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislative and regulatory developments and the impact of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's regulation of our business; impact of capital adequacy rules and liquidity requirements; restrictions that limit our ability to pay dividends and repurchase our common stock, and restrictions that limit Synchrony Bank's ability to pay dividends to us; regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection; use of third-party vendors and ongoing third-party business relationships; and failure to comply with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing laws.
For the reasons described above, we caution you against relying on any forward-looking statements, which should also be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere in this news release and in our public filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed on February 15, 2019. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all the risks, uncertainties, or potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause our current expectations or beliefs to change. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as otherwise may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Measures
The information provided herein includes measures we refer to as "tangible common equity" and certain "Core" financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude amounts related to the Walmart portfolio, which are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the detailed financial tables and information that follow. For a statement regarding the usefulness of these measures to investors, please see the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
3Q'19 vs. 3Q'18
Sep 30,
2019
Sep 30,
2018
YTD'19 vs. YTD'18
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$4,389
$4,155
$4,226
$4,333
$4,206
$183
4.4%
$12,770
$11,785
$985
8.4%
Retailer share arrangements
(1,016)
(859)
(954)
(855)
(871)
(145)
16.6%
(2,829)
(2,244)
(585)
26.1%
Provision for loan losses
1,019
1,198
859
1,452
1,451
(432)
(29.8)%
3,076
4,093
(1,017)
(24.8)%
Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision for loan losses
2,354
2,098
2,413
2,026
1,884
470
24.9%
6,865
5,448
1,417
26.0%
Other income
85
90
92
64
63
22
34.9%
267
201
66
32.8%
Other expense
1,064
1,059
1,043
1,078
1,054
10
0.9%
3,166
3,017
149
4.9%
Earnings before provision for income taxes
1,375
1,129
1,462
1,012
893
482
54.0%
3,966
2,632
1,334
50.7%
Provision for income taxes
319
276
355
229
222
97
43.7%
950
625
325
52.0%
Net earnings
$1,056
$853
$1,107
$783
$671
$385
57.4%
$3,016
$2,007
$1,009
50.3%
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders
$1,056
$853
$1,107
$783
$671
$385
57.4%
$3,016
$2,007
$1,009
50.3%
COMMON SHARE STATISTICS
Basic EPS
$1.60
$1.25
$1.57
$1.09
$0.91
$0.69
75.8%
$4.42
$2.68
$1.74
64.9%
Diluted EPS
$1.60
$1.24
$1.56
$1.09
$0.91
$0.69
75.8%
$4.40
$2.66
$1.74
65.4%
Dividend declared per share
$0.22
$0.21
$0.21
$0.21
$0.21
$0.01
4.8%
$0.64
$0.51
$0.13
25.5%
Common stock price
$34.09
$34.67
$31.90
$23.46
$31.08
$3.01
9.7%
$34.09
$31.08
$3.01
9.7%
Book value per share
$23.13
$22.03
$21.35
$20.42
$19.47
$3.66
18.8%
$23.13
$19.47
$3.66
18.8%
Tangible common equity per share(1)
$19.68
$18.60
$17.96
$17.41
$16.51
$3.17
19.2%
$19.68
$16.51
$3.17
19.2%
Beginning common shares outstanding
668.9
688.8
718.8
718.7
746.6
(77.7)
(10.4)%
718.8
770.5
(51.7)
(6.7)%
Issuance of common shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
- %
-
-
-
- %
Stock-based compensation
0.4
1.2
0.9
0.1
2.4
(2.0)
(83.3)%
2.5
2.9
(0.4)
(13.8)%
Shares repurchased
(15.6)
(21.1)
(30.9)
-
(30.3)
14.7
(48.5)%
(67.6)
(54.7)
(12.9)
23.6%
Ending common shares outstanding
653.7
668.9
688.8
718.8
718.7
(65.0)
(9.0)%
653.7
718.7
(65.0)
(9.0)%
Weighted average common shares outstanding
658.3
683.6
706.3
718.7
734.9
(76.6)
(10.4)%
682.5
750.2
(67.7)
(9.0)%
Weighted average common shares outstanding (fully diluted)
661.7
686.5
708.9
720.9
738.8
(77.1)
(10.4)%
685.6
755.7
(70.1)
(9.3)%
(1) Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
SELECTED METRICS
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
3Q'19 vs. 3Q'18
Sep 30,
2019
Sep 30,
2018
YTD'19 vs. YTD'18
PERFORMANCE METRICS
Return on assets(1)
3.9%
3.3%
4.3%
2.9%
2.7%
1.2%
3.8%
2.8%
1.0%
Return on equity(2)
28.3%
23.1%
30.4%
21.5%
18.5%
9.8%
27.2%
18.7%
8.5%
Return on tangible common equity(3)
33.4%
27.4%
35.8%
25.2%
21.5%
11.9%
32.2%
21.5%
10.7%
Net interest margin(4)
16.29%
15.75%
16.08%
16.06%
16.41%
(0.12)%
16.04%
15.94%
0.10%
Efficiency ratio(5)
30.8%
31.3%
31.0%
30.4%
31.0%
(0.2)%
31.0%
31.0%
- %
Other expense as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale
4.66%
4.78%
4.71%
4.79%
4.82%
(0.16)%
4.72%
4.96%
(0.24)%
Effective income tax rate
23.2%
24.4%
24.3%
22.6%
24.9%
(1.7)%
24.0%
23.7%
0.3%
CREDIT QUALITY METRICS
Net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale
5.35%
6.01%
6.06%
5.54%
4.97%
0.38%
5.80%
5.67%
0.13%
30+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(6)
4.47%
4.43%
4.92%
4.76%
4.59%
(0.12)%
4.47%
4.59%
(0.12)%
90+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(6)
2.07%
2.16%
2.51%
2.29%
2.09%
(0.02)%
2.07%
2.09%
(0.02)%
Net charge-offs
$1,221
$1,331
$1,344
$1,248
$1,087
$134
12.3%
$3,896
$3,444
$452
13.1%
Loan receivables delinquent over 30 days(6)
$3,723
$3,625
$3,957
$4,430
$4,021
$(298)
(7.4)%
$3,723
$4,021
$(298)
(7.4)%
Loan receivables delinquent over 90 days(6)
$1,723
$1,768
$2,019
$2,135
$1,833
$(110)
(6.0)%
$1,723
$1,833
$(110)
(6.0)%
Allowance for loan losses (period-end)
$5,607
$5,809
$5,942
$6,427
$6,223
$(616)
(9.9)%
$5,607
$6,223
$(616)
(9.9)%
Allowance coverage ratio(7)
6.74%
7.10%
7.39%
6.90%
7.11%
(0.37)%
6.74%
7.11%
(0.37)%
BUSINESS METRICS
Purchase volume(8)(9)
$38,395
$38,291
$32,513
$40,320
$36,443
$1,952
5.4%
$109,199
$100,337
$8,862
8.8%
Period-end loan receivables
$83,207
$81,796
$80,405
$93,139
$87,521
$(4,314)
(4.9)%
$83,207
$87,521
$(4,314)
(4.9)%
Credit cards
$79,788
$78,446
$77,251
$89,994
$84,319
$(4,531)
(5.4)%
$79,788
$84,319
$(4,531)
(5.4)%
Consumer installment loans
$2,050
$1,983
$1,860
$1,845
$1,789
$261
14.6%
$2,050
$1,789
$261
14.6%
Commercial credit products
$1,317
$1,328
$1,256
$1,260
$1,353
$(36)
(2.7)%
$1,317
$1,353
$(36)
(2.7)%
Other
$52
$39
$38
$40
$60
$(8)
(13.3)%
$52
$60
$(8)
(13.3)%
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$90,556
$88,792
$89,903
$89,340
$86,783
$3,773
4.3%
$89,752
$81,270
$8,482
10.4%
Period-end active accounts (in thousands)(9)(10)
77,094
76,065
74,812
80,339
75,457
1,637
2.2%
77,094
75,457
1,637
2.2%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(9)(10)
76,695
75,525
77,132
77,382
75,482
1,213
1.6%
76,653
72,594
4,059
5.6%
LIQUIDITY
Liquid assets
Cash and equivalents
$11,461
$11,755
$12,963
$9,396
$12,068
$(607)
(5.0)%
$11,461
$12,068
$(607)
(5.0)%
Total liquid assets
$15,201
$16,665
$17,360
$14,822
$18,214
$(3,013)
(16.5)%
$15,201
$18,214
$(3,013)
(16.5)%
Undrawn credit facilities
Undrawn credit facilities
$6,500
$7,050
$6,050
$4,375
$5,125
$1,375
26.8%
$6,500
$5,125
$1,375
26.8%
Total liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities
$21,701
$23,715
$23,410
$19,197
$23,339
$(1,638)
(7.0)%
$21,701
$23,339
$(1,638)
(7.0)%
Liquid assets % of total assets
14.35%
15.66%
16.47%
13.88%
17.42%
(3.07)%
14.35%
17.42%
(3.07)%
Liquid assets including undrawn credit facilities % of total assets
20.48%
22.29%
22.21%
17.98%
22.32%
(1.84)%
20.48%
22.32%
(1.84)%
(1) Return on assets represents net earnings as a percentage of average total assets.
(2) Return on equity represents net earnings as a percentage of average total equity.
(3) Return on tangible common equity represents net earnings as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(5) Efficiency ratio represents (i) other expense, divided by (ii) net interest income, plus other income, less retailer share arrangements.
(6) Based on customer statement-end balances extrapolated to the respective period-end date.
(7) Allowance coverage ratio represents allowance for loan losses divided by total period-end loan receivables.
(8) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period.
(9) Includes activity and accounts associated with loan receivables held for sale.
(10) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
3Q'19 vs. 3Q'18
Sep 30,
2019
Sep 30,
2018
YTD'19 vs. YTD'18
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$4,890
$4,636
$4,687
$4,774
$4,617
$273
5.9%
$14,213
$12,870
$1,343
10.4%
Interest on cash and investment securities
91
102
99
102
77
14
18.2%
292
242
50
20.7%
Total interest income
4,981
4,738
4,786
4,876
4,694
287
6.1%
14,505
13,112
1,393
10.6%
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
411
397
375
350
314
97
30.9%
1,183
836
347
41.5%
Interest on borrowings of consolidated securitization entities
88
90
100
104
86
2
2.3%
278
240
38
15.8%
Interest on senior unsecured notes
93
96
85
89
88
5
5.7%
274
251
23
9.2%
Total interest expense
592
583
560
543
488
104
21.3%
1,735
1,327
408
30.7%
Net interest income
4,389
4,155
4,226
4,333
4,206
183
4.4%
12,770
11,785
985
8.4%
Retailer share arrangements
(1,016)
(859)
(954)
(855)
(871)
(145)
16.6%
(2,829)
(2,244)
(585)
26.1%
Provision for loan losses
1,019
1,198
859
1,452
1,451
(432)
(29.8)%
3,076
4,093
(1,017)
(24.8)%
Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision for loan losses
2,354
2,098
2,413
2,026
1,884
470
24.9%
6,865
5,448
1,417
26.0%
Other income:
Interchange revenue
197
194
165
193
182
15
8.2%
556
517
39
7.5%
Debt cancellation fees
64
69
68
70
65
(1)
(1.5)%
201
197
4
2.0%
Loyalty programs
(203)
(192)
(167)
(208)
(196)
(7)
3.6%
(562)
(543)
(19)
3.5%
Other
27
19
26
9
12
15
125.0%
72
30
42
140.0%
Total other income
85
90
92
64
63
22
34.9%
267
201
66
32.8%
Other expense:
Employee costs
359
358
353
353
365
(6)
(1.6)%
1,070
1,074
(4)
(0.4)%
Professional fees
205
231
232
231
232
(27)
(11.6)%
668
575
93
16.2%
Marketing and business development
139
135
123
166
131
8
6.1%
397
362
35
9.7%
Information processing
127
123
113
118
105
22
21.0%
363
308
55
17.9%
Other
234
212
222
210
221
13
5.9%
668
698
(30)
(4.3)%
Total other expense
1,064
1,059
1,043
1,078
1,054
10
0.9%
3,166
3,017
149
4.9%
Earnings before provision for income taxes
1,375
1,129
1,462
1,012
893
482
54.0%
3,966
2,632
1,334
50.7%
Provision for income taxes
319
276
355
229
222
97
43.7%
950
625
325
52.0%
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
$1,056
$853
$1,107
$783
$671
$385
57.4%
$3,016
$2,007
$1,009
50.3%
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Sep 30, 2019 vs.
Sep 30, 2018
Assets
Cash and equivalents
$11,461
$11,755
$12,963
$9,396
$12,068
$(607)
(5.0)%
Debt securities
4,584
6,147
5,506
6,062
7,281
(2,697)
(37.0)%
Loan receivables:
Unsecuritized loans held for investment
56,220
55,178
54,907
64,969
59,868
(3,648)
(6.1)%
Restricted loans of consolidated securitization entities
26,987
26,618
25,498
28,170
27,653
(666)
(2.4)%
Total loan receivables
83,207
81,796
80,405
93,139
87,521
(4,314)
(4.9)%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(5,607)
(5,809)
(5,942)
(6,427)
(6,223)
616
(9.9)%
Loan receivables, net
77,600
75,987
74,463
86,712
81,298
(3,698)
(4.5)%
Loan receivables held for sale
8,182
8,096
8,052
-
-
8,182
NM
Goodwill
1,078
1,078
1,076
1,024
1,024
54
5.3%
Intangible assets, net
1,177
1,215
1,259
1,137
1,105
72
6.5%
Other assets
1,861
2,110
2,065
2,461
1,769
92
5.2%
Total assets
$105,943
$106,388
$105,384
$106,792
$104,545
$1,398
1.3%
Liabilities and Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing deposit accounts
$65,677
$65,382
$63,787
$63,738
$62,030
$3,647
5.9%
Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts
295
263
273
281
287
8
2.8%
Total deposits
65,972
65,645
64,060
64,019
62,317
3,655
5.9%
Borrowings:
Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities
10,912
11,941
12,091
14,439
14,187
(3,275)
(23.1)%
Senior unsecured notes
9,451
9,303
9,800
9,557
9,554
(103)
(1.1)%
Total borrowings
20,363
21,244
21,891
23,996
23,741
(3,378)
(14.2)%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
4,488
4,765
4,724
4,099
4,491
(3)
(0.1)%
Total liabilities
90,823
91,654
90,675
92,114
90,549
274
0.3%
Equity:
Common stock
1
1
1
1
1
-
- %
Additional paid-in capital
9,520
9,500
9,489
9,482
9,470
50
0.5%
Retained earnings
11,533
10,627
9,939
8,986
8,355
3,178
38.0%
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
(44)
(43)
(56)
(62)
(99)
55
(55.6)%
Treasury Stock
(5,890)
(5,351)
(4,664)
(3,729)
(3,731)
(2,159)
57.9%
Total equity
15,120
14,734
14,709
14,678
13,996
1,124
8.0%
Total liabilities and equity
$105,943
$106,388
$105,384
$106,792
$104,545
$1,398
1.3%
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2018
Sep 30, 2018
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash and equivalents
$10,947
$59
2.14%
$10,989
$66
2.41%
$11,033
$65
2.39%
$10,856
$62
2.27%
$7,901
$39
1.96%
Securities available for sale
5,389
32
2.36%
6,010
36
2.40%
5,640
34
2.44%
6,837
40
2.32%
7,022
38
2.15%
Loan receivables:
Credit cards, including held for sale
87,156
4,807
21.88%
85,488
4,557
21.38%
86,768
4,611
21.55%
86,131
4,695
21.63%
83,609
4,538
21.53%
Consumer installment loans
2,022
48
9.42%
1,924
44
9.17%
1,844
42
9.24%
1,815
42
9.18%
1,753
41
9.28%
Commercial credit products
1,329
35
10.45%
1,330
34
10.25%
1,252
34
11.01%
1,344
37
10.92%
1,355
37
10.83%
Other
49
-
- %
50
1
NM
39
-
- %
50
-
- %
66
1
NM
Total loan receivables, including held for sale
90,556
4,890
21.42%
88,792
4,636
20.94%
89,903
4,687
21.14%
89,340
4,774
21.20%
86,783
4,617
21.11%
Total interest-earning assets
106,892
4,981
18.49%
105,791
4,738
17.96%
106,576
4,786
18.21%
107,033
4,876
18.07%
101,706
4,694
18.31%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
1,374
1,271
1,335
1,320
1,217
Allowance for loan losses
(5,773)
(5,911)
(6,341)
(6,259)
(5,956)
Other assets
3,920
3,752
3,729
3,688
3,482
Total non-interest-earning assets
(479)
(888)
(1,277)
(1,251)
(1,257)
Total assets
$106,413
$104,903
$105,299
$105,782
$100,449
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposit accounts
$65,615
$411
2.49%
$64,226
$397
2.48%
$63,776
$375
2.38%
$62,999
$350
2.20%
$60,123
$314
2.07%
Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities
11,770
88
2.97%
11,785
90
3.06%
13,407
100
3.02%
14,223
104
2.90%
12,306
86
2.77%
Senior unsecured notes
9,347
93
3.95%
9,543
96
4.03%
8,892
85
3.88%
9,554
89
3.70%
9,552
88
3.66%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
86,732
592
2.71%
85,554
583
2.73%
86,075
560
2.64%
86,776
543
2.48%
81,981
488
2.36%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts
283
271
286
284
275
Other liabilities
4,570
4,260
4,148
4,283
3,772
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
4,853
4,531
4,434
4,567
4,047
Total liabilities
91,585
90,085
90,509
91,343
86,028
Equity
Total equity
14,828
14,818
14,790
14,439
14,421
Total liabilities and equity
$106,413
$104,903
$105,299
$105,782
$100,449
Net interest income
$4,389
$4,155
$4,226
$4,333
$4,206
Interest rate spread(1)
15.78%
15.23%
15.57%
15.59%
15.95%
Net interest margin(2)
16.29%
15.75%
16.08%
16.06%
16.41%
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on total interest-earning assets and the rate on total interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30, 2019
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30, 2018
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash and equivalents
$10,989
$190
2.31%
$11,128
$145
1.74%
Securities available for sale
5,679
102
2.40%
6,475
97
2.00%
Loan receivables:
Credit cards, including held for sale
86,471
13,975
21.61%
78,227
12,647
21.62%
Consumer installment loans
1,931
134
9.28%
1,658
114
9.19%
Commercial credit products
1,304
103
10.56%
1,329
107
10.76%
Other
46
1
2.91%
56
2
4.77%
Total loan receivables, including held for sale
89,752
14,213
21.17%
81,270
12,870
21.17%
Total interest-earning assets
106,420
14,505
18.22%
98,873
13,112
17.73%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
1,327
1,192
Allowance for loan losses
(6,006)
(5,779)
Other assets
3,801
3,188
Total non-interest-earning assets
(878)
(1,399)
Total assets
$105,542
$97,474
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposit accounts
$64,546
$1,183
2.45%
$57,941
$836
1.93%
Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities
12,315
278
3.02%
12,178
240
2.63%
Senior unsecured notes
9,262
274
3.96%
9,156
251
3.67%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
86,123
1,735
2.69%
79,275
1,327
2.24%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts
280
282
Other liabilities
4,327
3,548
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
4,607
3,830
Total liabilities
90,730
83,105
Equity
Total equity
14,812
14,369
Total liabilities and equity
$105,542
$97,474
Net interest income
$12,770
$11,785
Interest rate spread(1)
15.53%
15.49%
Net interest margin(2)
16.04%
15.94%
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on total interest-earning assets and the rate on total interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS
(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)
Quarter Ended
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
Sep 30, 2019 vs.
Sep 30, 2018
BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS
Total common equity
$15,120
$14,734
$14,709
$14,678
$13,996
$1,124
8.0%
Total common equity as a % of total assets
14.27%
13.85%
13.96%
13.74%
13.39%
0.88%
Tangible assets
$103,688
$104,095
$103,049
$104,631
$102,416
$1,272
1.2%
Tangible common equity(1)
$12,865
$12,441
$12,374
$12,517
$11,867
$998
8.4%
Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets(1)
12.41%
11.95%
12.01%
11.96%
11.59%
0.82%
Tangible common equity per share(1)
$19.68
$18.60
$17.96
$17.41
$16.51
$3.17
19.2%
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS(2)
Basel III Fully Phased-in
Total risk-based capital ratio(3)
15.8%
15.6%
15.8%
15.3%
15.5%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(4)
14.5%
14.3%
14.5%
14.0%
14.2%
Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)
12.6%
12.4%
12.3%
12.3%
12.3%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
14.5%
14.3%
14.5%
14.0%
14.2%
(1) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. We believe TCE is a more meaningful measure of the net asset value of the Company to investors. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.
(2) Regulatory capital metrics at September 30, 2019 are preliminary and therefore subject to change.
(3) Total risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of total risk-based capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
(4) Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
(5) Tier 1 leverage ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets, after certain adjustments. Tier 1 leverage ratios are based upon the use of daily averages for all periods presented.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
PLATFORM RESULTS
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
3Q'19 vs. 3Q'18
Sep 30,
2019
Sep 30,
2018
YTD'19 vs. YTD'18
RETAIL CARD(1)
Purchase volume(2)(3)
$29,282
$29,530
$24,660
$31,755
$27,863
$1,419
5.1%
$83,472
$75,930
$7,542
9.9%
Period-end loan receivables
$52,697
$52,307
$51,572
$63,827
$59,139
$(6,442)
(10.9)%
$52,697
$59,139
$(6,442)
(10.9)%
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$60,660
$59,861
$60,964
$60,604
$58,964
$1,696
2.9%
$60,494
$54,101
$6,393
11.8%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(3)(4)
58,082
57,212
58,632
58,962
57,459
623
1.1%
58,156
54,717
3,439
6.3%
Interest and fees on loans
$3,570
$3,390
$3,454
$3,502
$3,383
$187
5.5%
$10,414
$9,313
$1,101
11.8%
Other income
$65
$59
$76
$59
$57
$8
14.0%
$200
$180
$20
11.1%
Retailer share arrangements
$(998)
$(836)
$(940)
$(825)
$(844)
$(154)
18.2%
$(2,774)
$(2,189)
$(585)
26.7%
PAYMENT SOLUTIONS(1)
Purchase volume(2)
$6,281
$5,948
$5,249
$6,035
$6,007
$274
4.6%
$17,478
$16,773
$705
4.2%
Period-end loan receivables
$20,478
$19,766
$19,379
$19,815
$19,064
$1,414
7.4%
$20,478
$19,064
$1,414
7.4%
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$20,051
$19,409
$19,497
$19,333
$18,659
$1,392
7.5%
$19,654
$18,231
$1,423
7.8%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(4)
12,384
12,227
12,406
12,350
12,062
322
2.7%
12,354
11,992
362
3.0%
Interest and fees on loans
$721
$685
$686
$708
$683
$38
5.6%
$2,092
$1,970
$122
6.2%
Other income
$(1)
$11
$1
$(2)
$(2)
$1
(50.0)%
$11
$(6)
$17
NM
Retailer share arrangements
$(15)
$(21)
$(12)
$(25)
$(24)
$9
(37.5)%
$(48)
$(48)
$-
- %
CARECREDIT
Purchase volume(2)
$2,832
$2,813
$2,604
$2,530
$2,573
$259
10.1%
$8,249
$7,634
$615
8.1%
Period-end loan receivables
$10,032
$9,723
$9,454
$9,497
$9,318
$714
7.7%
$10,032
$9,318
$714
7.7%
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$9,845
$9,522
$9,442
$9,403
$9,160
$685
7.5%
$9,604
$8,938
$666
7.5%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(4)
6,229
6,086
6,094
6,070
5,961
268
4.5%
6,143
5,885
258
4.4%
Interest and fees on loans
$599
$561
$547
$564
$551
$48
8.7%
$1,707
$1,587
$120
7.6%
Other income
$21
$20
$15
$7
$8
$13
162.5%
$56
$27
$29
107.4%
Retailer share arrangements
$(3)
$(2)
$(2)
$(5)
$(3)
$-
- %
$(7)
$(7)
$-
- %
TOTAL SYF
Purchase volume(2)(3)
$38,395
$38,291
$32,513
$40,320
$36,443
$1,952
5.4%
$109,199
$100,337
$8,862
8.8%
Period-end loan receivables
$83,207
$81,796
$80,405
$93,139
$87,521
$(4,314)
(4.9)%
$83,207
$87,521
$(4,314)
(4.9)%
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$90,556
$88,792
$89,903
$89,340
$86,783
$3,773
4.3%
$89,752
$81,270
$8,482
10.4%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(3)(4)
76,695
75,525
77,132
77,382
75,482
1,213
1.6%
76,653
72,594
4,059
5.6%
Interest and fees on loans
$4,890
$4,636
$4,687
$4,774
$4,617
$273
5.9%
$14,213
$12,870
$1,343
10.4%
Other income
$85
$90
$92
$64
$63
$22
34.9%
$267
$201
$66
32.8%
Retailer share arrangements
$(1,016)
$(859)
$(954)
$(855)
$(871)
$(145)
16.6%
$(2,829)
$(2,244)
$(585)
26.1%
(1) Beginning in 1Q 2019, our Oil and Gas retail credit programs are now included in our Payment Solutions sales platform. Prior period financial and operating metrics for Retail Card and Payment Solutions have been recast to reflect the current period presentation.
(2) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period.
(3) Includes activity and balances associated with loan receivables held for sale.
(4) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND CALCULATIONS OF REGULATORY MEASURES(1)
(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)
Quarter Ended
Sep 30,
2019
Jun 30,
2019
Mar 31,
2019
Dec 31,
2018
Sep 30,
2018
COMMON EQUITY MEASURES
GAAP Total common equity
$15,120
$14,734
$14,709
$14,678
$13,996
Less: Goodwill
(1,078)
(1,078)
(1,076)
(1,024)
(1,024)
Less: Intangible assets, net
(1,177)
(1,215)
(1,259)
(1,137)
(1,105)
Tangible common equity
$12,865
$12,441
$12,374
$12,517
$11,867
Adjustments for certain deferred tax liabilities and certain items in accumulated
comprehensive income (loss)
290
283
287
284
311
Basel III - Common equity Tier 1 (fully phased-in)
$13,155
$12,724
$12,661
$12,801
$12,178
RISK-BASED CAPITAL
Common equity Tier 1
$13,155
$12,724
$12,661
$12,801
$12,178
Add: Allowance for loan losses includible in risk-based capital
1,190
1,169
1,152
1,212
1,137
Risk-based capital
$14,345
$13,893
$13,813
$14,013
$13,315
ASSET MEASURES
Total average assets
$106,413
$104,903
$105,299
$105,782
$100,449
Adjustments for:
Disallowed goodwill and other disallowed intangible assets
(net of related deferred tax liabilities) and other
(1,975)
(2,003)
(2,039)
(1,845)
(1,836)
Total assets for leverage purposes
$104,438
$102,900
$103,260
$103,937
$98,613
Risk-weighted assets - Basel III (fully phased-in)
$90,772
$88,890
$87,331
$91,742
$85,941
CORE LOAN RECEIVABLES
Loan receivables
$83,207
$81,796
$80,405
$93,139
$87,521
Less: Walmart receivables
(112)
(431)
(692)
(9,519)
(9,217)
Core Loan receivables
$83,095
$81,365
$79,713
$83,620
$78,304
Retail Card Loan receivables(2)
$52,697
$52,307
$51,572
$63,827
$59,139
Less: Walmart receivables
(112)
(431)
(692)
(9,519)
(9,217)
Core Retail Card Loan receivables
$52,585
$51,876
$50,880
$54,308
$49,922
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY PER SHARE
GAAP book value per share
$23.13
$22.03
$21.35
$20.42
$19.47
Less: Goodwill
(1.65)
(1.61)
(1.56)
(1.42)
(1.42)
Less: Intangible assets, net
(1.80)
(1.82)
(1.83)
(1.59)
(1.54)
Tangible common equity per share
$19.68
$18.60
$17.96
$17.41
$16.51
(1) Regulatory measures at September 30, 2019 are presented on an estimated basis.
(2) Beginning in 1Q 2019, our Oil and Gas retail credit programs are now included in our Payment Solutions sales platform. Prior period financial and operating metrics for Retail Card and Payment Solutions have been recast to reflect the current period presentation.
Investor Relations
Greg Ketron
(203) 585-6291
Media Relations
Sue Bishop
(203) 585-2802
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-financial-reports-third-quarter-net-earnings-of-1-1-billion-or-1-60-per-diluted-share-300940932.html
SOURCE Synchrony Financial
© PRNewswire 2019
