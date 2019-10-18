Synchrony Financial : Reports Third Quarter Net Earnings of $1.1 Billion or $1.60 Per Diluted Share 0 10/18/2019 | 06:01am EDT Send by mail :

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) today announced third quarter 2019 net earnings of $1.1 billion, or $1.60 per diluted share; this includes a $326 million pre-tax, $248 million after-tax, or $0.38 per diluted share benefit from a reduction in the reserve related to the sale of the Walmart consumer portfolio, which was completed in October. Highlights included*: Loan receivables decreased 5% to $83.2 billion ; excluding the Walmart portfolio from both periods, loan receivables grew 6%

; excluding the Walmart portfolio from both periods, loan receivables grew 6% Net interest income increased 4% to $4.4 billion

Purchase volume grew 5% to $38.4 billion ; and average active accounts grew 2% to 76.7 million

; and average active accounts grew 2% to 76.7 million Deposits grew $3.7 billion , or 6%, to $66.0 billion

, or 6%, to Completed the sale of the Walmart portfolio on October 11, 2019

Expanded and extended key strategic consumer credit relationship with PayPal: will become the exclusive issuer of a Venmo co-branded consumer credit card, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2020, and extended existing PayPal relationship

Renewed key Retail Card partnership: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Renewed key Payment Solutions partnerships: Polaris, La-Z-Boy and Conn's HomePlus

Expanded CareCredit credit card network to include 8,500+ Walgreens® and Duane Reade® stores and Loyale™ Healthcare and signed a new partnership with St. Luke's University Health Network

Paid quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share and repurchased $550 million of Synchrony Financial common stock "We continue to deliver strong results as we develop innovative and seamless digital consumer experiences driven by our technology and data investments. These capabilities have helped us grow organically, enabling the extension of key partnerships, while also helping us win new ones with fast-growing, digital-first partners. Our growth is supported by expanded acceptance and usage in our Home, Auto and CareCredit networks, and is funded through substantial growth in our direct-to-consumer deposit platform," said Margaret Keane, Chief Executive Officer of Synchrony Financial. "Our focus is on executing a capital allocation strategy that drives strong growth at attractive risk adjusted returns, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and the ability to return capital to shareholders." * All comparisons are for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018, unless otherwise noted Business and Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2019 All comparisons are for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018, unless otherwise noted. Earnings Net interest income increased $183 million , or 4%, to $4.4 billion , primarily driven by loan receivables growth.

, or 4%, to , primarily driven by loan receivables growth. Retailer share arrangements increased $145 million , or 17%, to $1.0 billion , mainly driven by improved program performance and growth in loan receivables.

, or 17%, to , mainly driven by improved program performance and growth in loan receivables. Provision for loan losses decreased $432 million , or 30%, to $1.0 billion , largely driven by the $326 million reserve reduction related to the Walmart portfolio.

, or 30%, to , largely driven by the reserve reduction related to the Walmart portfolio. Other income increased $22 million , or 35%, to $85 million .

, or 35%, to . Other expense increased $10 million , or 1%, to $1.1 billion .

, or 1%, to . Net earnings totaled $1.1 billion compared to $671 million last year. Balance Sheet Period-end loan receivables decreased 5%; excluding the Walmart portfolio from both periods, period-end loan receivables growth was 6%; purchase volume growth was 5% and average active accounts increased 2%.

Deposits grew to $66.0 billion , up $3.7 billion , or 6%, and comprised 76% of funding.

, up , or 6%, and comprised 76% of funding. The Company's balance sheet remained strong with total liquidity (liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities) of $21.7 billion , or 20.5% of total assets.

, or 20.5% of total assets. The estimated fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel III was 14.5%, compared to 14.2%, reflecting the Company's strong capital generation capabilities while deploying capital through organic growth, program acquisitions, and continued execution of our capital plans. Key Financial Metrics Return on assets was 3.9% and return on equity was 28.3%.

Net interest margin was 16.29%.

Efficiency ratio was 30.8%. Credit Quality Loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables were 4.47% compared to 4.59% last year; excluding the PayPal Credit program and the Walmart portfolio, the rate was flat compared to last year.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 5.35% compared to 4.97% last year; excluding the PayPal Credit program and the Walmart portfolio, the rate decreased approximately 20 basis points compared to last year.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total period-end loan receivables was 6.74% compared to 7.11% last year. Sales Platforms Retail Card period-end loan receivables decreased 11%; excluding the Walmart portfolio from both periods, period-end loan receivables growth was 5% and driven by digital partners; interest and fees on loans increased 6%, primarily driven by loan receivables growth. Purchase volume growth was 5%, and average active accounts increased 1%.

Payment Solutions period-end loan receivables grew 7%, led by home furnishings and power products. Interest and fees on loans increased 6%, primarily driven by the loan receivables growth. Purchase volume growth was 5% and average active accounts increased 3%.

CareCredit period-end loan receivables grew 8%, led by dental and veterinary. Interest and fees on loans increased 9%, primarily driven by the loan receivables growth. Purchase volume growth was 10% and average active accounts increased 4%. Corresponding Financial Tables and Information No representation is made that the information in this news release is complete. Investors are encouraged to review the foregoing summary and discussion of Synchrony Financial's earnings and financial condition in conjunction with the detailed financial tables and information that follow and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed February 15, 2019, and the Company's forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The detailed financial tables and other information are also available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com. About Synchrony Financial Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony Financial brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchronyfinancial.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "targets," "outlook," "estimates," "will," "should," "may" or words of similar meaning, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks, such as: the impact of macroeconomic conditions and whether industry trends we have identified develop as anticipated; retaining existing partners and attracting new partners, concentration of our revenue in a small number of Retail Card partners, promotion and support of our products by our partners, and financial performance of our partners; cyber-attacks or other security breaches; higher borrowing costs and adverse financial market conditions impacting our funding and liquidity, and any reduction in our credit ratings; our ability to grow our deposits in the future; our ability to securitize our loan receivables, occurrence of an early amortization of our securitization facilities, loss of the right to service or subservice our securitized loan receivables, and lower payment rates on our securitized loan receivables; changes in market interest rates and the impact of any margin compression; effectiveness of our risk management processes and procedures, reliance on models which may be inaccurate or misinterpreted, our ability to manage our credit risk, the sufficiency of our allowance for loan losses and the accuracy of the assumptions or estimates used in preparing our financial statements; our ability to offset increases in our costs in retailer share arrangements; competition in the consumer finance industry; our concentration in the U.S. consumer credit market; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize new or enhanced products and services; our ability to realize the value of acquisitions and strategic investments; reductions in interchange fees; fraudulent activity; failure of third parties to provide various services that are important to our operations; disruptions in the operations of our computer systems and data centers; international risks and compliance and regulatory risks and costs associated with international operations; alleged infringement of intellectual property rights of others and our ability to protect our intellectual property; litigation and regulatory actions; damage to our reputation; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key officers and employees; tax legislation initiatives or challenges to our tax positions and/or interpretations, and state sales tax rules and regulations; a material indemnification obligation to GE under the tax sharing and separation agreement with GE if we cause the split-off from GE or certain preliminary transactions to fail to qualify for tax-free treatment or in the case of certain significant transfers of our stock following the split-off; regulation, supervision, examination and enforcement of our business by governmental authorities, the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislative and regulatory developments and the impact of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's regulation of our business; impact of capital adequacy rules and liquidity requirements; restrictions that limit our ability to pay dividends and repurchase our common stock, and restrictions that limit Synchrony Bank's ability to pay dividends to us; regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection; use of third-party vendors and ongoing third-party business relationships; and failure to comply with anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing laws. For the reasons described above, we caution you against relying on any forward-looking statements, which should also be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere in this news release and in our public filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed on February 15, 2019. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all the risks, uncertainties, or potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause our current expectations or beliefs to change. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as otherwise may be required by law. Non-GAAP Measures The information provided herein includes measures we refer to as "tangible common equity" and certain "Core" financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude amounts related to the Walmart portfolio, which are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the detailed financial tables and information that follow. For a statement regarding the usefulness of these measures to investors, please see the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today. SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL





































FINANCIAL SUMMARY





































(unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics)







































Quarter Ended





Nine Months Ended







Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Sep 30,

2018

3Q'19 vs. 3Q'18

Sep 30,

2019

Sep 30,

2018

YTD'19 vs. YTD'18 EARNINGS





































Net interest income $4,389

$4,155

$4,226

$4,333

$4,206

$183 4.4%

$12,770

$11,785

$985 8.4% Retailer share arrangements (1,016)

(859)

(954)

(855)

(871)

(145) 16.6%

(2,829)

(2,244)

(585) 26.1% Provision for loan losses 1,019

1,198

859

1,452

1,451

(432) (29.8)%

3,076

4,093

(1,017) (24.8)% Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision for loan losses 2,354

2,098

2,413

2,026

1,884

470 24.9%

6,865

5,448

1,417 26.0% Other income 85

90

92

64

63

22 34.9%

267

201

66 32.8% Other expense 1,064

1,059

1,043

1,078

1,054

10 0.9%

3,166

3,017

149 4.9% Earnings before provision for income taxes 1,375

1,129

1,462

1,012

893

482 54.0%

3,966

2,632

1,334 50.7% Provision for income taxes 319

276

355

229

222

97 43.7%

950

625

325 52.0% Net earnings $1,056

$853

$1,107

$783

$671

$385 57.4%

$3,016

$2,007

$1,009 50.3% Net earnings attributable to common stockholders $1,056

$853

$1,107

$783

$671

$385 57.4%

$3,016

$2,007

$1,009 50.3%







































COMMON SHARE STATISTICS





































Basic EPS $1.60

$1.25

$1.57

$1.09

$0.91

$0.69 75.8%

$4.42

$2.68

$1.74 64.9% Diluted EPS $1.60

$1.24

$1.56

$1.09

$0.91

$0.69 75.8%

$4.40

$2.66

$1.74 65.4% Dividend declared per share $0.22

$0.21

$0.21

$0.21

$0.21

$0.01 4.8%

$0.64

$0.51

$0.13 25.5% Common stock price $34.09

$34.67

$31.90

$23.46

$31.08

$3.01 9.7%

$34.09

$31.08

$3.01 9.7% Book value per share $23.13

$22.03

$21.35

$20.42

$19.47

$3.66 18.8%

$23.13

$19.47

$3.66 18.8% Tangible common equity per share(1) $19.68

$18.60

$17.96

$17.41

$16.51

$3.17 19.2%

$19.68

$16.51

$3.17 19.2% Beginning common shares outstanding 668.9

688.8

718.8

718.7

746.6

(77.7) (10.4)%

718.8

770.5

(51.7) (6.7)% Issuance of common shares -

-

-

-

-

- - %

-

-

- - % Stock-based compensation 0.4

1.2

0.9

0.1

2.4

(2.0) (83.3)%

2.5

2.9

(0.4) (13.8)% Shares repurchased (15.6)

(21.1)

(30.9)

-

(30.3)

14.7 (48.5)%

(67.6)

(54.7)

(12.9) 23.6% Ending common shares outstanding 653.7

668.9

688.8

718.8

718.7

(65.0) (9.0)%

653.7

718.7

(65.0) (9.0)% Weighted average common shares outstanding 658.3

683.6

706.3

718.7

734.9

(76.6) (10.4)%

682.5

750.2

(67.7) (9.0)% Weighted average common shares outstanding (fully diluted) 661.7

686.5

708.9

720.9

738.8

(77.1) (10.4)%

685.6

755.7

(70.1) (9.3)%







































(1) Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures. SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL





































SELECTED METRICS





































(unaudited, $ in millions)







































Quarter Ended





Nine Months Ended







Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Sep 30,

2018

3Q'19 vs. 3Q'18

Sep 30,

2019

Sep 30,

2018

YTD'19 vs. YTD'18 PERFORMANCE METRICS





































Return on assets(1) 3.9%

3.3%

4.3%

2.9%

2.7%



1.2%

3.8%

2.8%



1.0% Return on equity(2) 28.3%

23.1%

30.4%

21.5%

18.5%



9.8%

27.2%

18.7%



8.5% Return on tangible common equity(3) 33.4%

27.4%

35.8%

25.2%

21.5%



11.9%

32.2%

21.5%



10.7% Net interest margin(4) 16.29%

15.75%

16.08%

16.06%

16.41%



(0.12)%

16.04%

15.94%



0.10% Efficiency ratio(5) 30.8%

31.3%

31.0%

30.4%

31.0%



(0.2)%

31.0%

31.0%



- % Other expense as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale 4.66%

4.78%

4.71%

4.79%

4.82%



(0.16)%

4.72%

4.96%



(0.24)% Effective income tax rate 23.2%

24.4%

24.3%

22.6%

24.9%



(1.7)%

24.0%

23.7%



0.3%







































CREDIT QUALITY METRICS





































Net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held for sale 5.35%

6.01%

6.06%

5.54%

4.97%



0.38%

5.80%

5.67%



0.13% 30+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(6) 4.47%

4.43%

4.92%

4.76%

4.59%



(0.12)%

4.47%

4.59%



(0.12)% 90+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(6) 2.07%

2.16%

2.51%

2.29%

2.09%



(0.02)%

2.07%

2.09%



(0.02)% Net charge-offs $1,221

$1,331

$1,344

$1,248

$1,087

$134 12.3%

$3,896

$3,444

$452 13.1% Loan receivables delinquent over 30 days(6) $3,723

$3,625

$3,957

$4,430

$4,021

$(298) (7.4)%

$3,723

$4,021

$(298) (7.4)% Loan receivables delinquent over 90 days(6) $1,723

$1,768

$2,019

$2,135

$1,833

$(110) (6.0)%

$1,723

$1,833

$(110) (6.0)% Allowance for loan losses (period-end) $5,607

$5,809

$5,942

$6,427

$6,223

$(616) (9.9)%

$5,607

$6,223

$(616) (9.9)% Allowance coverage ratio(7) 6.74%

7.10%

7.39%

6.90%

7.11%



(0.37)%

6.74%

7.11%



(0.37)%







































BUSINESS METRICS





































Purchase volume(8)(9) $38,395

$38,291

$32,513

$40,320

$36,443

$1,952 5.4%

$109,199

$100,337

$8,862 8.8% Period-end loan receivables $83,207

$81,796

$80,405

$93,139

$87,521

$(4,314) (4.9)%

$83,207

$87,521

$(4,314) (4.9)% Credit cards $79,788

$78,446

$77,251

$89,994

$84,319

$(4,531) (5.4)%

$79,788

$84,319

$(4,531) (5.4)% Consumer installment loans $2,050

$1,983

$1,860

$1,845

$1,789

$261 14.6%

$2,050

$1,789

$261 14.6% Commercial credit products $1,317

$1,328

$1,256

$1,260

$1,353

$(36) (2.7)%

$1,317

$1,353

$(36) (2.7)% Other $52

$39

$38

$40

$60

$(8) (13.3)%

$52

$60

$(8) (13.3)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $90,556

$88,792

$89,903

$89,340

$86,783

$3,773 4.3%

$89,752

$81,270

$8,482 10.4% Period-end active accounts (in thousands)(9)(10) 77,094

76,065

74,812

80,339

75,457

1,637 2.2%

77,094

75,457

1,637 2.2% Average active accounts (in thousands)(9)(10) 76,695

75,525

77,132

77,382

75,482

1,213 1.6%

76,653

72,594

4,059 5.6%







































LIQUIDITY





































Liquid assets





































Cash and equivalents $11,461

$11,755

$12,963

$9,396

$12,068

$(607) (5.0)%

$11,461

$12,068

$(607) (5.0)% Total liquid assets $15,201

$16,665

$17,360

$14,822

$18,214

$(3,013) (16.5)%

$15,201

$18,214

$(3,013) (16.5)% Undrawn credit facilities





































Undrawn credit facilities $6,500

$7,050

$6,050

$4,375

$5,125

$1,375 26.8%

$6,500

$5,125

$1,375 26.8% Total liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities $21,701

$23,715

$23,410

$19,197

$23,339

$(1,638) (7.0)%

$21,701

$23,339

$(1,638) (7.0)% Liquid assets % of total assets 14.35%

15.66%

16.47%

13.88%

17.42%



(3.07)%

14.35%

17.42%



(3.07)% Liquid assets including undrawn credit facilities % of total assets 20.48%

22.29%

22.21%

17.98%

22.32%



(1.84)%

20.48%

22.32%



(1.84)%







































(1) Return on assets represents net earnings as a percentage of average total assets. (2) Return on equity represents net earnings as a percentage of average total equity. (3) Return on tangible common equity represents net earnings as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5) Efficiency ratio represents (i) other expense, divided by (ii) net interest income, plus other income, less retailer share arrangements. (6) Based on customer statement-end balances extrapolated to the respective period-end date. (7) Allowance coverage ratio represents allowance for loan losses divided by total period-end loan receivables. (8) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period. (9) Includes activity and accounts associated with loan receivables held for sale. (10) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month. SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL





































STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS





































(unaudited, $ in millions)







































Quarter Ended





Nine Months Ended







Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Sep 30,

2018

3Q'19 vs. 3Q'18

Sep 30,

2019

Sep 30,

2018

YTD'19 vs. YTD'18 Interest income:





































Interest and fees on loans $4,890

$4,636

$4,687

$4,774

$4,617

$273 5.9%

$14,213

$12,870

$1,343 10.4% Interest on cash and investment securities 91

102

99

102

77

14 18.2%

292

242

50 20.7% Total interest income 4,981

4,738

4,786

4,876

4,694

287 6.1%

14,505

13,112

1,393 10.6% Interest expense:





































Interest on deposits 411

397

375

350

314

97 30.9%

1,183

836

347 41.5% Interest on borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 88

90

100

104

86

2 2.3%

278

240

38 15.8% Interest on senior unsecured notes 93

96

85

89

88

5 5.7%

274

251

23 9.2% Total interest expense 592

583

560

543

488

104 21.3%

1,735

1,327

408 30.7%







































Net interest income 4,389

4,155

4,226

4,333

4,206

183 4.4%

12,770

11,785

985 8.4%







































Retailer share arrangements (1,016)

(859)

(954)

(855)

(871)

(145) 16.6%

(2,829)

(2,244)

(585) 26.1% Provision for loan losses 1,019

1,198

859

1,452

1,451

(432) (29.8)%

3,076

4,093

(1,017) (24.8)% Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision for loan losses 2,354

2,098

2,413

2,026

1,884

470 24.9%

6,865

5,448

1,417 26.0%







































Other income:





































Interchange revenue 197

194

165

193

182

15 8.2%

556

517

39 7.5% Debt cancellation fees 64

69

68

70

65

(1) (1.5)%

201

197

4 2.0% Loyalty programs (203)

(192)

(167)

(208)

(196)

(7) 3.6%

(562)

(543)

(19) 3.5% Other 27

19

26

9

12

15 125.0%

72

30

42 140.0% Total other income 85

90

92

64

63

22 34.9%

267

201

66 32.8%







































Other expense:





































Employee costs 359

358

353

353

365

(6) (1.6)%

1,070

1,074

(4) (0.4)% Professional fees 205

231

232

231

232

(27) (11.6)%

668

575

93 16.2% Marketing and business development 139

135

123

166

131

8 6.1%

397

362

35 9.7% Information processing 127

123

113

118

105

22 21.0%

363

308

55 17.9% Other 234

212

222

210

221

13 5.9%

668

698

(30) (4.3)% Total other expense 1,064

1,059

1,043

1,078

1,054

10 0.9%

3,166

3,017

149 4.9%







































Earnings before provision for income taxes 1,375

1,129

1,462

1,012

893

482 54.0%

3,966

2,632

1,334 50.7% Provision for income taxes 319

276

355

229

222

97 43.7%

950

625

325 52.0% Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $1,056

$853

$1,107

$783

$671

$385 57.4%

$3,016

$2,007

$1,009 50.3%

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL























STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION























(unaudited, $ in millions)

























Quarter Ended





Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Sep 30,

2018

Sep 30, 2019 vs.

Sep 30, 2018 Assets























Cash and equivalents $11,461

$11,755

$12,963

$9,396

$12,068

$(607) (5.0)% Debt securities 4,584

6,147

5,506

6,062

7,281

(2,697) (37.0)% Loan receivables:























Unsecuritized loans held for investment 56,220

55,178

54,907

64,969

59,868

(3,648) (6.1)% Restricted loans of consolidated securitization entities 26,987

26,618

25,498

28,170

27,653

(666) (2.4)% Total loan receivables 83,207

81,796

80,405

93,139

87,521

(4,314) (4.9)% Less: Allowance for loan losses (5,607)

(5,809)

(5,942)

(6,427)

(6,223)

616 (9.9)% Loan receivables, net 77,600

75,987

74,463

86,712

81,298

(3,698) (4.5)% Loan receivables held for sale 8,182

8,096

8,052

-

-

8,182 NM Goodwill 1,078

1,078

1,076

1,024

1,024

54 5.3% Intangible assets, net 1,177

1,215

1,259

1,137

1,105

72 6.5% Other assets 1,861

2,110

2,065

2,461

1,769

92 5.2% Total assets $105,943

$106,388

$105,384

$106,792

$104,545

$1,398 1.3%

























Liabilities and Equity























Deposits:























Interest-bearing deposit accounts $65,677

$65,382

$63,787

$63,738

$62,030

$3,647 5.9% Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts 295

263

273

281

287

8 2.8% Total deposits 65,972

65,645

64,060

64,019

62,317

3,655 5.9% Borrowings:























Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 10,912

11,941

12,091

14,439

14,187

(3,275) (23.1)% Senior unsecured notes 9,451

9,303

9,800

9,557

9,554

(103) (1.1)%

























Total borrowings 20,363

21,244

21,891

23,996

23,741

(3,378) (14.2)% Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,488

4,765

4,724

4,099

4,491

(3) (0.1)% Total liabilities 90,823

91,654

90,675

92,114

90,549

274 0.3% Equity:























Common stock 1

1

1

1

1

- - % Additional paid-in capital 9,520

9,500

9,489

9,482

9,470

50 0.5% Retained earnings 11,533

10,627

9,939

8,986

8,355

3,178 38.0% Accumulated other comprehensive income: (44)

(43)

(56)

(62)

(99)

55 (55.6)% Treasury Stock (5,890)

(5,351)

(4,664)

(3,729)

(3,731)

(2,159) 57.9% Total equity 15,120

14,734

14,709

14,678

13,996

1,124 8.0% Total liabilities and equity $105,943

$106,388

$105,384

$106,792

$104,545

$1,398 1.3% SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

























































AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN



















































(unaudited, $ in millions)























































































































Quarter Ended

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2018

Sep 30, 2018





Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Interest

Average





Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets

























































Interest-earning assets:

























































Interest-earning cash and equivalents $10,947

$59

2.14%

$10,989

$66

2.41%

$11,033

$65

2.39%

$10,856

$62

2.27%

$7,901

$39

1.96% Securities available for sale 5,389

32

2.36%

6,010

36

2.40%

5,640

34

2.44%

6,837

40

2.32%

7,022

38

2.15%



























































Loan receivables:

























































Credit cards, including held for sale 87,156

4,807

21.88%

85,488

4,557

21.38%

86,768

4,611

21.55%

86,131

4,695

21.63%

83,609

4,538

21.53% Consumer installment loans 2,022

48

9.42%

1,924

44

9.17%

1,844

42

9.24%

1,815

42

9.18%

1,753

41

9.28% Commercial credit products 1,329

35

10.45%

1,330

34

10.25%

1,252

34

11.01%

1,344

37

10.92%

1,355

37

10.83% Other 49

-

- %

50

1

NM

39

-

- %

50

-

- %

66

1

NM Total loan receivables, including held for sale 90,556

4,890

21.42%

88,792

4,636

20.94%

89,903

4,687

21.14%

89,340

4,774

21.20%

86,783

4,617

21.11% Total interest-earning assets 106,892

4,981

18.49%

105,791

4,738

17.96%

106,576

4,786

18.21%

107,033

4,876

18.07%

101,706

4,694

18.31%



























































Non-interest-earning assets:

























































Cash and due from banks 1,374









1,271









1,335









1,320









1,217







Allowance for loan losses (5,773)









(5,911)









(6,341)









(6,259)









(5,956)







Other assets 3,920









3,752









3,729









3,688









3,482







Total non-interest-earning assets (479)









(888)









(1,277)









(1,251)









(1,257)



































































Total assets $106,413









$104,903









$105,299









$105,782









$100,449



































































Liabilities

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:

























































Interest-bearing deposit accounts $65,615

$411

2.49%

$64,226

$397

2.48%

$63,776

$375

2.38%

$62,999

$350

2.20%

$60,123

$314

2.07% Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 11,770

88

2.97%

11,785

90

3.06%

13,407

100

3.02%

14,223

104

2.90%

12,306

86

2.77% Senior unsecured notes 9,347

93

3.95%

9,543

96

4.03%

8,892

85

3.88%

9,554

89

3.70%

9,552

88

3.66% Total interest-bearing liabilities 86,732

592

2.71%

85,554

583

2.73%

86,075

560

2.64%

86,776

543

2.48%

81,981

488

2.36%



























































Non-interest-bearing liabilities

























































Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts 283









271









286









284









275







Other liabilities 4,570









4,260









4,148









4,283









3,772







Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 4,853









4,531









4,434









4,567









4,047



































































Total liabilities 91,585









90,085









90,509









91,343









86,028



































































Equity

























































Total equity 14,828









14,818









14,790









14,439









14,421



































































Total liabilities and equity $106,413









$104,903









$105,299









$105,782









$100,449







Net interest income



$4,389









$4,155









$4,226









$4,333









$4,206































































Interest rate spread(1)







15.78%









15.23%









15.57%









15.59%









15.95% Net interest margin(2)







16.29%









15.75%









16.08%









16.06%









16.41%



























































(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on total interest-earning assets and the rate on total interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL





















AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN













(unaudited, $ in millions)















































Nine Months Ended

Sep 30, 2019

Nine Months Ended

Sep 30, 2018





Interest

Average





Interest

Average

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets





















Interest-earning assets:





















Interest-earning cash and equivalents $10,989

$190

2.31%

$11,128

$145

1.74% Securities available for sale 5,679

102

2.40%

6,475

97

2.00%























Loan receivables:





















Credit cards, including held for sale 86,471

13,975

21.61%

78,227

12,647

21.62% Consumer installment loans 1,931

134

9.28%

1,658

114

9.19% Commercial credit products 1,304

103

10.56%

1,329

107

10.76% Other 46

1

2.91%

56

2

4.77% Total loan receivables, including held for sale 89,752

14,213

21.17%

81,270

12,870

21.17% Total interest-earning assets 106,420

14,505

18.22%

98,873

13,112

17.73%























Non-interest-earning assets:





















Cash and due from banks 1,327









1,192







Allowance for loan losses (6,006)









(5,779)







Other assets 3,801









3,188







Total non-interest-earning assets (878)









(1,399)































Total assets $105,542









$97,474































Liabilities





















Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest-bearing deposit accounts $64,546

$1,183

2.45%

$57,941

$836

1.93% Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities 12,315

278

3.02%

12,178

240

2.63% Senior unsecured notes 9,262

274

3.96%

9,156

251

3.67%























Total interest-bearing liabilities 86,123

1,735

2.69%

79,275

1,327

2.24%























Non-interest-bearing liabilities





















Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts 280









282







Other liabilities 4,327









3,548







Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 4,607









3,830































Total liabilities 90,730









83,105































Equity





















Total equity 14,812









14,369































Total liabilities and equity $105,542









$97,474







Net interest income



$12,770









$11,785



























Interest rate spread(1)







15.53%









15.49% Net interest margin(2)







16.04%









15.94%























(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on total interest-earning assets and the rate on total interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

























BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS

























(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)























































Quarter Ended







Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Sep 30,

2018

Sep 30, 2019 vs.

Sep 30, 2018

BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS

























Total common equity $15,120

$14,734

$14,709

$14,678

$13,996

$1,124 8.0%

Total common equity as a % of total assets 14.27%

13.85%

13.96%

13.74%

13.39%



0.88%





























Tangible assets $103,688

$104,095

$103,049

$104,631

$102,416

$1,272 1.2%

Tangible common equity(1) $12,865

$12,441

$12,374

$12,517

$11,867

$998 8.4%

Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets(1) 12.41%

11.95%

12.01%

11.96%

11.59%



0.82%

Tangible common equity per share(1) $19.68

$18.60

$17.96

$17.41

$16.51

$3.17 19.2%





























REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS(2)



























Basel III Fully Phased-in





Total risk-based capital ratio(3) 15.8%

15.6%

15.8%

15.3%

15.5%







Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(4) 14.5%

14.3%

14.5%

14.0%

14.2%







Tier 1 leverage ratio(5) 12.6%

12.4%

12.3%

12.3%

12.3%







Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 14.5%

14.3%

14.5%

14.0%

14.2%



































































(1) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. We believe TCE is a more meaningful measure of the net asset value of the Company to investors. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures. (2) Regulatory capital metrics at September 30, 2019 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. (3) Total risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of total risk-based capital divided by risk-weighted assets. (4) Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by risk-weighted assets. (5) Tier 1 leverage ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets, after certain adjustments. Tier 1 leverage ratios are based upon the use of daily averages for all periods presented. SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL





































PLATFORM RESULTS





































(unaudited, $ in millions)







































Quarter Ended





Nine Months Ended







Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Sep 30,

2018

3Q'19 vs. 3Q'18

Sep 30,

2019

Sep 30,

2018

YTD'19 vs. YTD'18 RETAIL CARD (1)





































Purchase volume(2)(3) $29,282

$29,530

$24,660

$31,755

$27,863

$1,419 5.1%

$83,472

$75,930

$7,542 9.9% Period-end loan receivables $52,697

$52,307

$51,572

$63,827

$59,139

$(6,442) (10.9)%

$52,697

$59,139

$(6,442) (10.9)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $60,660

$59,861

$60,964

$60,604

$58,964

$1,696 2.9%

$60,494

$54,101

$6,393 11.8% Average active accounts (in thousands)(3)(4) 58,082

57,212

58,632

58,962

57,459

623 1.1%

58,156

54,717

3,439 6.3%







































Interest and fees on loans $3,570

$3,390

$3,454

$3,502

$3,383

$187 5.5%

$10,414

$9,313

$1,101 11.8% Other income $65

$59

$76

$59

$57

$8 14.0%

$200

$180

$20 11.1% Retailer share arrangements $(998)

$(836)

$(940)

$(825)

$(844)

$(154) 18.2%

$(2,774)

$(2,189)

$(585) 26.7%







































PAYMENT SOLUTIONS (1)





































Purchase volume(2) $6,281

$5,948

$5,249

$6,035

$6,007

$274 4.6%

$17,478

$16,773

$705 4.2% Period-end loan receivables $20,478

$19,766

$19,379

$19,815

$19,064

$1,414 7.4%

$20,478

$19,064

$1,414 7.4% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $20,051

$19,409

$19,497

$19,333

$18,659

$1,392 7.5%

$19,654

$18,231

$1,423 7.8% Average active accounts (in thousands)(4) 12,384

12,227

12,406

12,350

12,062

322 2.7%

12,354

11,992

362 3.0%







































Interest and fees on loans $721

$685

$686

$708

$683

$38 5.6%

$2,092

$1,970

$122 6.2% Other income $(1)

$11

$1

$(2)

$(2)

$1 (50.0)%

$11

$(6)

$17 NM Retailer share arrangements $(15)

$(21)

$(12)

$(25)

$(24)

$9 (37.5)%

$(48)

$(48)

$- - %







































CARECREDIT





































Purchase volume(2) $2,832

$2,813

$2,604

$2,530

$2,573

$259 10.1%

$8,249

$7,634

$615 8.1% Period-end loan receivables $10,032

$9,723

$9,454

$9,497

$9,318

$714 7.7%

$10,032

$9,318

$714 7.7% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $9,845

$9,522

$9,442

$9,403

$9,160

$685 7.5%

$9,604

$8,938

$666 7.5% Average active accounts (in thousands)(4) 6,229

6,086

6,094

6,070

5,961

268 4.5%

6,143

5,885

258 4.4%







































Interest and fees on loans $599

$561

$547

$564

$551

$48 8.7%

$1,707

$1,587

$120 7.6% Other income $21

$20

$15

$7

$8

$13 162.5%

$56

$27

$29 107.4% Retailer share arrangements $(3)

$(2)

$(2)

$(5)

$(3)

$- - %

$(7)

$(7)

$- - %















































































TOTAL SYF





































Purchase volume(2)(3) $38,395

$38,291

$32,513

$40,320

$36,443

$1,952 5.4%

$109,199

$100,337

$8,862 8.8% Period-end loan receivables $83,207

$81,796

$80,405

$93,139

$87,521

$(4,314) (4.9)%

$83,207

$87,521

$(4,314) (4.9)% Average loan receivables, including held for sale $90,556

$88,792

$89,903

$89,340

$86,783

$3,773 4.3%

$89,752

$81,270

$8,482 10.4% Average active accounts (in thousands)(3)(4) 76,695

75,525

77,132

77,382

75,482

1,213 1.6%

76,653

72,594

4,059 5.6%







































Interest and fees on loans $4,890

$4,636

$4,687

$4,774

$4,617

$273 5.9%

$14,213

$12,870

$1,343 10.4% Other income $85

$90

$92

$64

$63

$22 34.9%

$267

$201

$66 32.8% Retailer share arrangements $(1,016)

$(859)

$(954)

$(855)

$(871)

$(145) 16.6%

$(2,829)

$(2,244)

$(585) 26.1%







































(1) Beginning in 1Q 2019, our Oil and Gas retail credit programs are now included in our Payment Solutions sales platform. Prior period financial and operating metrics for Retail Card and Payment Solutions have been recast to reflect the current period presentation. (2) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product accounts less returns during the period. (3) Includes activity and balances associated with loan receivables held for sale. (4) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding balance in the current month. SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL



















RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND CALCULATIONS OF REGULATORY MEASURES(1)













(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)





















Quarter Ended



Sep 30,

2019

Jun 30,

2019

Mar 31,

2019

Dec 31,

2018

Sep 30,

2018

COMMON EQUITY MEASURES



















GAAP Total common equity $15,120

$14,734

$14,709

$14,678

$13,996

Less: Goodwill (1,078)

(1,078)

(1,076)

(1,024)

(1,024)

Less: Intangible assets, net (1,177)

(1,215)

(1,259)

(1,137)

(1,105)

Tangible common equity $12,865

$12,441

$12,374

$12,517

$11,867























Adjustments for certain deferred tax liabilities and certain items in accumulated

comprehensive income (loss) 290

283

287

284

311

Basel III - Common equity Tier 1 (fully phased-in) $13,155

$12,724

$12,661

$12,801

$12,178



































































RISK-BASED CAPITAL



















Common equity Tier 1 $13,155

$12,724

$12,661

$12,801

$12,178

Add: Allowance for loan losses includible in risk-based capital 1,190

1,169

1,152

1,212

1,137

Risk-based capital $14,345

$13,893

$13,813

$14,013

$13,315























ASSET MEASURES



















Total average assets $106,413

$104,903

$105,299

$105,782

$100,449

Adjustments for:



















Disallowed goodwill and other disallowed intangible assets

(net of related deferred tax liabilities) and other (1,975)

(2,003)

(2,039)

(1,845)

(1,836)























Total assets for leverage purposes $104,438

$102,900

$103,260

$103,937

$98,613













































Risk-weighted assets - Basel III (fully phased-in) $90,772

$88,890

$87,331

$91,742

$85,941























CORE LOAN RECEIVABLES



















Loan receivables $83,207

$81,796

$80,405

$93,139

$87,521

Less: Walmart receivables (112)

(431)

(692)

(9,519)

(9,217)

Core Loan receivables $83,095

$81,365

$79,713

$83,620

$78,304























Retail Card Loan receivables(2) $52,697

$52,307

$51,572

$63,827

$59,139

Less: Walmart receivables (112)

(431)

(692)

(9,519)

(9,217)

Core Retail Card Loan receivables $52,585

$51,876

$50,880

$54,308

$49,922























TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY PER SHARE



















GAAP book value per share $23.13

$22.03

$21.35

$20.42

$19.47

Less: Goodwill (1.65)

(1.61)

(1.56)

(1.42)

(1.42)

Less: Intangible assets, net (1.80)

(1.82)

(1.83)

(1.59)

(1.54)

Tangible common equity per share $19.68

$18.60

$17.96

$17.41

$16.51























(1) Regulatory measures at September 30, 2019 are presented on an estimated basis. (2) Beginning in 1Q 2019, our Oil and Gas retail credit programs are now included in our Payment Solutions sales platform. Prior period financial and operating metrics for Retail Card and Payment Solutions have been recast to reflect the current period presentation.

Greg Ketron

(203) 585-6291 Media Relations

Sue Bishop

(203) 585-2802 View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-financial-reports-third-quarter-net-earnings-of-1-1-billion-or-1-60-per-diluted-share-300940932.html SOURCE Synchrony Financial

