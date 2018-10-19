Synchrony Financial : Reports Third Quarter Net Earnings of $671 Million or $0.91 Per Diluted Share
0
10/19/2018 | 12:31pm CEST
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) today announced third quarter 2018 net
earnings of $671 million, or $0.91 per diluted share. Highlights
included:
Net interest income increased 9% from the third quarter of 2017 to
$4.2 billion
Loan receivables grew $11 billion, or 14%, from the third quarter of
2017 to $88 billion
Purchase volume increased 11% from the third quarter of 2017 to $36
billion
Deposits grew $8 billion, or 14%, from the third quarter of 2017 to
$62 billion
Completed the U.S. PayPal Credit financing program acquisition on July
2, 2018, acquiring $7.6 billion in receivables and making Synchrony
the exclusive issuer of PayPal Credit in the U.S.
Renewed relationships: Lowe’s, JCPenney, Associated Materials, and
Generac
Added new partnerships: Fred Meyer Jewelers and Eargo
Expanded CareCredit network and enhanced mobile app capabilities
Paid quarterly common stock dividend of $0.21 per share and
repurchased $966 million of Synchrony Financial common stock
“We generated strong results this quarter, adding a top new program with
the completion of the acquisition of the U.S. PayPal Credit program,
while also continuing to drive organic growth. In addition to renewing
key partnerships, we won exciting new programs. We have also been
expanding our valuable CareCredit network, entering more than 25 new
markets over the last several quarters. We continue to invest in our
digital capabilities and network, focusing on ease of card use across
platforms, as well as card utility, enhancing our competitive position
in the rapidly changing marketplace. We are also seeing other important
elements of our business, such as credit quality, continue to perform
in-line with our expectations,” said Margaret Keane, President and Chief
Executive Officer of Synchrony Financial.
Business and Financial Highlights for the Third
Quarter of 2018
All comparisons below are for the third quarter of 2018 compared to
the third quarter of 2017, unless otherwise noted.
Earnings
Net interest income increased $330 million, or 9%, to $4.2 billion,
primarily driven by the PayPal Credit program acquisition and loan
receivables growth. Net interest income after retailer share
arrangements increased 9%.
Provision for loan losses increased $141 million, or 11%, to $1.5
billion, driven by the PayPal Credit reserve build partially offset by
moderating credit trends.
Other income was down $13 million to $63 million.
Other expense increased $96 million, or 10%, to $1.1 billion,
primarily driven by the PayPal Credit program acquisition and
growth-related expenses.
Provision for income taxes was down 31%, primarily due to tax reform.
Net earnings totaled $671 million compared to $555 million last year.
Balance Sheet
Period-end loan receivables growth was 14%, purchase volume growth was
11% and average active account growth was 9%, primarily driven by the
PayPal Credit program acquisition and growth.
Deposits grew to $62 billion, up $8 billion, or 14%, and comprised 72%
of funding.
The Company’s balance sheet remained strong with total liquidity
(liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities) of $23 billion, or 22%
of total assets.
The estimated fully phased-in Common Equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel
III was 14.2%, compared to 17.2%, reflecting the impact of capital
deployment through the PayPal Credit program acquisition, growth, and
continued execution of our capital plan.
Key Financial Metrics
Return on assets was 2.7% and return on equity was 18.5%.
Net interest margin was 16.41%.
Efficiency ratio was 31.0%.
Credit Quality
Loans 30+ days past due as a percentage of total period-end loan
receivables were 4.59% compared to 4.80% last year.
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were
4.97% compared to 4.95% last year.
The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total period-end loan
receivables was 7.11% compared to 6.97% last year.
Sales Platforms
Retail Card period-end loan receivables grew 16%, driven by the PayPal
Credit program acquisition. Interest and fees on loans increased 12%,
purchase volume growth was 11% and average active accounts increased
10%, all largely driven by the PayPal Credit program acquisition.
Payment Solutions period-end loan receivables grew 9%, led by home
furnishings and power equipment. Interest and fees on loans increased
8%, primarily driven by the loan receivables growth. Purchase volume
growth was 10% and average active accounts increased 5%.
CareCredit period-end loan receivables grew 8%, led by dental and
veterinary. Interest and fees on loans increased 6%, primarily driven
by the loan receivables growth. Purchase volume grew 9% and average
active account growth was 5%.
Corresponding Financial Tables and Information
No representation is made that the information in this news release is
complete. Investors are encouraged to review the foregoing summary and
discussion of Synchrony Financial's earnings and financial condition in
conjunction with the detailed financial tables and information that
follow and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year
ended December 31, 2017, as filed February 22, 2018, and the Company’s
forthcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended
September 30, 2018. The detailed financial tables and other information
are also available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s
website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com. This information is
also furnished in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
On Friday, October 19, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Margaret Keane,
President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Doubles, Executive Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to
review the financial results and outlook for certain business drivers.
The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the
Investor Relations page on the Synchrony Financial corporate website,
www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, under Events and Presentations. A
replay will be available on the website or by dialing (888) 843-7419
(U.S. domestic) or (630) 652-3042 (international), passcode 32018#, and
can be accessed beginning approximately two hours after the event
through November 2, 2018.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services
company delivering customized financing programs across key industries
including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with
award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $130 billion in
sales financed and 74.5 million active accounts, Synchrony Financial
brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative
solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success
of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More
information can be found at www.synchronyfinancial.com and through
Twitter: @Synchrony.
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined
in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section
21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are
subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking
statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “intends,”
“anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “targets,” “outlook,”
“estimates,” “will,” “should,” “may” or words of similar meaning, but
these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current
expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties,
risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a
result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in
these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially include global political, economic,
business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors and risks,
such as: the impact of macroeconomic conditions and whether industry
trends we have identified develop as anticipated; retaining existing
partners and attracting new partners, concentration of our revenue in a
small number of Retail Card partners, promotion and support of our
products by our partners, and financial performance of our partners;
cyber-attacks or other security breaches; higher borrowing costs and
adverse financial market conditions impacting our funding and liquidity,
and any reduction in our credit ratings; our ability to grow our
deposits in the future; our ability to securitize our loan receivables,
occurrence of an early amortization of our securitization facilities,
loss of the right to service or subservice our securitized loan
receivables, and lower payment rates on our securitized loan
receivables; changes in market interest rates and the impact of any
margin compression; effectiveness of our risk management processes and
procedures, reliance on models which may be inaccurate or
misinterpreted, our ability to manage our credit risk, the sufficiency
of our allowance for loan losses and the accuracy of the assumptions or
estimates used in preparing our financial statements; our ability to
offset increases in our costs in retailer share arrangements;
competition in the consumer finance industry; our concentration in the
U.S. consumer credit market; our ability to successfully develop and
commercialize new or enhanced products and services; our ability to
realize the value of acquisitions and strategic investments; our ability
to realize the benefits of and expected capital available from strategic
options; reductions in interchange fees; fraudulent activity; failure of
third parties to provide various services that are important to our
operations; disruptions in the operations of our computer systems and
data centers; international risks and compliance and regulatory risks
and costs associated with international operations; alleged infringement
of intellectual property rights of others and our ability to protect our
intellectual property; litigation and regulatory actions; damage to our
reputation; our ability to attract, retain and motivate key officers and
employees; tax legislation initiatives or challenges to our tax
positions and/or interpretations, and state sales tax rules and
regulations; a material indemnification obligation to GE under the tax
sharing and separation agreement with GE if we cause the split-off from
GE or certain preliminary transactions to fail to qualify for tax-free
treatment or in the case of certain significant transfers of our stock
following the split-off; regulation, supervision, examination and
enforcement of our business by governmental authorities, the impact of
the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the
impact of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s regulation of our
business; impact of capital adequacy rules and liquidity requirements;
restrictions that limit our ability to pay dividends and repurchase our
common stock, and restrictions that limit Synchrony Bank’s ability to
pay dividends to us; regulations relating to privacy, information
security and data protection; use of third-party vendors and ongoing
third-party business relationships; and failure to comply with
anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing laws.
For the reasons described above, we caution you against relying on any
forward-looking statements, which should also be read in conjunction
with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere in this
news release and in our public filings, including under the heading
“Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, as filed on February 22, 2018. You
should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive
statement of all the risks, uncertainties, or potentially inaccurate
assumptions that could cause our current expectations or beliefs to
change. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the
date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or
revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances
after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events, except as otherwise may be required
by law.
Non-GAAP Measures
The information provided herein includes measures we refer to as
“tangible common equity” and certain financial measures that have been
adjusted to exclude the effects from the Tax Act, which are not prepared
in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
(“GAAP”). For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most
directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the detailed financial
tables and information that follow. For a statement regarding the
usefulness of these measures to investors, please see the Company’s
Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(unaudited, in millions, except per share statistics)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Mar 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Sep 30,
2017
3Q'18 vs. 3Q'17
Sep 30,
2018
Sep 30,
2017
YTD'18 vs. YTD'17
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$4,206
$3,737
$3,842
$3,916
$3,876
$330
8.5%
$11,785
$11,100
$685
6.2%
Retailer share arrangements
(871)
(653)
(720)
(779)
(805)
(66)
8.2%
(2,244)
(2,158)
(86)
4.0%
Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements
3,335
3,084
3,122
3,137
3,071
264
8.6%
9,541
8,942
599
6.7%
Provision for loan losses
1,451
1,280
1,362
1,354
1,310
141
10.8%
4,093
3,942
151
3.8%
Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and
provision for loan losses
1,884
1,804
1,760
1,783
1,761
123
7.0%
5,448
5,000
448
9.0%
Other income
63
63
75
62
76
(13)
(17.1)%
201
226
(25)
(11.1)%
Other expense
1,054
975
988
970
958
96
10.0%
3,017
2,777
240
8.6%
Earnings before provision for income taxes
893
892
847
875
879
14
1.6%
2,632
2,449
183
7.5%
Provision for income taxes
222
196
207
490
324
(102)
(31.5)%
625
899
(274)
(30.5)%
Net earnings
$671
$696
$640
$385
$555
$116
20.9%
$2,007
$1,550
$457
29.5%
Net earnings attributable to common stockholders
$671
$696
$640
$385
$555
$116
20.9%
$2,007
$1,550
$457
29.5%
Adjusted net earnings(1)
$671
$696
$640
$545
$555
$116
20.9%
$2,007
$1,550
$457
29.5%
COMMON SHARE STATISTICS
Basic EPS
$0.91
$0.93
$0.84
$0.49
$0.70
$0.21
30.0%
$2.68
$1.93
$0.75
38.9%
Diluted EPS
$0.91
$0.92
$0.83
$0.49
$0.70
$0.21
30.0%
$2.66
$1.93
$0.73
37.8%
Adjusted diluted EPS(1)
$0.91
$0.92
$0.83
$0.70
$0.70
$0.21
30.0%
$2.66
$1.93
$0.73
37.8%
Dividend declared per share
$0.21
$0.15
$0.15
$0.15
$0.15
$0.06
40.0%
$0.51
$0.41
$0.10
24.4%
Common stock price
$31.08
$33.38
$33.53
$38.61
$31.05
$0.03
0.1%
$31.08
$31.05
$0.03
0.1%
Book value per share
$19.47
$19.37
$18.88
$18.47
$18.40
$1.07
5.8%
$19.47
$18.40
$1.07
5.8%
Tangible common equity per share(2)
$16.51
$16.84
$16.55
$16.22
$16.15
$0.36
2.2%
$16.51
$16.15
$0.36
2.2%
Beginning common shares outstanding
746.6
760.3
770.5
782.6
795.3
(48.7)
(6.1)%
770.5
817.4
(46.9)
(5.7)%
Issuance of common shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
- %
-
-
-
- %
Stock-based compensation
2.4
0.3
0.2
0.1
0.1
2.3
NM
2.9
0.3
2.6
NM
Shares repurchased
(30.3)
(14.0)
(10.4)
(12.2)
(12.8)
(17.5)
136.7%
(54.7)
(35.1)
(19.6)
55.8%
Ending common shares outstanding
718.7
746.6
760.3
770.5
782.6
(63.9)
(8.2)%
718.7
782.6
(63.9)
(8.2)%
Weighted average common shares outstanding
734.9
752.2
763.7
778.7
787.3
(52.4)
(6.7)%
750.2
801.3
(51.1)
(6.4)%
Weighted average common shares outstanding (fully diluted)
738.8
758.3
770.3
784.0
790.9
(52.1)
(6.6)%
755.7
805.0
(49.3)
(6.1)%
(1) Adjusted net earnings and Adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP
measures. These measures represent the corresponding GAAP measure,
adjusted to exclude the effects to Provision for income taxes in the
quarter ended December 31, 2017, resulting from the Tax Cuts and
Jobs Act of 2017 (the “Tax Act”). The effects primarily relate to
additional tax expense arising from the remeasurement of our net
deferred tax asset to reflect the reduction in the U.S. corporate
tax rate from 35% to 21%. For a corresponding reconciliation to a
GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and
Calculations of Regulatory Measures.
(2) Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For
corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of Regulatory
Measures.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
SELECTED METRICS
(unaudited, $ in millions, except account data)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Mar 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Sep 30,
2017
3Q'18 vs. 3Q'17
Sep 30,
2018
Sep 30,
2017
YTD'18 vs. YTD'17
PERFORMANCE METRICS
Return on assets(1)
2.7%
2.9%
2.7%
1.6%
2.4%
0.3%
2.8%
2.3%
0.5%
Return on equity(2)
18.5%
19.4%
18.2%
10.5%
15.3%
3.2%
18.7%
14.4%
4.3%
Return on tangible common equity(3)
21.5%
22.1%
20.7%
12.0%
17.4%
4.1%
21.5%
16.4%
5.1%
Adjusted return on assets(4)
2.7%
2.9%
2.7%
2.3%
2.4%
0.3%
2.8%
2.3%
0.5%
Adjusted return on equity(4)
18.5%
19.4%
18.2%
14.9%
15.3%
3.2%
18.7%
14.4%
4.3%
Adjusted return on tangible common equity(5)
21.5%
22.1%
20.7%
17.0%
17.4%
4.1%
21.5%
16.4%
5.1%
Net interest margin(6)
16.41%
15.33%
16.05%
16.24%
16.74%
(0.33)%
15.94%
16.38%
(0.44)%
Efficiency ratio(7)
31.0%
31.0%
30.9%
30.3%
30.4%
0.6%
31.0%
30.3%
0.7%
Other expense as a % of average loan receivables, including held for
sale
4.82%
5.02%
5.07%
4.91%
4.99%
(0.17)%
4.96%
4.96%
- %
Effective income tax rate
24.9%
22.0%
24.4%
56.0%
36.9%
(12.0)%
23.7%
36.7%
(13.0)%
CREDIT QUALITY METRICS
Net charge-offs as a % of average loan receivables, including held
for sale
4.97%
5.97%
6.14%
5.78%
4.95%
0.02%
5.67%
5.23%
0.44%
30+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(8)
4.59%
4.17%
4.52%
4.67%
4.80%
(0.21)%
4.59%
4.80%
(0.21)%
90+ days past due as a % of period-end loan receivables(8)
2.09%
1.98%
2.28%
2.28%
2.22%
(0.13)%
2.09%
2.22%
(0.13)%
Net charge-offs
$1,087
$1,159
$1,198
$1,141
$950
$137
14.4%
$3,444
$2,925
$519
17.7%
Loan receivables delinquent over 30 days(8)
$4,021
$3,293
$3,521
$3,831
$3,694
$327
8.9%
$4,021
$3,694
$327
8.9%
Loan receivables delinquent over 90 days(8)
$1,833
$1,561
$1,776
$1,869
$1,707
$126
7.4%
$1,833
$1,707
$126
7.4%
Allowance for loan losses (period-end)
$6,223
$5,859
$5,738
$5,574
$5,361
$862
16.1%
$6,223
$5,361
$862
16.1%
Allowance coverage ratio(9)
7.11%
7.43%
7.37%
6.80%
6.97%
0.14%
7.11%
6.97%
0.14%
BUSINESS METRICS
Purchase volume(10)
$36,443
$34,268
$29,626
$36,565
$32,893
$3,550
10.8%
$100,337
$95,249
$5,088
5.3%
Period-end loan receivables
$87,521
$78,879
$77,853
$81,947
$76,928
$10,593
13.8%
$87,521
$76,928
$10,593
13.8%
Credit cards
$84,319
$75,753
$74,952
$79,026
$73,946
$10,373
14.0%
$84,319
$73,946
$10,373
14.0%
Consumer installment loans
$1,789
$1,708
$1,590
$1,578
$1,561
$228
14.6%
$1,789
$1,561
$228
14.6%
Commercial credit products
$1,353
$1,356
$1,275
$1,303
$1,384
$(31)
(2.2)%
$1,353
$1,384
$(31)
(2.2)%
Other
$60
$62
$36
$40
$37
$23
62.2%
$60
$37
$23
62.2%
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$86,783
$77,853
$79,090
$78,369
$76,165
$10,618
13.9%
$81,270
$74,803
$6,467
8.6%
Period-end active accounts (in thousands)(11)
75,457
69,767
68,891
74,541
69,008
6,449
9.3%
75,457
69,008
6,449
9.3%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(11)
75,482
69,344
71,323
71,348
69,331
6,151
8.9%
72,594
69,319
3,275
4.7%
LIQUIDITY
Liquid assets
Cash and equivalents
$12,068
$15,675
$13,044
$11,602
$13,915
$(1,847)
(13.3)%
$12,068
$13,915
$(1,847)
(13.3)%
Total liquid assets
$18,214
$21,491
$18,557
$15,087
$16,391
$1,823
11.1%
$18,214
$16,391
$1,823
11.1%
Undrawn credit facilities
Undrawn credit facilities
$5,125
$6,500
$6,000
$6,000
$5,650
$(525)
(9.3)%
$5,125
$5,650
$(525)
(9.3)%
Total liquid assets and undrawn credit facilities
$23,339
$27,991
$24,557
$21,087
$22,041
$1,298
5.9%
$23,339
$22,041
$1,298
5.9%
Liquid assets % of total assets
17.42%
21.68%
19.42%
15.75%
17.71%
(0.29)%
17.42%
17.71%
(0.29)%
Liquid assets including undrawn credit facilities % of total assets
22.32%
28.24%
25.70%
22.01%
23.82%
(1.50)%
22.32%
23.82%
(1.50)%
(1) Return on assets represents net earnings as a percentage of
average total assets.
(2) Return on equity represents net earnings as a percentage of
average total equity.
(3) Return on tangible common equity represents net earnings as a
percentage of average tangible common equity. Tangible common equity
("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. For corresponding reconciliation of
TCE to a GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP
Measures and Calculations of Regulatory Measures.
(4) Adjusted return on assets represents Adjusted net earnings as a
percentage of average total assets. Adjusted return on equity
represents Adjusted net earnings as a percentage of average total
equity. Adjusted net earnings is a non-GAAP measure. For a
corresponding reconciliation of Adjusted net earnings to a GAAP
financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and
Calculations of Regulatory Measures.
(5) Adjusted return on tangible common equity represents Adjusted
net earnings as a percentage of average tangible common equity. Both
Adjusted net earnings and tangible common equity are non-GAAP
measures. For corresponding reconciliations to a GAAP financial
measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and Calculations of
Regulatory Measures.
(6) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by
average interest-earning assets.
(7) Efficiency ratio represents (i) other expense, divided by (ii)
net interest income, after retailer share arrangements, plus other
income.
(8) Based on customer statement-end balances extrapolated to the
respective period-end date.
(9) Allowance coverage ratio represents allowance for loan losses
divided by total period-end loan receivables.
(10) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate
amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product
accounts less returns during the period.
(11) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan
accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding
balance in the current month.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Mar 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Sep 30,
2017
3Q'18 vs. 3Q'17
Sep 30,
2018
Sep 30,
2017
YTD'18 vs. YTD'17
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$4,617
$4,081
$4,172
$4,233
$4,182
$435
10.4%
$12,870
$11,986
$884
7.4%
Interest on investment securities
77
93
72
58
51
26
51.0%
242
130
112
86.2%
Total interest income
4,694
4,174
4,244
4,291
4,233
461
10.9%
13,112
12,116
996
8.2%
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
314
273
249
233
219
95
43.4%
836
615
221
35.9%
Interest on borrowings of consolidated securitization entities
86
80
74
70
65
21
32.3%
240
193
47
24.4%
Interest on third-party debt
88
84
79
72
73
15
20.5%
251
208
43
20.7%
Total interest expense
488
437
402
375
357
131
36.7%
1,327
1,016
311
30.6%
Net interest income
4,206
3,737
3,842
3,916
3,876
330
8.5%
11,785
11,100
685
6.2%
Retailer share arrangements
(871)
(653)
(720)
(779)
(805)
(66)
8.2%
(2,244)
(2,158)
(86)
4.0%
Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements
3,335
3,084
3,122
3,137
3,071
264
8.6%
9,541
8,942
599
6.7%
Provision for loan losses
1,451
1,280
1,362
1,354
1,310
141
10.8%
4,093
3,942
151
3.8%
Net interest income, after retailer share arrangements and provision
for loan losses
1,884
1,804
1,760
1,783
1,761
123
7.0%
5,448
5,000
448
9.0%
Other income:
Interchange revenue
182
177
158
179
164
18
11.0%
517
474
43
9.1%
Debt cancellation fees
65
66
66
69
67
(2)
(3.0)%
197
203
(6)
(3.0)%
Loyalty programs
(196)
(192)
(155)
(193)
(168)
(28)
16.7%
(543)
(511)
(32)
6.3%
Other
12
12
6
7
13
(1)
(7.7)%
30
60
(30)
(50.0)%
Total other income
63
63
75
62
76
(13)
(17.1)%
201
226
(25)
(11.1)%
Other expense:
Employee costs(1)
365
351
358
330
333
32
9.6%
1,074
974
100
10.3%
Professional fees
232
177
166
159
161
71
44.1%
575
470
105
22.3%
Marketing and business development
131
110
121
156
124
7
5.6%
362
342
20
5.8%
Information processing
105
99
104
99
96
9
9.4%
308
274
34
12.4%
Other(1)
221
238
239
226
244
(23)
(9.4)%
698
717
(19)
(2.6)%
Total other expense
1,054
975
988
970
958
96
10.0%
3,017
2,777
240
8.6%
Earnings before provision for income taxes
893
892
847
875
879
14
1.6%
2,632
2,449
183
7.5%
Provision for income taxes
222
196
207
490
324
(102)
(31.5)%
625
899
(274)
(30.5)%
Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
$671
$696
$640
$385
$555
$116
20.9%
$2,007
$1,550
$457
29.5%
(1) We have reclassified certain amounts within Employee costs to
Other for all periods in 2017 to conform to the current period
classifications.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Mar 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Sep 30,
2017
Sep 30, 2018 vs.
Sep 30, 2017
Assets
Cash and equivalents
$12,068
$15,675
$13,044
$11,602
$13,915
$(1,847)
(13.3)%
Debt securities
7,281
6,779
6,259
4,473
3,302
3,979
120.5%
Loan receivables:
Unsecuritized loans held for investment
59,868
50,884
52,469
55,526
53,997
5,871
10.9%
Restricted loans of consolidated securitization entities
27,653
27,995
25,384
26,421
22,931
4,722
20.6%
Total loan receivables
87,521
78,879
77,853
81,947
76,928
10,593
13.8%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(6,223)
(5,859)
(5,738)
(5,574)
(5,361)
(862)
16.1%
Loan receivables, net
81,298
73,020
72,115
76,373
71,567
9,731
13.6%
Goodwill
1,024
1,024
991
991
991
33
3.3%
Intangible assets, net
1,105
863
780
749
772
333
43.1%
Other assets
1,769
1,761
2,370
1,620
2,001
(232)
(11.6)%
Total assets
$104,545
$99,122
$95,559
$95,808
$92,548
$11,997
13.0%
Liabilities and Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing deposit accounts
$62,030
$58,734
$56,285
$56,276
$54,232
$7,798
14.4%
Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts
287
277
285
212
222
65
29.3%
Total deposits
62,317
59,011
56,570
56,488
54,454
7,863
14.4%
Borrowings:
Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities
14,187
12,170
12,214
12,497
11,891
2,296
19.3%
Senior unsecured notes
9,554
9,551
8,801
8,302
8,008
1,546
19.3%
Total borrowings
23,741
21,721
21,015
20,799
19,899
3,842
19.3%
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
4,491
3,932
3,618
4,287
3,793
698
18.4%
Total liabilities
90,549
84,664
81,203
81,574
78,146
12,403
15.9%
Equity:
Common stock
1
1
1
1
1
-
- %
Additional paid-in capital
9,470
9,486
9,470
9,445
9,429
41
0.4%
Retained earnings
8,355
7,906
7,334
6,809
6,543
1,812
27.7%
Accumulated other comprehensive income:
(99)
(93)
(86)
(64)
(40)
(59)
147.5%
Treasury Stock
(3,731)
(2,842)
(2,363)
(1,957)
(1,531)
(2,200)
143.7%
Total equity
13,996
14,458
14,356
14,234
14,402
(406)
(2.8)%
Total liabilities and equity
$104,545
$99,122
$95,559
$95,808
$92,548
$11,997
13.0%
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Sep 30, 2018
Jun 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Sep 30, 2017
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash and equivalents
$7,901
$39
1.96%
$13,097
$59
1.81%
$12,434
$47
1.53%
$13,591
$43
1.26%
$11,895
$37
1.23%
Securities available for sale
7,022
38
2.15%
6,803
34
2.00%
5,584
25
1.82%
3,725
15
1.60%
3,792
14
1.46%
Loan receivables:
Credit cards, including held for sale
83,609
4,538
21.53%
74,809
4,010
21.50%
76,181
4,099
21.82%
75,389
4,161
21.90%
73,172
4,111
22.29%
Consumer installment loans
1,753
41
9.28%
1,648
37
9.01%
1,572
36
9.29%
1,568
36
9.11%
1,543
35
9.00%
Commercial credit products
1,355
37
10.83%
1,346
34
10.13%
1,286
36
11.35%
1,375
35
10.10%
1,392
36
10.26%
Other
66
1
NM
50
-
- %
51
1
NM
37
1
NM
58
-
- %
Total loan receivables, including held for sale
86,783
4,617
21.11%
77,853
4,081
21.03%
79,090
4,172
21.39%
78,369
4,233
21.43%
76,165
4,182
21.78%
Total interest-earning assets
101,706
4,694
18.31%
97,753
4,174
17.13%
97,108
4,244
17.72%
95,685
4,291
17.79%
91,852
4,233
18.28%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
1,217
1,161
1,197
1,037
877
Allowance for loan losses
(5,956)
(5,768)
(5,608)
(5,443)
(5,125)
Other assets
3,482
3,068
3,010
3,219
3,517
Total non-interest-earning assets
(1,257)
(1,539)
(1,401)
(1,187)
(731)
Total assets
$100,449
$96,214
$95,707
$94,498
$91,121
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposit accounts
$60,123
$314
2.07%
$57,303
$273
1.91%
$56,356
$249
1.79%
$55,690
$233
1.66%
$53,294
$219
1.63%
Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities
12,306
86
2.77%
11,821
80
2.71%
12,410
74
2.42%
12,425
70
2.24%
11,759
65
2.19%
-
- %
- %
Senior unsecured notes
9,552
88
3.66%
9,114
84
3.70%
8,795
79
3.64%
7,940
72
3.60%
8,251
73
3.51%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
81,981
488
2.36%
78,238
437
2.24%
77,561
402
2.10%
76,055
375
1.96%
73,304
357
1.93%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts
275
270
300
218
232
Other liabilities
3,772
3,299
3,570
3,716
3,154
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
4,047
3,569
3,870
3,934
3,386
Total liabilities
86,028
81,807
81,431
79,989
76,690
Equity
Total equity
14,421
14,407
14,276
14,509
14,431
Total liabilities and equity
$100,449
$96,214
$95,707
$94,498
$91,121
Net interest income
$4,206
$3,737
$3,842
$3,916
$3,876
Interest rate spread(1)
15.95%
14.89%
15.62%
15.83%
16.35%
Net interest margin(2)
16.41%
15.33%
16.05%
16.24%
16.74%
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield
on total interest-earning assets and the rate on total
interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by
average interest-earning assets.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
AVERAGE BALANCES, NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30, 2018
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30, 2017
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning cash and equivalents
$11,128
$145
1.74%
$11,073
$86
1.04%
Securities available for sale
6,475
97
2.00%
4,732
44
1.24%
Loan receivables:
Credit cards, including held for sale
78,227
12,647
21.62%
71,920
11,780
21.90%
Consumer installment loans
1,658
114
9.19%
1,465
101
9.22%
Commercial credit products
1,329
107
10.76%
1,363
104
10.20%
Other
56
2
4.77%
55
1
2.43%
Total loan receivables, including held for sale
81,270
12,870
21.17%
74,803
11,986
21.42%
Total interest-earning assets
98,873
13,112
17.73%
90,608
12,116
17.88%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
1,192
836
Allowance for loan losses
(5,779)
(4,774)
Other assets
3,188
3,334
Total non-interest-earning assets
(1,399)
(604)
Total assets
$97,474
$90,004
Liabilities
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposit accounts
$57,941
$836
1.93%
$52,325
$615
1.57%
Borrowings of consolidated securitization entities
12,178
240
2.63%
12,096
193
2.13%
Senior unsecured notes
9,156
251
3.67%
7,983
208
3.48%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
79,275
1,327
2.24%
72,404
1,016
1.88%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposit accounts
282
230
Other liabilities
3,548
2,971
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
3,830
3,201
Total liabilities
83,105
75,605
Equity
Total equity
14,369
14,399
Total liabilities and equity
$97,474
$90,004
Net interest income
$11,785
$11,100
Interest rate spread(1)
15.49%
16.00%
Net interest margin(2)
15.94%
16.38%
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield
on total interest-earning assets and the rate on total
interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by
average interest-earning assets.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS
(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)
Quarter Ended
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Mar 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Sep 30,
2017
Sep 30, 2018 vs.
Sep 30, 2017
BALANCE SHEET STATISTICS
Total common equity
$13,996
$14,458
$14,356
$14,234
$14,402
$(406)
(2.8)%
Total common equity as a % of total assets
13.39%
14.59%
15.02%
14.86%
15.56%
(2.17)%
Tangible assets
$102,416
$97,235
$93,788
$94,068
$90,785
$11,631
12.8%
Tangible common equity(1)
$11,867
$12,571
$12,585
$12,494
$12,639
$(772)
(6.1)%
Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets(1)
11.59%
12.93%
13.42%
13.28%
13.92%
(2.33)%
Tangible common equity per share(1)
$16.51
$16.84
$16.55
$16.22
$16.15
$0.36
2.2%
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS(2)
Basel III Fully Phased-in(3)
Basel III Transition
Total risk-based capital ratio(4)
15.5%
18.0%
18.1%
17.3%
18.7%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(5)
14.2%
16.6%
16.8%
16.0%
17.3%
Tier 1 leverage ratio(6)
12.3%
13.6%
13.7%
13.8%
14.6%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
14.2%
16.6%
16.8%
16.0%
17.3%
Basel III Fully Phased-in
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
14.2%
16.6%
16.8%
15.8%
17.2%
(1) Tangible common equity ("TCE") is a non-GAAP measure. We believe
TCE is a more meaningful measure of the net asset value of the
Company to investors. For corresponding reconciliation of TCE to a
GAAP financial measure, see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures and
Calculations of Regulatory Measures.
(2) Regulatory capital metrics at September 30, 2018 are preliminary
and therefore subject to change.
(3) Amounts presented do not reflect certain modifications to the
regulatory capital rules proposed by the federal banking agencies in
September 2017, which among other things, may increase the risk
weighting of certain deferred tax assets from 100% to 250% if the
proposed rule becomes effective.
(4) Total risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of total risk-based
capital divided by risk-weighted assets.
(5) Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital
divided by risk-weighted assets.
(6) Tier 1 leverage ratio is the ratio of Tier 1 capital divided by
total average assets, after certain adjustments. Tier 1 leverage
ratios are based upon the use of daily averages for all periods
presented.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
PLATFORM RESULTS
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Mar 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Sep 30,
2017
3Q'18 vs. 3Q'17
Sep 30,
2018
Sep 30,
2017
YTD'18 vs. YTD'17
RETAIL CARD
Purchase volume(1)(2)
$29,264
$27,340
$23,382
$29,839
$26,347
$2,917
11.1%
$79,986
$76,400
$3,586
4.7%
Period-end loan receivables
$60,564
$52,918
$52,531
$56,230
$52,119
$8,445
16.2%
$60,564
$52,119
$8,445
16.2%
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$60,389
$52,427
$53,673
$53,256
$51,817
$8,572
16.5%
$55,522
$51,002
$4,520
8.9%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(2)(3)
59,846
54,092
55,927
56,113
54,471
5,375
9.9%
57,140
54,639
2,501
4.6%
Interest and fees on loans(2)
$3,465
$2,993
$3,096
$3,133
$3,102
$363
11.7%
$9,554
$8,890
$664
7.5%
Other income(2)
$51
$48
$65
$49
$61
$(10)
(16.4)%
$164
$163
$1
0.6%
Retailer share arrangements(2)
$(851)
$(644)
$(714)
$(771)
$(795)
$(56)
7.0%
$(2,209)
$(2,133)
$(76)
3.6%
PAYMENT SOLUTIONS
Purchase volume(1)
$4,606
$4,288
$3,823
$4,366
$4,178
$428
10.2%
$12,717
$11,794
$923
7.8%
Period-end loan receivables
$17,639
$16,875
$16,513
$16,857
$16,153
$1,486
9.2%
$17,639
$16,153
$1,486
9.2%
Average loan receivables
$17,234
$16,562
$16,629
$16,386
$15,848
$1,386
8.7%
$16,810
$15,538
$1,272
8.2%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(3)
9,675
9,433
9,545
9,421
9,183
492
5.4%
9,569
9,108
461
5.1%
Interest and fees on loans
$601
$566
$562
$574
$559
$42
7.5%
$1,729
$1,607
$122
7.6%
Other income
$4
$4
$2
$2
$2
$2
100.0%
$10
$12
$(2)
(16.7)%
Retailer share arrangements
$(17)
$(7)
$(4)
$(5)
$(9)
$(8)
88.9%
$(28)
$(19)
$(9)
47.4%
CARECREDIT
Purchase volume(1)
$2,573
$2,640
$2,421
$2,360
$2,368
$205
8.7%
$7,634
$7,055
$579
8.2%
Period-end loan receivables
$9,318
$9,086
$8,809
$8,860
$8,656
$662
7.6%
$9,318
$8,656
$662
7.6%
Average loan receivables
$9,160
$8,864
$8,788
$8,727
$8,500
$660
7.8%
$8,938
$8,263
$675
8.2%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(3)
5,961
5,819
5,851
5,814
5,677
284
5.0%
5,885
5,572
313
5.6%
Interest and fees on loans
$551
$522
$514
$526
$521
$30
5.8%
$1,587
$1,489
$98
6.6%
Other income
$8
$11
$8
$11
$13
$(5)
(38.5)%
$27
$51
$(24)
(47.1)%
Retailer share arrangements
$(3)
$(2)
$(2)
$(3)
$(1)
$(2)
NM
$(7)
$(6)
$(1)
16.7%
TOTAL SYF
Purchase volume(1)(2)
$36,443
$34,268
$29,626
$36,565
$32,893
$3,550
10.8%
$100,337
$95,249
$5,088
5.3%
Period-end loan receivables
$87,521
$78,879
$77,853
$81,947
$76,928
$10,593
13.8%
$87,521
$76,928
$10,593
13.8%
Average loan receivables, including held for sale
$86,783
$77,853
$79,090
$78,369
$76,165
$10,618
13.9%
$81,270
$74,803
$6,467
8.6%
Average active accounts (in thousands)(2)(3)
75,482
69,344
71,323
71,348
69,331
6,151
8.9%
72,594
69,319
3,275
4.7%
Interest and fees on loans(2)
$4,617
$4,081
$4,172
$4,233
$4,182
$435
10.4%
$12,870
$11,986
$884
7.4%
Other income(2)
$63
$63
$75
$62
$76
$(13)
(17.1)%
$201
$226
$(25)
(11.1)%
Retailer share arrangements(2)
$(871)
$(653)
$(720)
$(779)
$(805)
$(66)
8.2%
$(2,244)
$(2,158)
$(86)
4.0%
(1) Purchase volume, or net credit sales, represents the aggregate
amount of charges incurred on credit cards or other credit product
accounts less returns during the period.
(2) Includes activity and balances associated with loan receivables
held for sale.
(3) Active accounts represent credit card or installment loan
accounts on which there has been a purchase, payment or outstanding
balance in the current month.
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND CALCULATIONS OF
REGULATORY MEASURES(1)
(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share statistics)
Quarter Ended
Sep 30,
2018
Jun 30,
2018
Mar 31,
2018
Dec 31,
2017
Sep 30,
2017
COMMON EQUITY MEASURES
GAAP Total common equity
$13,996
$14,458
$14,356
$14,234
$14,402
Less: Goodwill
(1,024)
(1,024)
(991)
(991)
(991)
Less: Intangible assets, net
(1,105)
(863)
(780)
(749)
(772)
Tangible common equity
$11,867
$12,571
$12,585
$12,494
$12,639
Adjustments for certain deferred tax liabilities and certain items
in accumulated comprehensive income (loss)
311
287
278
254
344
Basel III - Common equity Tier 1 (fully phased-in)
$12,178
$12,858
$12,863
$12,748
$12,983
Adjustment related to capital components during transition
142
142
Basel III - Common equity Tier 1 (transition)
$12,890
$13,125
RISK-BASED CAPITAL
Common equity Tier 1
$12,178
$12,858
$12,863
$12,890
$13,125
Add: Allowance for loan losses includible in risk-based capital
1,137
1,027
1,015
1,064
1,001
Risk-based capital
$13,315
$13,885
$13,878
$13,954
$14,126
ASSET MEASURES
Total average assets
$100,449
$96,214
$95,707
$94,498
$91,121
Adjustments for:
Disallowed goodwill and other disallowed intangible assets
(net of related deferred tax liabilities) and other
(1,836)
(1,670)
(1,560)
(1,392)
(1,304)
Total assets for leverage purposes
$98,613
$94,544
$94,147
$93,106
$89,817
Risk-weighted assets - Basel III (fully phased-in)
$85,941
$77,322
$76,509
$80,526
$75,614
Risk-weighted assets - Basel III (transition)
$80,669
$75,729
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY PER SHARE
GAAP book value per share
$19.47
$19.37
$18.88
$18.47
$18.40
Less: Goodwill
(1.42)
(1.37)
(1.30)
(1.29)
(1.27)
Less: Intangible assets, net
(1.54)
(1.16)
(1.03)
(0.96)
(0.98)
Tangible common equity per share
$16.51
$16.84
$16.55
$16.22
$16.15
ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS
GAAP net earnings
$671
$696
$640
$385
$555
Adjustment for tax law change(2)
-
-
-
160
-
Adjusted net earnings
$671
$696
$640
$545
$555
ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS
GAAP diluted EPS
$0.91
$0.92
$0.83
$0.49
$0.70
Adjustment for tax law change(2)
-
-
-
0.21
-
Adjusted diluted EPS
$0.91
$0.92
$0.83
$0.70
$0.70
(1) Regulatory measures at September 30, 2018 are presented on an
estimated basis.
(2) Adjustment to exclude the effects to Provision for income taxes
in the quarter ended December 31, 2017, resulting from the Tax Act.