Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Synchrony Financial    SYF

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

(SYF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Synchrony Financial : The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Partners with CareCredit to Help Improve the Financial Experience for Orthopaedic Surgeons and Patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 01:20pm EST

COSTA MESA, Calif. - November 6, 2019 - The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), the preeminent provider of education and practice management services for orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals has entered a new partnership with CareCredit, a leading health, wellness and personal care credit card business.

'When it comes to musculoskeletal care, the AAOS is committed to supporting our members in providing the highest quality care possible to their patients,' said Thomas E. Arend, Jr., JD, CAE, Chief Executive Officer of AAOS. 'Our partnership with CareCredit is just one more way we are helping AAOS members deliver that care with the tools that offer cost transparency and a convenient payment solution to their patients. Together, we aim to create comfortable and confident payment conversations at every stage of the financial journey so their patients can move forward with the proper treatment and care.'

'Rising out-of-pocket costs are creating new practice management challenges by generating a greater volume of patient accounts receivable,' said Gregory Pierce, Senior Vice President and General Manager, CareCredit - Specialty. 'The benefits of our partnership with AAOS are two-fold: helping practicing orthopaedic surgeons and their staff improve the financial experience with educational tools and resources, and helping practices improve cash flow by offering solutions that will enable their patients to pay for out-of-pocket costs.'

CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, allows patients to get the care they need by offering payment options that give them flexibility to pay deductibles, co-pays, co-insurance and other out-of-pocket healthcare costs over time. Once cardholders are approved for CareCredit, they can continue to use the CareCredit credit card throughout CareCredit's network of more than 230,000 healthcare locations and select health-focused retailers.

Offering patient payment options as part of the pre-treatment financial discussion can help solve challenges for both patients and healthcare teams, and CareCredit offers the experience and resources needed to help orthopaedic practices engage with patients to inform them of financial resources and available payment solutions easily and more effectively.

CareCredit is currently accepted across more than 30 medical specialty areas, including physical therapy, durable medical equipment, imaging, labs, ambulatory surgery centers, anesthesiology, primary care and general practice, women's health, and urgent care. In addition to its partnership with the AAOS, CareCredit has relationships with the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), the American Dental Association (ADA) and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), and also recently partnered with the American Osteopathic Information Association (AOIA).

About AAOS: The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons
With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

About CareCredit
CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, is a leading provider of promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, services and products. For more than 30 years, CareCredit has helped millions of people by offering special financing options with convenient monthly payments. CareCredit is accepted at more than 230,000 locations for a wide variety of health and wellness procedures, treatments, products and services. More information can be found at carecredit.com/academy.


About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchronyfinancial.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.


Media Contacts:

Jeanne DeLeonardo
CareCredit
(203) 585-6551 or jeanne.deleonardo@syf.com

Deanna Killackey
AAOS
(847) 384-4035 or killackey@aaos.org

Disclaimer

Synchrony Financial Inc. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 18:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
01:20pSYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Partne..
PU
11/05SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Norwegian Air Launches its First-Ever Co-Branded Credit Ca..
PU
10/30SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : to Participate in Citi's 2019 Financial Technology Confere..
PU
10/30SYNCHRONY : Financial to Participate in Citi's 2019 Financial Technology Confere..
PR
10/29SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : How to Keep Your Friendships and Your Budget on Track
PU
10/29SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : 4 Tips for Dating on a Budget
PU
10/29SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : How to Avoid Phishing
PU
10/29SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Debit vs. Credit Card? A Few Rules of Thumb
PU
10/29SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : How Bucketing Can Help You Save More
PU
10/29SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : 6 Ways to Keep Your Digital Savings and Spending Safe
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 13 434 M
EBIT 2019 9 282 M
Net income 2019 3 708 M
Debt 2019 8 483 M
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 6,61x
P/E ratio 2020 7,83x
EV / Sales2019 2,38x
EV / Sales2020 2,73x
Capitalization 23 444 M
Chart SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Synchrony Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 39,55  $
Last Close Price 36,28  $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Margaret M. Keane Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian D. Doubles President
Richard C. Hartnack Non-Executive Chairman
Kurt Grossheim Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Wenzel Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL54.65%23 444
BAJAJ FINANCE LTD59.81%34 506
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES40.90%26 049
ACOM CO., LTD.27.35%6 418
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.71.96%5 685
LENDINGTREE, INC.68.21%4 801
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group