Synchrony Financial : and Fanatics Team up for the Ultimate...

Synchrony (NYSE:SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, and Fanatics, the global leader in licensed sports merchandise, today announced a new strategic credit card partnership to provide fans with a new customized payment method for licensed sports merchandise and sports experiences.

The long-term partnership will offer fans a new way to pay for merchandise and apparel for their favorite teams and players with a branded Fanatics credit card, which is expected to be available in the summer of 2019. In addition, cardholders will receive special offers to unique sports experiences and will be part of the Fanatics FanCash loyalty program. Through FanCash, fans are rewarded with real currency and additional benefits on their merchandise purchases.

The two companies will leverage their deep technology and analytics platforms to deliver hyper-personalized shopping experiences and enhanced loyalty for fans.

'We are always looking for new ways to bring fans unique offers, rewards and experiences to elevate their shopping experience, and we are excited to leverage Synchrony's industry-leading credit and marketing platform to launch our first Fanatics credit card,' said Chris Orton, Fanatics co-president of direct-to-consumer retail.

'Activating real-time data in today's digital economy is a competitive advantage for companies like Fanatics and Synchrony,' said Neeraj Mehta, chief commercial officer, Payment Solutions, Synchrony. 'Synchrony's eTail solutions team brings deep data, credit and marketing expertise to help tech-forward partners like Fanatics to accelerate growth.'

Synchrony continues to diversify into new markets and provide consumers unique e-commerce experiences. This partnership builds on Synchrony's digital strategy and key relationships with some of the biggest e-commerce clients.

About Fanatics

As the global leader in licensed sports merchandise, Fanatics is changing the way fans purchase their favorite team apparel and jerseys through an innovative, tech-infused approach to making and selling fan gear in today's on-demand culture. Operating multi-channel commerce for the world's biggest sports brands, Fanatics offers the largest collection of timeless and timely merchandise whether shopping online, on your phone, in stores, in stadiums or on-site at the world's biggest sporting events.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchrony.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

