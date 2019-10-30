Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Synchrony Financial    SYF

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

(SYF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Synchrony : Financial to Participate in Citi's 2019 Financial Technology Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) President, Brian Doubles will participate in Citi's 2019 Financial Technology Conference in New York on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)

A live webcast and replay will be made available on the Synchrony Financial Investor Relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com.  

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony Financial brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchronyfinancial.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contact:

Investor Relations 
Greg Ketron 
(203) 585-6291

Media Relations
Sue Bishop
(203) 585-2802

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-financial-to-participate-in-citis-2019-financial-technology-conference-300948289.html

SOURCE Synchrony


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
05:01pSYNCHRONY : Financial to Participate in Citi's 2019 Financial Technology Confere..
PR
10/29SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : 4 Tips for Dating on a Budget
PU
10/29SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : How to Keep Your Friendships and Your Budget on Track
PU
10/29SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Debit vs. Credit Card? A Few Rules of Thumb
PU
10/29SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : How to Avoid Phishing
PU
10/29SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : 6 Ways to Keep Your Digital Savings and Spending Safe
PU
10/29SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : How Bucketing Can Help You Save More
PU
10/29SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Understanding the New FICO Credit Score
PU
10/29HOW IDENTITY THIEVES WORK : Protect Your Information
PU
10/28SYNCHRONY : Drives Radically Simple Customer Experiences
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group