SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

(SYF)
Synchrony Financial : to Participate in the KBW Cards,...

02/18/2019 | 05:18pm EST

Contact:

Investor Relations Media Relations

Greg Ketron Sue Bishop
(203) 585-6291 (203) 585-2802

STAMFORD, Conn. - February 18, 2019 - Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) President and Chief Executive Officer Margaret M. Keane and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian D. Doubles will participate in the KBW Cards, Payments & Financial Technology Symposium in New York on Thursday, February 28. 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay will be made available on the Synchrony Financial Investor Relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchrony.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

Disclaimer

Synchrony Financial Inc. published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 22:17:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 804 M
EBIT 2019 9 227 M
Net income 2019 3 302 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,85%
P/E ratio 2019 6,61
P/E ratio 2020 6,73
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 22 538 M
Chart SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Synchrony Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 36,4 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Margaret M. Keane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard C. Hartnack Non-Executive Chairman
Kurt Grossheim Chief Operating Officer
Brian D. Doubles Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Carol Juel Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL35.34%22 820
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES20.87%23 951
BAJAJ FINANCE-3.18%20 706
ACOM CO., LTD.7.41%5 447
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC39.98%4 617
AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO LTD12.67%4 464
