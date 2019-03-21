Log in
Synchrony : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on April 18, 2019

03/21/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

STAMFORD, Conn., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) plans to report its first quarter 2019 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The earnings release and presentation materials will be available on Synchrony's corporate website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com. A conference call to discuss Synchrony's results will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the website, under Events and Presentations. A replay will be available on the website or by dialing (888) 843-7419 (U.S. domestic) or (630) 652-3042 (international), passcode 12019, and can be accessed beginning approximately two hours after the event through May 3, 2019.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch.  More information can be found at www.synchronyfinancial.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

Investor Relations:


Greg Ketron

Jennifer Church

(203) 585-6291

(203) 585-6508



InvestorRelations@syf.com


 

SOURCE Synchrony


