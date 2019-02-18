Log in
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

(SYF)
My previous session
Synchrony : to Participate in the KBW Cards, Payments & Financial Technology Symposium

02/18/2019

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) President and Chief Executive Officer Margaret M. Keane and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian D. Doubles will participate in the KBW Cards, Payments & Financial Technology Symposium in New York on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony)

A live webcast and replay will be made available on the Synchrony Financial Investor Relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchrony.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

Contact:


Investor Relations

Media Relations

Greg Ketron

Sue Bishop

(203) 585-6291

(203) 585-2802

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synchrony-to-participate-in-the-kbw-cards-payments--financial-technology-symposium-300797298.html

SOURCE Synchrony


© PRNewswire 2019
