WEDNESDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Synchrony Financial and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of
Synchrony Financial (“Synchrony” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SYF)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to
investors. Synchrony falsely assured the public that its strong
underwriting practices had resulted in a portfolio of loans that was of
higher quality than that of its competitors. The Company had actually
relaxed standards and issued credit cards to higher-risk borrowers in an
effort to sustain growth. After the Company disclosed poor loan
performance on April 28, 2017, Synchrony declared that it had tightened
its credit standards, but falsely represented those changes as minor.
Synchrony had in fact made significant changes to underwriting
standards, and concealed from the public that those changes damaged its
relationship with key retail partners, including Walmart. When the
market learned the truth about Synchrony, investors suffered damages.
The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
