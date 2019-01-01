WEDNESDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Synchrony Financial and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Synchrony Financial (“Synchrony” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SYF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Synchrony falsely assured the public that its strong underwriting practices had resulted in a portfolio of loans that was of higher quality than that of its competitors. The Company had actually relaxed standards and issued credit cards to higher-risk borrowers in an effort to sustain growth. After the Company disclosed poor loan performance on April 28, 2017, Synchrony declared that it had tightened its credit standards, but falsely represented those changes as minor. Synchrony had in fact made significant changes to underwriting standards, and concealed from the public that those changes damaged its relationship with key retail partners, including Walmart. When the market learned the truth about Synchrony, investors suffered damages.

