Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Synchrony Financial    SYF

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL (SYF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WEDNESDAY DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Synchrony Financial and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 06:24pm CET

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Synchrony Financial (“Synchrony” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SYF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Synchrony falsely assured the public that its strong underwriting practices had resulted in a portfolio of loans that was of higher quality than that of its competitors. The Company had actually relaxed standards and issued credit cards to higher-risk borrowers in an effort to sustain growth. After the Company disclosed poor loan performance on April 28, 2017, Synchrony declared that it had tightened its credit standards, but falsely represented those changes as minor. Synchrony had in fact made significant changes to underwriting standards, and concealed from the public that those changes damaged its relationship with key retail partners, including Walmart. When the market learned the truth about Synchrony, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
06:24pWEDNESDAY DEADLINE REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
BU
2018SYF LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
PR
2018SYNCHRONY : Wins HSN Credit Card Program and Deepens Strategic Relationship with..
BU
2018SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : CareCredit Now Integrated Into Henry Schein's Dental And V..
PR
2018SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
2018SYF NOTICE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Synchrony Financial Investors of Impor..
BU
2018PHOTO ADVISORY : Synchrony spins web in Brooklyn
BU
2018SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Bank and Sony Pictures Entertainment...
PU
2018SYNCHRONY BANK AND SONY PICTURES ENT : Into the Spider-Verse'
BU
2018SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadl..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 16 059 M
EBIT 2018 8 268 M
Net income 2018 2 636 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,07%
P/E ratio 2018 6,58
P/E ratio 2019 4,23
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,99x
Capitalization 16 890 M
Chart SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Duration : Period :
Synchrony Financial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 37,5 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Margaret M. Keane President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard C. Hartnack Non-Executive Chairman
Kurt Grossheim Chief Operating Officer
Brian D. Doubles Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Carol Juel Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL0.00%16 890
BAJAJ FINANCE50.29%21 872
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-23.32%19 590
INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE0.00%5 234
ACOM CO., LTD.0.00%5 228
MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA FIN. SERVICES LTD.0.00%4 175
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.