End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/04
0.007 AUD   -12.50%
Syndicated Metals : Acquisition of Highly Prospective Edjudina Gold Project

11/05/2019 | 10:10pm EST

Assets, Experience, Growth

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT - 6 NOVEMBER 2019

ACQUISITION OF HIGHLY PROSPECTIVE EDJUDINA GOLD PROJECT IN

WA'S LAVERTON DISTRICT

Landmark acquisition of a high-quality, advanced gold exploration project with belt-scale potential

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Syndicated secures a second major land-holding in the Laverton Gold District of WA, with the purchase of an 80% interest in the highly prospective Edjudina Gold Project from Gateway Mining Limited (ASX: GML).
  • The land-holding is in a prolific gold mining district, close to several major deposits including: o >10 Moz Sunrise Dam gold project (Anglogold Ashanti Limited) (ASX: AGG);
    o >2 Moz Carosue Dam gold mine (Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited) (ASX: SAR);
    o >0.5 Moz Red October gold project (Matsa Resources) (ASX: MAT).
  • The Laverton District has historically produced greater than 30 Moz of gold, the southern part which remains relatively under-explored despite 30 years of work since the discovery of Sunrise Dam in 1988.
  • Four granted tenements (approx. 280km2) with multiple gold anomalies located directly along strike from Matsa Resources Fortitude Gold Project (>385,000oz Au).
  • Hornet Prospect1:
    • > 5km2 of surface and transition gold anomalies remain open and poorly tested.
    • Transition gold anomalism > 1 g/t Au in two shallow aircore holes with associated gold bearing plume stretching several hundred metres laterally and along strike.
  • Phantom Prospect1:
    • Surface and transition gold anomalies over approximately 6km that remain unexplained and poorly tested.
  • Both prospects have a similar geochemical signature to the Tropicana Gold Project (> 6Moz Au), suggestive of potential to host a major gold deposit.

Syndicated Metals (ASX: SMD) is pleased to advise that it has entered into an agreement with

Gateway Mining Limited (ASX: GML) to purchase 80% of the high quality Edjudina Gold Project in the southern Laverton District of Western Australia.

The acquisition of the Edjudina Gold Project will give Syndicated a significant position in a highly prospective, yet under-explored area of the prolific Laverton District with a strong pipeline of highly promising exploration targets and opportunities.

One of the key attractions of the Project is the geological similarity between the gold anomalies at Edjudina and the early stage exploration results from the >6 Moz Tropicana deposit owned by

AngloGold Ashanti Australia Ltd (ASX: AGG) and Independence Group NL (ASX: IGO).

1

Syndicated Metals Limited

Acquisition of Edjudina Gold Project

Figure 1: Regional location of the Edjudina Gold Project

The region continues to attract ongoing and strong interest with active exploration programs being undertaken by major and mid-tier operators including St Barbara, Saracen Minerals, AngloGold Ashanti and Apollo Consolidated among others.

EDJUDINA GOLD PROJECT DESCRIPTION

The Edjudina Project lies in the southern portion of the Laverton District, which is located around 700km north-east of Perth and hosts numerous major gold deposits, including Anglogold Ashanti's Sunrise Dam >10 Moz gold mine, Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX: SAR) >2 Moz Carosue Dam gold mine and Matsa Resources (ASX: MAT) >0.5 Moz Red October gold mine (Figure 1).

The Project consists of four granted exploration tenements (E31/1134, E31/1150, E39/1765 and E39/1882) and is located in the highly mineralised Laverton Tectonic Zone of the Eastern Goldfields Province of the Yilgarn Craton and is considered prospective for gold and nickel-copper mineralisation (Figure 1).

The core of the project covers a strike extent of approximately 29km within the Linden Terrain east of the Pinjin Fault over a north-northwest trending sequence of prospective greenstone and is immediately along strike from Matsa Resources' Fortitude gold project (>385,000oz Au).

2

Syndicated Metals Limited

Acquisition of Edjudina Gold Project

Previous work on the Edjudina tenure, mostly during the 1980's and 1990's, included soil sampling, geophysics (both airborne and ground-based), air core (AC) drilling and minimal reverse circulation (RC) drilling.

Several gold-in-soil anomalies were identified during previous exploration programs, in particular at two prospect locations, Hornet and Raptor (Figures 1, 2, 3 and 6). Both areas of soil anomalism were the subject of shallow AC drilling to the base of weathered rock and both demonstrated significant, lateral and strike extensive, unexplained transition gold anomalies.

Much of this exploration effort was undertaken at a time when the gold price was less than US$300/oz and therefore the hurdles to mining were much higher than today, with gold prices currently around US$1,500/oz.

Of particular interest is the Hornet Prospect, where two intervals at the transition from weathered rock to fresh rock, within what is logged as a mafic-rich variant of basement, remain open and unresolved (see Figures 2 & 3).

Figure 2: Hornet Prospect surface geochemistry with historic AC and RC drill collars 1

1. Drilling and assay data sourced from the Dept of Mines, Industry, Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) open file databases and reports submitted to the Western Australian Geological Survey.

3

Syndicated Metals Limited

Acquisition of Edjudina Gold Project

A small program of ineffective RC drilling was completed at Hornet but the holes drilled were testing a geophysical anomaly and missed the more prospective geochemical/geological targets.

The more prospective transition anomaly intersections included 1:

  • 3m @ 1.6 g/t Au (from 41.0m to EOH in hole 1650/7250), including 1.0m @ 4.6 g/t Au; and
  • 1.0m @ 2.0 g/t Au (from 47.0m in hole 1650/7247)

These two intersections, in context, present as very similar in nature to the early intersections at the multi-million-ounce Tropicana gold deposit further east. Tropicana also exhibited a very similar soil anomaly to that present at Hornet and Raptor.

Figure 3: Hornet Prospect section 6,716,650mN (+/- 50m) 1

Figures 4 and 5 provide an example of an early soil anomaly and drill section from Tropicana. It is worth noting the same gold depletion within the saprolite as that present at both Hornet and Raptor and a very similar tenor and size soil anomaly derived from sampling sand dominated regolith was present at Tropicana.

It wasn't until drilling was conducted beneath the base of complete weathering at Tropicana that the true nature and extent of the primary mineralisation was understood. Prior to the deeper drilling, a very similar scenario to that which is present at both Hornet and Raptor existed.

1. Drilling and assay data sourced from the Dept of Mines, Industry, Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) open file databases and reports submitted to the Western Australian Geological Survey.

4

Syndicated Metals Limited

Acquisition of Edjudina Gold Project

Figure 4: Tropicana Deposit - Early Soil Geochemistry 2

Figure 5: Tropicana Deposit - Early Drill Section 143,200mN 2

2. Modified from Doyle ,M., 2007 Tropicana gold deposit: Geology and Exploration. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd. Proterozoic mineralisation in Western Australia conference. Western Australia Institute of Geoscientists Western Australian Branch unpublished abstract.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Syndicated Metals Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 03:09:08 UTC
