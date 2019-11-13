Log in
SYNDICATED METALS LIMITED

(SMD)
Syndicated Metals : Managing Directors AGM Presentation

11/13/2019

Syndicated Metals Ltd - AGM Presentation 2019

ASX Code: SMD

  • Quality opportunities
  • Quality locations
  • High grade
  • Granted Mining Leases
  • Historical production

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

1

Syndicated Metals Ltd - Disclaimer

Disclaimer

  • This presentation has been prepared by Syndicated Metals Limited ("Company") in connection with providing general and background information on the Company.
  • This presentation should not be relied upon as a representation of any matter that an advisor or potential investor should consider in evaluating the Company. The Company and its related bodies corporate or any of its directors, agents, officers or employees do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to or endorsement of the accuracy or completeness of any information, statements or representations contained in this presentation, and they do not accept any liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any information, representation or statement made in or omitted from this presentation.
  • This document may contain certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays and uncertainties not under the Company's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the results, performance or expectations implied by these forward looking statements. The Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to or endorsement of the accuracy or completeness of any information, statements or representations contained in this presentation with respect to the Company. Any discussion in relation to Exploration Targets, over and above the stated Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources is only conceptual in nature.
  • Investors are advised that by their nature as visual aids, presentations provide information in a summary form. Investors are urged to read supporting information in full in ASX releases.
  • This presentation does not constitute an offer of securities in the Company. Nor should this presentation be relied upon by any advisor or potential investor in making an investment decision in the Company.

Competent Person's Statement

  • The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Peter Langworthy who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and who has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code"). Mr Langworthy is the Chairman of Syndicated Metals Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the Exploration Results in the form and context in which they appear.

Exploration Targets

  • This presentation may comment on and discuss Syndicated Metals Limited's exploration in terms of target size and type. The information relating to Exploration Targets should not be misunderstood or misconstrued as an estimate of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves. The potential quantity and quality of material discussed as Exploration Targets is conceptual in nature since there has been insufficient work completed to define them as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves. It is uncertain if further exploration work will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve.

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

2

Syndicated Metals Ltd - Corporate Summary

Leveraged to discovery success; strong shareholder base; experienced team

Ordinary Shares

784.4M

Shareholder Analysis - %

Unlisted Options @ 1.35 to 3.1c

28.7M

Share Price @ November 2019

0.9c

WH Soul Pattinson Ltd

Market Capitalisation (fully diluted)

$7.3M

Cash 30 September 2019

$1.2M

Newfield Resources

Top 20 shareholders

51.6%

HNW Investors

WH Soul Pattinson Ltd

23.3%

Corporates

Newfield Resources Ltd

3.8%

Directors

Harmanis Holdings

3.1%

Blamnco Trading

2.6%

Retail

Jericho Exploration Pty Ltd

2.0%

23%

4%

19%

2%

6%

46%

Board of Directors - An Experienced and Focused Team

Peter Langworthy

- Chairman

Managing Director - Gateway Mining, Founding Director Northern Star Resources and Capricorn

Metals, Exploration Manager Jubilee Mines

David Morgan

- Managing Director

Previously: General Manager - Equigold, Sundance Resources, Rio Tinto, WMC

Rob Cooper

- Non-Exec Director

CEO - Round Oak Minerals / Exco Resources

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

3

Syndicated Metals - Year in Review

YEAR OF OPPORTUNITIES & STRATEGIC RE-POSITIONING OF THE COMPANY

  • 18 months of Divestment, Acquisitions & Opportunity, focused on:
    • Expanding our WA Gold footprint; and
    • Divesting our active QLD exploration assets

MONUMENT

TICK HILL

  • Divestment Strategy - Company self funded for 3 years
  • Three active WA exploration Projects:
    • Newington Gold Project: High-grade gold opportunity; Southern Cross district, WA
    • Monument Gold Project: Adjacent to Dacian's 3.5Moz Mt Morgans Gold Operation;
    • Edjudina Gold Project: Tropicana style potential; Southern Laverton District, WA;

EDJUDINA

NEWINGTON

Laverton district, WA

  • Two Passive QLD exploration Assets:
  • Southern Hub Project:
  • Carnaby Resources Ltd:

17.5% interest in 293km2 of land surrounding the Tick Hill Gold Mine in QLD

5% interest in Carnaby - Owner of the Tick Hill Gold-Copper-Cobalt Project in QLD

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

4

Western Australian Gold Focus! - Why & How?

WHY GOLD & WHY WESTERN AUSTRALIA?

  • Believe it is the right commodity in the current world environment
  • Looking for Gold? - WA has the right attributes:
    • Stable and safe jurisdiction;
    • Strong history of gold mining and exploration success; and
    • Large land positions that remain under-explored in modern times.

KEY STRATEGIES - THE HOW

MONUMENT

EDJUDINA

NEWINGTON

  • Targeting large dominant landholdings in underexplored greenstone belts & with a history of gold mining (preferably high-grade production!)
    • e.g. Newington historical production - 32,366oz Au @ 24.5g/t 1
  • Gold focus, but with an eye on commodities such as Copper, Nickel & Lithium
  • Highly leveraged exploration opportunities with low-cost entry
  • Locations with strategic consolidation potential (i.e. cashed up neighbours) & proximal infrastructure

Note 1: Refer to SMD ASX Announcements 11 April 2019 and 23 August 2019

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

5

Newington Gold Project

THE OPPORTUNITY

15Moz endowment in the southern 2/3 of the Southern Cross

greenstone belt

Minimal historical gold in northern 1/3 of the belt due to:

Fragmented ownership

Transported cover

Limited and mostly shallow drilling

Local focus on base metals, and/or

Large lower grade gold systems

Proximity to multiple existing gold operations

District consolidation opportunities

Newington leases:

History of high-grade gold production

20km of underexplored greenstone belt

NEWINGTON

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

6

Newington Gold Project

PROJECT TENEMENTS

  • The Newfield Mining Leases (M77/422 & M77/846)
    • Historical high-grade gold production
    • Numerous prospects with high grade drill intercepts
    • Confirmed high-grade gold system
    • Untested strike and depth extensions
    • Potential replication of the gold system in all directions
  • The Carterton Tenement (E77/2309)
    • 20km of greenstones in the northern Southern Cross greenstone belt
  • The Strategy
    • Define the extent of the gold system at Newfield
    • Look for potential for repeated systems in the immediate area
    • Define a high-grade resource
    • Expand exploration along the greenstone belt
    • Pursue consolidation opportunities

Carterton Tenement

(E77/2309)

Southern Cross

Greenstones

Newfield Leases

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

7

Newfield Leases - High Grade Gold System

NEWFIELD MINING LEASES

  • High grade laminated quartz vein (~Norseman style)
  • Past/Recent High-Grade production
    • Newfield Central - 32,366oz @ 24.5g/t (recovered) 1
  • Identified prospects - Dawsons, Newfield East & Newfield Central
    • All 3 prospects - Open in all directions
  • Multiple walk up drill targets
  • Opportunity for multiple cross-linking structures
  • Structural setting has strong similarities to Bellevue and Norseman
  • Wider project never explored for this style of mineralisation

Note 1: Refer to SMD ASX Announcements 11 April 2019 and 23 August 2019

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

8

Newfield Leases - High Grade Gold System

NEWFIELD LEASES - Drilling Highlights (Current and historical*) 1

  • Dawsons (Un-mined Deposit)

o SNWRC010

2m

@ 17.53g/t Au from 76m

o CSRC021

3m

@ 11.03g/t Au from 51m*

o CSRC028

3m

@ 11.03g/t Au from 51m*

o CSRC031

4m

@ 16.60g/t Au from 83m (including 2m @ 29.95g/t Au)*

o CSRC034

7m

@ 2.28g/t Au from 41m*

o CSRC036

1m

@ 20.01g/t Au from 105m*

  • Newfield Central (Un-mined intersections)

o CSRC015

1m

@ 12.7g/t Au from 82.5m*

o CSRC018

5m @ 5.56g/t Au from 81m*

o CSRC022

6m

@ 6.43g/t Au from 210m*

  • Newfield East (Un-mined Deposit)

o SNWRC012 7m @ 1.80g/t Au from 47m

  1. 97RC02 4m @ 2.69g/t Au from 29m; and 12m @ 2.13g/t Au from 56m*

o ENFRC01

13m @ 4.47g/t Au from 8m*

o ENFRC03

5m @ 3.12g/t Au from 16m*

o

ENFRC03B

5m @ 2.91g/t Au from 12m*

o

ENFRC07

11m @ 2.64g/t Au from 18m*

Note 1: Refer to SMD ASX Announcements 11 April 2019 and 23 August 2019

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

9

Newfield Central Deposit - Historical Production & Potential

Potential high-grade

repeats

NEWFIELD CENTRAL - Historical Production 1

Recovered

Recovered

Potential high-grade

Date

Tonnes

Grade (g/t)

Gold Oz

repeats

Newfield Central

2001 - 2005

33,232

22.68

24,234

Potential high-grade

32,366oz @ 24.5g/t 1

1938 - 1948

7,807

32.40

8,132

extensions to Newfield Central

Total

41,039

24.53

32,366

Prospect

Hole ID

Width (m)

g/t Au

NEWFIELD CENTRAL

CSRC001

2.0

15.32

CSRC002

3.0

17.41

Historical Drilling Intercepts

CSRC004

1.0

2.58

WITHIN

CSRC005

5.0

4.91

the 2001 - 2005 Mined Void 1

CSRC006

2.0

3.84

CSRC009

0.55

45.2

CSRC010

8.0

6.93

CSRC011

0.65

4.03

CSRC012

1.5

17.72

CSRC013

2.5

11.76

97RC010

3.0

21.14

Note 1: Refer to SMD ASX Announcements 11 April 2019 and 23 August 2019

NEWFIELD CENTRAL

  • Potential/Interpreted repeating high-grade structures for 1.7km of strike
  • Recovered mined grade significantly higher than the drill intercepts indicated - Typical result for Norseman style deposits
  • Non-minedgrade & width demonstrate similar variability & spottiness
  • Potential future mining of remaining Newfield Central deposit - Grade? Ounces?

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

10

Newfield Central - Historical Mine Workings (2001 - 2005) 2

South

South

South

South

South

South

South

South

North

North

North

North

North

North

North

North

North

North

North

Av

Position

23

20

18.5

16.5

12.5

12

10

4

0

4

8

12

16

20

23

25

25.5

26

26.5

28

51m Strike

g/t

159

10.6

7.42

326

9.17

16.3

72.7

35

56.6

64.6

20.3

3.87

0.99

35.9

32.8

41.1

45.2

70.6

122

36.8

@55.2 g/t

m width

1.0

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.7

0.8

0.9

0.7

1.5

1.5

1.3

1.3

1.3

1.4

0.9

0.8

0.5

0.8

0.7

0.8

1.0m Width

South

South

South

South

South

South

South

North

North

Av

Position

26

25.5

23

16

12

7

4

4

16

42m Strike

g/t

17.2

128

59

21.5

80.5

238

211

287

1.56

@ 123 g/t

m width

1.1

1.1

0.9

0.8

1.0

1.1

1.3

0.9

0.8

1.0 m Width

Note 2: The 2001-2005 mine workings data was sourced from the Newfield Central Pty Ltd production records

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

11

Dawsons Prospect - Drilling Intercepts

Prospect

Hole ID

Width (m)

g/t Au

DAWSONS

SNWRC010

2.0

17.53

CSRC021

3.0

11.03

Historical & Current Drilling

CSRC028

3.0

3.86

Intercepts

CSRC031

4.0

16.6

CSRC034

7.0

2.28

CSRC036

1.0

20.01

Note 1: Refer to SMD ASX Announcements 11 April 2019 and 23 August 2019

DAWSONS - Drill Intercepts:

  • Grades and widths very similar to Newfield Central
  • Potential for repeating high-grade structures
  • Newfield Central analogue with similar ~50m strike length
  • Potential for similar high-grade mining operation
  • Exploration programs to explore for large scale system

DAWSONS has not been mined historically

  • Virgin high-grade deposit
  • Open in all directions

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

12

Edjudina Gold Project

EDJUDINA PROJECT - Laverton District, WA 2

  • Large 281km2 landholding within the southern portion of the highly productive Laverton District.
  • Core of the project covers a strike extent of approximately 29km of prospective and poorly explored greenstones.
  • Directly along strike from Matsa Resources (ASX: MAT) Fortitude Gold Project (>385,000oz Au).
  • Two defined gold anomalies - Hornet and Raptor
  • Geological & geochemical similarity between the Hornet & Raptor gold anomalies and the early stage exploration results from the >6 Moz Tropicana deposit 3
    • Suggestive of potential to host a major gold deposit

Note 2: Refer to SMD ASX Announcement 6 November 2019

Note 3: The Tropicana Gold Project is owned by AngloGold Ashanti Australia (ASX: AGG) & Independence Group NL (ASX: IGO)

EDJUDINA

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

13

Hornet Prospect v Tropicana

Hornet Prospect section 6,716,650mN (+/- 50m) 2

Tropicana Deposit - Early Drill Section 143,200mN 2, 3

  • Geological comparison - Hornet v Tropicana 3
    • Similar geological setting and geochemistry
    • Same gold depletion within the saprolite zone

Very similar tenor and size soil anomaly derived from sampling sand dominated regolith

  • Drill intercepts at the base of the Saprolite present as very similar in nature to the early

intersections at Tropicana

EDJUDINA

Note 2: Refer to SMD ASX Announcement 6 November 2019

Note 3: The Tropicana Gold Project is owned by AngloGold Ashanti Australia (ASX: AGG) & Independence Group NL (ASX: IGO)

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

14

Monument Gold Project

MONUMENT PROJECT - Laverton District, WA

  • Large 288km2 landholding directly adjacent and along strike from Dacian Gold's Mt Morgans Project (ASX: DCN) - >3.5Moz of Resources
  • JORC Mineral Resource at the Korong Deposit
    • 855,000t @ 1.8g/t for 50,000oz gold 4
  • Korong Resource - BIF hosted and open in all directions
    • Geologically very similar to Dacian's Westralia Deposit
  • BIF unit at Monument mineralised over more than 12km of strike with multiple geochemical anomalies and historical ore grade drill intercepts 4
  • Multiple syenite hosted gold targets identified across the project area 4
    • The nearby gold deposits at Cameron Well (Dacian), Jupiter (Dacian) and Wallaby (Goldfields) are all syenite hosted
  • Solid pipeline of new targets identified

Note 4: Refer to SMD ASX Announcements 10 September 2018 and 13 September 2018

MONUMENT

KORONG Resource

855,000 t @ 1.8g/t, for 50Koz

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

15

Southern Hub Project (Tick Hill)

SOUTHERN HUB PROJECT - Mt Isa Inlier, QLD

  • Southern Hub Project consists of 293km2 of land surrounding the historic mining areas of Tick Hill & Duchess
  • Vended the Southern Hub Project into Carnaby Resources Limited (ASX: CNB) Tick Hill Gold-Copper-Cobalt Project
  • Key asset within the Carnaby QLD tenement package is the Tick Hill Gold Mine with historical production of 511,000 oz of gold at 22.5g/t 5
  • Syndicated upside in 5,128,205 Carnaby Resources shares (approx. 5%) and retainment of a 17.5% free carried interest in the Southern Hub Project tenements 5
  • Carnaby is an active explorer with exploration portfolios in Queensland, Western Australia and Scandinavia
  • Upside exposure to Carnaby success (10.0c per share @ 11 Nov 2019)

Note 5: Refer to SMD ASX Announcement 23 April 2019 and CNB/BMT ASX Announcement 23 April 2019

TICK HILL

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

16

Syndicated Metals - 2019 / 2020

OUTLOOK for 2019 / 2020:

  • Drill results pending from latest drill programme at Newington
  • Actively progress systematic exploration programmes at all three projects
    • Prioritise targets and programmes to accelerate project value
  • Maintain a watching brief on expansion and consolidation opportunities
    • Actively seek out and pursue complementary consolidation opportunities and partnerships as they arise
  • Three large land holdings, expanded work programmes, WA Gold focus
    • Review and consolidate SMD skill set, team and exploration focus to match the WA gold focus and large landholdings

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

17

Syndicated Metals - 2020

PRIORITY TARGETS & PROGRAMMES For 2020:

  • Newington Project
    • Define the extent of the gold system at Newfield (Newfield Central, Dawsons, Newfield East)
    • Look for potential for repeated systems in the immediate area
    • Expand exploration along the greenstone belt
  • Edjudina Project
    • Conduct integrated work programmes to assess the Hornet and Raptor prospects
    • Staged geophysics, soil sampling, drilling
  • Monument Project
    • Syenite targets - Korong East, Waihi East, Old Copper South
    • BIF related targets - Perseverance, Waihi, Old Copper, Korong extensions
    • Selected geophysics and drilling

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

18

Syndicated Metals Summary

  • High-quality& high-grade gold exploration opportunities - Drill results pending
  • Large dominant land-holdings in underexplored greenstone belts
  • Strong management team with execution capabilities
  • WA projects are in quality locations for gold exploration, development & mining
    • With virtually no modern, systematic exploration & little drilling at depth
    • Granted mining leases at the core of the Newington Gold Project
    • Prospective geology for multiple high-grade gold systems at Newington
    • Similarities at Edjudina with the Tropicana deposit
  • Upside exposure to Carnaby success around Tick Hill in QLD
  • $1.2M cash on hand

Syndicated is aiming to systematically build a gold resource base at Newington,

Monument & Edjudina suitable for rapid development by leveraging local infrastructure

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D

19

Exploration camp at the Monument Gold Project, WA - October 2017

ASX Code: SMD

Thank you. Questions?

David Morgan, Managing Director

Outstanding

discovery

opportunities in

WA's world-class

Laverton and

Southern Cross

districts

20

Disclaimer

Syndicated Metals Limited published this content on 14 November 2019
