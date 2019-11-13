Syndicated Metals : Managing Directors AGM Presentation

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D
This presentation has been prepared by Syndicated Metals Limited ("Company") in connection with providing general and background information on the Company.
This presentation should not be relied upon as a representation of any matter that an advisor or potential investor should consider in evaluating the Company. The Company and its related bodies corporate or any of its directors, agents, officers or employees do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to or endorsement of the accuracy or completeness of any information, statements or representations contained in this presentation, and they do not accept any liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any information, representation or statement made in or omitted from this presentation.
This document may contain certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays and uncertainties not under the Company's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the results, performance or expectations implied by these forward looking statements. The Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to or endorsement of the accuracy or completeness of any information, statements or representations contained in this presentation with respect to the Company. Any discussion in relation to Exploration Targets, over and above the stated Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources is only conceptual in nature.
Investors are advised that by their nature as visual aids, presentations provide information in a summary form. Investors are urged to read supporting information in full in ASX releases.
This presentation does not constitute an offer of securities in the Company. Nor should this presentation be relied upon by any advisor or potential investor in making an investment decision in the Company.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Peter Langworthy who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and who has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the "JORC Code"). Mr Langworthy is the Chairman of Syndicated Metals Limited and consents to the inclusion in the report of the Exploration Results in the form and context in which they appear.
Exploration Targets
This presentation may comment on and discuss Syndicated Metals Limited's exploration in terms of target size and type. The information relating to Exploration Targets should not be misunderstood or misconstrued as an estimate of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves. The potential quantity and quality of material discussed as Exploration Targets is conceptual in nature since there has been insufficient work completed to define them as Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves. It is uncertain if further exploration work will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve.
Syndicated Metals Ltd - Corporate Summary
❖Leveraged to discovery success; strong shareholder base; experienced team
Ordinary Shares
784.4M
Shareholder Analysis - %
Unlisted Options @ 1.35 to 3.1c
28.7M
Share Price @ November 2019
0.9c
WH Soul Pattinson Ltd
Market Capitalisation (fully diluted)
$7.3M
Cash 30 September 2019
$1.2M
Newfield Resources
Top 20 shareholders
51.6%
HNW Investors
WH Soul Pattinson Ltd
23.3%
Corporates
Newfield Resources Ltd
3.8%
Directors
Harmanis Holdings
3.1%
Blamnco Trading
2.6%
Retail
Jericho Exploration Pty Ltd
2.0%
23%
4%
19%
2%
6%
46%
Board of Directors - An Experienced and Focused Team
Peter Langworthy
- Chairman
Managing Director - Gateway Mining, Founding Director Northern Star Resources and Capricorn
Metals, Exploration Manager Jubilee Mines
David Morgan
- Managing Director
Previously: General Manager - Equigold, Sundance Resources, Rio Tinto, WMC
Rob Cooper
- Non-Exec Director
CEO - Round Oak Minerals / Exco Resources
Syndicated Metals - Year in Review
YEAR OF OPPORTUNITIES & STRATEGIC RE-POSITIONING OF THE COMPANY
18 months of Divestment, Acquisitions & Opportunity, focused on:
Expanding our WA Gold footprint; and
Divesting our active QLD exploration assets
MONUMENT
TICK HILL
Divestment Strategy - Company self funded for 3 years
Three active WA exploration Projects:
Newington Gold Project: High-grade gold opportunity; Southern Cross district, WA
