Syndicated Metals : Managing Directors AGM Presentation

Quality locations

High grade

Granted Mining Leases

Historical production S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 1 Syndicated Metals Ltd - Disclaimer Disclaimer This presentation has been prepared by Syndicated Metals Limited ("Company") in connection with providing general and background information on the Company.

This presentation should not be relied upon as a representation of any matter that an advisor or potential investor should consider in evaluating the Company. The Company and its related bodies corporate or any of its directors, agents, officers or employees do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to or endorsement of the accuracy or completeness of any information, statements or representations contained in this presentation, and they do not accept any liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any information, representation or statement made in or omitted from this presentation.

This document may contain certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays and uncertainties not under the Company's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the results, performance or expectations implied by these forward looking statements. The Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to or endorsement of the accuracy or completeness of any information, statements or representations contained in this presentation with respect to the Company. Any discussion in relation to Exploration Targets, over and above the stated Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources is only conceptual in nature.

Investors are advised that by their nature as visual aids, presentations provide information in a summary form. Investors are urged to read supporting information in full in ASX releases.

YEAR OF OPPORTUNITIES & STRATEGIC RE-POSITIONING OF THE COMPANY 18 months of Divestment, Acquisitions & Opportunity, focused on:

Expanding our WA Gold footprint; and Divesting our active QLD exploration assets

MONUMENT TICK HILL Divestment Strategy - Company self funded for 3 years

Three active WA exploration Projects:

Newington Gold Project: High-grade gold opportunity; Southern Cross district, WA Monument Gold Project: Adjacent to Dacian's 3.5Moz Mt Morgans Gold Operation; Edjudina Gold Project: Tropicana style potential; Southern Laverton District, WA;

EDJUDINA NEWINGTON Laverton district, WA Two Passive QLD exploration Assets: Southern Hub Project:

Carnaby Resources Ltd: 17.5% interest in 293km2 of land surrounding the Tick Hill Gold Mine in QLD 5% interest in Carnaby - Owner of the Tick Hill Gold-Copper-Cobalt Project in QLD S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 4 Western Australian Gold Focus! - Why & How? WHY GOLD & WHY WESTERN AUSTRALIA? Believe it is the right commodity in the current world environment

Looking for Gold? - WA has the right attributes:

Stable and safe jurisdiction; Strong history of gold mining and exploration success; and Large land positions that remain under-explored in modern times.

KEY STRATEGIES - THE HOW MONUMENT EDJUDINA NEWINGTON Targeting large dominant landholdings in underexplored greenstone belts & with a history of gold mining (preferably high-grade production!)

high-grade production!) e.g. Newington historical production - 32,366oz Au @ 24.5g/t 1

Gold focus, but with an eye on commodities such as Copper, Nickel & Lithium

Highly leveraged exploration opportunities with low-cost entry

low-cost entry Locations with strategic consolidation potential (i.e. cashed up neighbours) & proximal infrastructure Note 1: Refer to SMD ASX Announcements 11 April 2019 and 23 August 2019

Expanding our WA Gold footprint; and Divesting our active QLD exploration assets

MONUMENT TICK HILL Divestment Strategy - Company self funded for 3 years

Three active WA exploration Projects:

Newington Gold Project: High-grade gold opportunity; Southern Cross district, WA Monument Gold Project: Adjacent to Dacian's 3.5Moz Mt Morgans Gold Operation; Edjudina Gold Project: Tropicana style potential; Southern Laverton District, WA;

EDJUDINA NEWINGTON Laverton district, WA Two Passive QLD exploration Assets: Southern Hub Project:

Carnaby Resources Ltd: 17.5% interest in 293km2 of land surrounding the Tick Hill Gold Mine in QLD 5% interest in Carnaby - Owner of the Tick Hill Gold-Copper-Cobalt Project in QLD S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 4 Western Australian Gold Focus! - Why & How? WHY GOLD & WHY WESTERN AUSTRALIA? Believe it is the right commodity in the current world environment

Looking for Gold? - WA has the right attributes:

Stable and safe jurisdiction; Strong history of gold mining and exploration success; and Large land positions that remain under-explored in modern times.

KEY STRATEGIES - THE HOW MONUMENT EDJUDINA NEWINGTON Targeting large dominant landholdings in underexplored greenstone belts & with a history of gold mining (preferably high-grade production!)

high-grade production!) e.g. Newington historical production - 32,366oz Au @ 24.5g/t 1

Gold focus, but with an eye on commodities such as Copper, Nickel & Lithium

Highly leveraged exploration opportunities with low-cost entry

low-cost entry Locations with strategic consolidation potential (i.e. cashed up neighbours) & proximal infrastructure Note 1: Refer to SMD ASX Announcements 11 April 2019 and 23 August 2019 S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 5 Newington Gold Project THE OPPORTUNITY ▪ 15Moz endowment in the southern 2/3 of the Southern Cross greenstone belt ▪ Minimal historical gold in northern 1/3 of the belt due to: → Fragmented ownership → Transported cover → Limited and mostly shallow drilling → Local focus on base metals, and/or → Large lower grade gold systems ▪ Proximity to multiple existing gold operations ▪ District consolidation opportunities ▪ Newington leases: → History of high-grade gold production → 20km of underexplored greenstone belt NEWINGTON S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 6 Newington Gold Project PROJECT TENEMENTS The Newfield Mining Leases (M77/422 & M77/846)

Historical high-grade gold production Numerous prospects with high grade drill intercepts Confirmed high-grade gold system Untested strike and depth extensions Potential replication of the gold system in all directions

The Carterton Tenement (E77/2309)

20km of greenstones in the northern Southern Cross greenstone belt

The Strategy

Define the extent of the gold system at Newfield Look for potential for repeated systems in the immediate area Define a high-grade resource Expand exploration along the greenstone belt Pursue consolidation opportunities

Carterton Tenement (E77/2309) Southern Cross Greenstones Newfield Leases S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 7 Newfield Leases - High Grade Gold System NEWFIELD MINING LEASES High grade laminated quartz vein (~Norseman style)

Past/Recent High-Grade production

High-Grade production Newfield Central - 32,366oz @ 24.5g/t (recovered) 1

Identified prospects - Dawsons, Newfield East & Newfield Central

Dawsons, Newfield East & Newfield Central All 3 prospects - Open in all directions

Multiple walk up drill targets

Opportunity for multiple cross-linking structures

cross-linking structures Structural setting has strong similarities to Bellevue and Norseman

Wider project never explored for this style of mineralisation Note 1: Refer to SMD ASX Announcements 11 April 2019 and 23 August 2019 S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 8 Newfield Leases - High Grade Gold System NEWFIELD LEASES - Drilling Highlights (Current and historical*) 1 Dawsons (Un-mined Deposit) o SNWRC010 2m @ 17.53g/t Au from 76m o CSRC021 3m @ 11.03g/t Au from 51m* o CSRC028 3m @ 11.03g/t Au from 51m* o CSRC031 4m @ 16.60g/t Au from 83m (including 2m @ 29.95g/t Au)* o CSRC034 7m @ 2.28g/t Au from 41m* o CSRC036 1m @ 20.01g/t Au from 105m* Newfield Central (Un-mined intersections) o CSRC015 1m @ 12.7g/t Au from 82.5m* o CSRC018 5m @ 5.56g/t Au from 81m* o CSRC022 6m @ 6.43g/t Au from 210m* Newfield East (Un-mined Deposit) o SNWRC012 7m @ 1.80g/t Au from 47m 97RC02 4m @ 2.69g/t Au from 29m; and 12m @ 2.13g/t Au from 56m * o ENFRC01 13m @ 4.47g/t Au from 8m* o ENFRC03 5m @ 3.12g/t Au from 16m* o ENFRC03B 5m @ 2.91g/t Au from 12m* o ENFRC07 11m @ 2.64g/t Au from 18m* Note 1: Refer to SMD ASX Announcements 11 April 2019 and 23 August 2019 S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 9 Newfield Central Deposit - Historical Production & Potential Potential high-grade repeats NEWFIELD CENTRAL - Historical Production 1 Recovered Recovered Potential high-grade Date Tonnes Grade (g/t) Gold Oz repeats Newfield Central 2001 - 2005 33,232 22.68 24,234 Potential high-grade 32,366oz @ 24.5g/t 1 1938 - 1948 7,807 32.40 8,132 extensions to Newfield Central Total 41,039 24.53 32,366 Prospect Hole ID Width (m) g/t Au NEWFIELD CENTRAL CSRC001 2.0 15.32 CSRC002 3.0 17.41 Historical Drilling Intercepts CSRC004 1.0 2.58 WITHIN CSRC005 5.0 4.91 the 2001 - 2005 Mined Void 1 CSRC006 2.0 3.84 CSRC009 0.55 45.2 CSRC010 8.0 6.93 CSRC011 0.65 4.03 CSRC012 1.5 17.72 CSRC013 2.5 11.76 97RC010 3.0 21.14 Note 1: Refer to SMD ASX Announcements 11 April 2019 and 23 August 2019 NEWFIELD CENTRAL Potential/Interpreted repeating high-grade structures for 1.7km of strike

repeating high-grade structures for 1.7km of strike Recovered mined grade significantly higher than the drill intercepts indicated - Typical result for Norseman style deposits

than the drill intercepts indicated - Typical result for Norseman style deposits Non-mined grade & width demonstrate similar variability & spottiness

grade & width demonstrate similar variability & spottiness Potential future mining of remaining Newfield Central deposit - Grade? Ounces? S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 10 Newfield Central - Historical Mine Workings (2001 - 2005) 2 South South South South South South South South North North North North North North North North North North North Av Position 23 20 18.5 16.5 12.5 12 10 4 0 4 8 12 16 20 23 25 25.5 26 26.5 28 51m Strike g/t 159 10.6 7.42 326 9.17 16.3 72.7 35 56.6 64.6 20.3 3.87 0.99 35.9 32.8 41.1 45.2 70.6 122 36.8 @55.2 g/t m width 1.0 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.8 0.9 0.7 1.5 1.5 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.4 0.9 0.8 0.5 0.8 0.7 0.8 1.0m Width South South South South South South South North North Av Position 26 25.5 23 16 12 7 4 4 16 42m Strike g/t 17.2 128 59 21.5 80.5 238 211 287 1.56 @ 123 g/t m width 1.1 1.1 0.9 0.8 1.0 1.1 1.3 0.9 0.8 1.0 m Width Note 2: The 2001-2005 mine workings data was sourced from the Newfield Central Pty Ltd production records S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 11 Dawsons Prospect - Drilling Intercepts Prospect Hole ID Width (m) g/t Au DAWSONS SNWRC010 2.0 17.53 CSRC021 3.0 11.03 Historical & Current Drilling CSRC028 3.0 3.86 Intercepts CSRC031 4.0 16.6 CSRC034 7.0 2.28 CSRC036 1.0 20.01 Note 1: Refer to SMD ASX Announcements 11 April 2019 and 23 August 2019 DAWSONS - Drill Intercepts: Grades and widths very similar to Newfield Central

Potential for repeating high-grade structures

high-grade structures Newfield Central analogue with similar ~50m strike length

Potential for similar high-grade mining operation

high-grade mining operation Exploration programs to explore for large scale system DAWSONS has not been mined historically Virgin high-grade deposit

high-grade deposit Open in all directions S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 12 Edjudina Gold Project EDJUDINA PROJECT - Laverton District, WA 2 Large 281km 2 landholding within the southern portion of the highly productive Laverton District.

landholding within the southern portion of the highly productive Laverton District. Core of the project covers a strike extent of approximately 29km of prospective and poorly explored greenstones.

Directly along strike from Matsa Resources (ASX: MAT) Fortitude Gold Project (>385,000oz Au).

Two defined gold anomalies - Hornet and Raptor

Geological & geochemical similarity between the Hornet & Raptor gold anomalies and the early stage exploration results from the >6 Moz Tropicana deposit 3

S uggestive of potential to host a major gold deposit

Note 2: Refer to SMD ASX Announcement 6 November 2019 Note 3: The Tropicana Gold Project is owned by AngloGold Ashanti Australia (ASX: AGG) & Independence Group NL (ASX: IGO) EDJUDINA S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 13 Hornet Prospect v Tropicana Hornet Prospect section 6,716,650mN (+/- 50m) 2 Tropicana Deposit - Early Drill Section 143,200mN 2, 3 Geological comparison - Hornet v Tropicana 3

Similar geological setting and geochemistry Same gold depletion within the saprolite zone

→ Very similar tenor and size soil anomaly derived from sampling sand dominated regolith Drill intercepts at the base of the Saprolite present as very similar in nature to the early intersections at Tropicana EDJUDINA Note 2: Refer to SMD ASX Announcement 6 November 2019 Note 3: The Tropicana Gold Project is owned by AngloGold Ashanti Australia (ASX: AGG) & Independence Group NL (ASX: IGO) S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 14 Monument Gold Project MONUMENT PROJECT - Laverton District, WA Large 288km 2 landholding directly adjacent and along strike from Dacian Gold's Mt Morgans Project (ASX: DCN) - >3.5Moz of Resources

landholding directly adjacent and along strike from Dacian Gold's Mt Morgans Project (ASX: DCN) - >3.5Moz of Resources JORC Mineral Resource at the Korong Deposit

855,000t @ 1.8g/t for 50,000oz gold 4

Korong Resource - BIF hosted and open in all directions

Geologically very similar to Dacian's Westralia Deposit

BIF unit at Monument mineralised over more than 12km of strike with multiple geochemical anomalies and historical ore grade drill intercepts 4

Multiple syenite hosted gold targets identified across the project area 4

The nearby gold deposits at Cameron Well (Dacian), Jupiter (Dacian) and Wallaby (Goldfields) are all syenite hosted

Solid pipeline of new targets identified Note 4: Refer to SMD ASX Announcements 10 September 2018 and 13 September 2018 MONUMENT KORONG Resource 855,000 t @ 1.8g/t, for 50Koz S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 15 Southern Hub Project (Tick Hill) SOUTHERN HUB PROJECT - Mt Isa Inlier, QLD Southern Hub Project consists of 293km 2 of land surrounding the historic mining areas of Tick Hill & Duchess

of land surrounding the historic mining areas of Tick Hill & Duchess Vended the Southern Hub Project into Carnaby Resources Limited (ASX: CNB) Tick Hill Gold-Copper-Cobalt Project

Gold-Copper-Cobalt Project Key asset within the Carnaby QLD tenement package is the Tick Hill Gold Mine with historical production of 511,000 oz of gold at 22.5g/t 5

Syndicated upside in 5,128,205 Carnaby Resources shares (approx. 5%) and retainment of a 17.5% free carried interest in the Southern Hub Project tenements 5

Carnaby is an active explorer with exploration portfolios in Queensland, Western Australia and Scandinavia

Upside exposure to Carnaby success (10.0c per share @ 11 Nov 2019) Note 5: Refer to SMD ASX Announcement 23 April 2019 and CNB/BMT ASX Announcement 23 April 2019 TICK HILL S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 16 Syndicated Metals - 2019 / 2020 OUTLOOK for 2019 / 2020: Drill results pending from latest drill programme at Newington

Actively progress systematic exploration programmes at all three projects

Prioritise targets and programmes to accelerate project value

Maintain a watching brief on expansion and consolidation opportunities

Actively seek out and pursue complementary consolidation opportunities and partnerships as they arise

Three large land holdings, expanded work programmes, WA Gold focus

Review and consolidate SMD skill set, team and exploration focus to match the WA gold focus and large landholdings

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 17 Syndicated Metals - 2020 PRIORITY TARGETS & PROGRAMMES For 2020: Newington Project

Define the extent of the gold system at Newfield (Newfield Central, Dawsons, Newfield East) Look for potential for repeated systems in the immediate area Expand exploration along the greenstone belt

Edjudina Project

Conduct integrated work programmes to assess the Hornet and Raptor prospects Staged geophysics, soil sampling, drilling

Monument Project

Syenite targets - Korong East, Waihi East, Old Copper South BIF related targets - Perseverance, Waihi, Old Copper, Korong extensions Selected geophysics and drilling

S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 18 Syndicated Metals Summary High-quality & high-grade gold exploration opportunities - Drill results pending

& high-grade gold exploration opportunities - Drill results pending Large dominant land-holdings in underexplored greenstone belts

land-holdings in underexplored greenstone belts Strong management team with execution capabilities

WA projects are in quality locations for gold exploration, development & mining

With virtually no modern, systematic exploration & little drilling at depth Granted mining leases at the core of the Newington Gold Project Prospective geology for multiple high-grade gold systems at Newington Similarities at Edjudina with the Tropicana deposit

Upside exposure to Carnaby success around Tick Hill in QLD

$1.2M cash on hand Syndicated is aiming to systematically build a gold resource base at Newington, Monument & Edjudina suitable for rapid development by leveraging local infrastructure S Y N D I C A T E D M E T A L S L T D . A S X C o d e : S M D 19 Exploration camp at the Monument Gold Project, WA - October 2017 ASX Code: SMD Thank you. Questions? David Morgan, Managing Director Outstanding discovery opportunities in WA's world-class Laverton and Southern Cross districts 20 Attachments Original document

