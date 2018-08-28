RNS: Contract Win

Synectics secures UK custodial sites

Synectics plc (AIM: SNX), a leader in the design, integration, control and management of advanced surveillance technology and networked security systems, announces that it has been awarded a contract by Serco, a leading provider of public sector services, to replace the CCTV systems at six of their UK-operated custodial sites.

The multi-million pound project commences immediately and is expected to be completed early in 2019.

The project will be delivered by Synectics' integrated systems business, Quadrant Security Group ('QSG'), and involves replacing all of the CCTV command and control facilities at each site and upgrading to a full IP system.

Paul Webb, Chief Executive of Synectics, said: 'QSG has extensive experience of working on sensitive and secure sites, and I'm delighted they have been chosen to implement these substantial upgrade works.'

For further information, please contact:

Synectics plc

Paul Webb, Chief Executive

Mike Stilwell, Finance Director

Tel: +44 (0) 1527 850 080

www.synecticsplc.com

info@synecticsplc.com

Stockdale Securities Limited

Tom Griffiths / Henry Willcocks

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7601 6100

For further media information, please contact:

Claire Evans

Intelligent Conversation

Email: claire@weareic.com

Tel: +44 (0) 161 212 1613