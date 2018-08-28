Log in
SYNECTICS PLC
08:17aRNS : Contract Win
PU
08/16SYNECTICS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/14RNS : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
RNS: Contract Win

08/28/2018

Synectics secures UK custodial sites

Synectics plc (AIM: SNX), a leader in the design, integration, control and management of advanced surveillance technology and networked security systems, announces that it has been awarded a contract by Serco, a leading provider of public sector services, to replace the CCTV systems at six of their UK-operated custodial sites.

The multi-million pound project commences immediately and is expected to be completed early in 2019.

The project will be delivered by Synectics' integrated systems business, Quadrant Security Group ('QSG'), and involves replacing all of the CCTV command and control facilities at each site and upgrading to a full IP system.

Paul Webb, Chief Executive of Synectics, said: 'QSG has extensive experience of working on sensitive and secure sites, and I'm delighted they have been chosen to implement these substantial upgrade works.'

For further information, please contact:

Synectics plc
Paul Webb, Chief Executive
Mike Stilwell, Finance Director
Tel: +44 (0) 1527 850 080
www.synecticsplc.com
info@synecticsplc.com

Stockdale Securities Limited
Tom Griffiths / Henry Willcocks
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7601 6100

For further media information, please contact:
Claire Evans
Intelligent Conversation
Email: claire@weareic.com
Tel: +44 (0) 161 212 1613

Disclaimer

Synectics plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 06:16:02 UTC
