Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Syneos Health Inc    SYNH

SYNEOS HEALTH INC

(SYNH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Syneos Health, Inc. Investors (SYNH)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 06:53pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Syneos Health, Inc. (“Syneos Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYNH) securities between May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Syneos Health investors have until April 30, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On February 27, 2019, Syneos disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) commenced an investigation into the Company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters, and requested that the Company retain certain documents for the periods beginning with January 1, 2017. On this news, Syneos’ share price fell $10.31 or 19.8%, to close at $41.70 per share on February 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health's internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Syneos Health's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Syneos Health during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than April 30, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYNEOS HEALTH INC
06:53pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
05:03pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) Misled Shareholders According to..
BU
03/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Syneos Health..
BU
03/07SYNH LAWSUIT NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Again..
PR
03/07SYNH CLASS ACTION ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) Inv..
PR
03/07Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Again..
BU
03/06Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Healt..
PR
03/06Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
03/06IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
03/05The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sy..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 406 M
EBIT 2018 521 M
Net income 2018 2,53 M
Debt 2018 2 668 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 1 767,38
P/E ratio 2019 31,48
EV / Sales 2018 1,57x
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capitalization 4 251 M
Chart SYNEOS HEALTH INC
Duration : Period :
Syneos Health Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNEOS HEALTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 52,6 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair John Macdonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Dineen Chairman
Jason Michael Meggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth F. Meyers Independent Director
Linda S. Harty Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNEOS HEALTH INC4.65%4 251
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC18.66%27 267
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 334
LONZA GROUP13.35%21 297
INCYTE CORPORATION29.66%17 648
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.21.58%11 061
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.