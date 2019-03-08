Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Syneos Health, Inc. Investors (SYNH)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a national investors rights law
firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of
investors that acquired Syneos Health, Inc. (“Syneos Health” or the
“Company”) (NASDAQ: SYNH)
securities between May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). Syneos Health investors have until April
30, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to
participate.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
On February 27, 2019, Syneos disclosed that the Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”) commenced an investigation into the Company’s revenue
accounting policies, internal controls and related matters, and
requested that the Company retain certain documents for the periods
beginning with January 1, 2017. On this news, Syneos’ share price fell
$10.31 or 19.8%, to close at $41.70 per share on February 28, 2019,
thereby injuring investors.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements
and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health's internal control
over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos
Health's internal control over financial reporting would result in
heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the
company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related
matters; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Syneos
Health's business, operations, and prospects were materially false
and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.
If you purchased shares of Syneos Health during the Class Period you may
move the Court no later than April 30, 2019 to ask the Court
to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need
not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice
or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish
to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning
this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these
matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century
Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150,
Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005542/en/