INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Syneos Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Syneos Health, Inc. (“Syneos” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SYNH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Syneos disclosed during aftermarket on February 27, 2019, that on “February 21, 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') notified the Company that it has commenced an investigation into the Company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters, and requested that the Company retain certain documents for the periods beginning with January 1, 2017. As an additional measure prior to the Company filing the Form 10-K, the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors is conducting an independent review of the Company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters with the assistance of outside counsel and accounting advisors.” Based on this news, shares of Syneos fell sharply during aftermarket trading on the same day, and dropped considerably the next day during regular trading hours.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

