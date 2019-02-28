Log in
SYNEOS HEALTH INC

(SYNH)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Syneos Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/28/2019

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Syneos Health, Inc. (“Syneos” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SYNH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Syneos disclosed during aftermarket on February 27, 2019, that on “February 21, 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') notified the Company that it has commenced an investigation into the Company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters, and requested that the Company retain certain documents for the periods beginning with January 1, 2017. As an additional measure prior to the Company filing the Form 10-K, the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors is conducting an independent review of the Company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters with the assistance of outside counsel and accounting advisors.” Based on this news, shares of Syneos fell sharply during aftermarket trading on the same day, and dropped considerably the next day during regular trading hours.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 405 M
EBIT 2018 521 M
Net income 2018 1,46 M
Debt 2018 2 668 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4 031,78
P/E ratio 2019 38,77
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capitalization 5 369 M
Chart SYNEOS HEALTH INC
Duration : Period :
Syneos Health Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNEOS HEALTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 53,4 $
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair John Macdonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Dineen Chairman
Jason Michael Meggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth F. Meyers Independent Director
Linda S. Harty Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNEOS HEALTH INC32.17%5 369
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC21.92%28 016
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 112
LONZA GROUP13.19%21 495
INCYTE CORPORATION34.77%18 622
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION52.93%12 136
