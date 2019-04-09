LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Syneos Health, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds
investors in Syneos Health, Inc. ("Syneos" or the
"Company")(NASDAQ:SYNH) of the April 30, 2019 deadline to seek the role
of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been
filed against the Company.
The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District
of New Jersey on behalf of all those who purchased Syneos securities
between May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019 (the "Class Period"). The
case, Murakami v. Syneos Health, Inc. et al, No. 19-cv-07377 was
filed on 3/1/2019, and has been assigned to Judge Michael A. Shipp.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements
and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Syneos’s internal control over
financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos’s
internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened
regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the Company’s revenue
accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a
result, Defendants’ statements about Syneos’s business, operations, and
prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a
reasonable basis at all relevant times.
On February 27, 2019, after market hours, the Company announced it was
delaying the release of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2018 after the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) notified the
Company it was investigating its revenue accounting policies and
internal controls. The Company stated its management and Audit Committee
were each conducting a review of the Company’s internal controls and/or
accounting policies, amongst other things.
On this news, Syneos's share price fell from $52.01 per share on
February 27, 2019 to a closing price of $41.77 on February 28, 2019: a
$10.14 or a 19.69% drop.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding
Syneos's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former
employees, shareholders and others.
