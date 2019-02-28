Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Syneos Health, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Syneos Health, Inc. investors (“Syneos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYNH) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2019, Syneos disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) commenced an investigation into the Company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters, and requested that the Company retain certain documents for the periods beginning with January 1, 2017. On this news, Syneos’ share price fell $10.31 or 19.8%, to close at $41.70 per share on February 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

