Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Syneos Health, Inc. Investors

02/28/2019 | 02:52pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Syneos Health, Inc. investors (“Syneos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYNH) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2019, Syneos disclosed that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) commenced an investigation into the Company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters, and requested that the Company retain certain documents for the periods beginning with January 1, 2017. On this news, Syneos’ share price fell $10.31 or 19.8%, to close at $41.70 per share on February 28, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Syneos securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 405 M
EBIT 2018 521 M
Net income 2018 1,46 M
Debt 2018 2 668 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4 031,78
P/E ratio 2019 38,77
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,65x
Capitalization 5 369 M
Chart SYNEOS HEALTH INC
Duration : Period :
Syneos Health Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNEOS HEALTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 53,4 $
Spread / Average Target 2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair John Macdonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Dineen Chairman
Jason Michael Meggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth F. Meyers Independent Director
Linda S. Harty Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNEOS HEALTH INC32.17%5 369
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC21.92%28 016
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 112
LONZA GROUP13.19%21 495
INCYTE CORPORATION34.77%18 622
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION52.93%12 136
