Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Syneos Health, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Syneos Health, Inc. investors (“Syneos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYNH)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On February 27, 2019, Syneos disclosed that the Securities and Exchange
Commission (“SEC”) commenced an investigation into the Company’s revenue
accounting policies, internal controls and related matters, and
requested that the Company retain certain documents for the periods
beginning with January 1, 2017. On this news, Syneos’ share price fell
$10.31 or 19.8%, to close at $41.70 per share on February 28, 2019,
thereby injuring investors.
