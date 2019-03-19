Robbins Arroyo LLP: Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) Misled Shareholders According to a Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP reminds shareholders that purchasers of Syneos Health,
Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) have filed a class action complaint against the
company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between May 10, 2017 and February 27,
2019. Syneos is an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in
North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and
Latin America.
Syneos Accused of Improper Accounting Practices
According to the complaint, on various quarterly and annual reports
since 2017, Syneos stated that its internal control over financial
reporting was effective. However, on February 27, 2019, after market
hours, Syneos announced it was delaying the release of its Form 10-K
after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission started an
investigation into Syneos' revenue accounting policies and internal
controls. On this news, shares of Syneos fell almost 20%.
Syneos Shareholders Have Legal Options
