Robbins Arroyo LLP: Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) Misled Shareholders According to a Class Action

0
03/19/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds shareholders that purchasers of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019. Syneos is an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/syneos-health-mar-19/

Syneos Accused of Improper Accounting Practices

According to the complaint, on various quarterly and annual reports since 2017, Syneos stated that its internal control over financial reporting was effective. However, on February 27, 2019, after market hours, Syneos announced it was delaying the release of its Form 10-K after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission started an investigation into Syneos' revenue accounting policies and internal controls. On this news, shares of Syneos fell almost 20%.

Syneos Shareholders Have Legal Options

If you would like more information about your rights and potential remedies, contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 675 M
EBIT 2019 565 M
Net income 2019 137 M
Debt 2019 2 353 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,25
P/E ratio 2020 25,49
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
Capitalization 4 895 M
Chart SYNEOS HEALTH INC
Duration : Period :
Syneos Health Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNEOS HEALTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 53,0 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair John Macdonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Dineen Chairman
Jason Michael Meggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth F. Meyers Independent Director
Linda S. Harty Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNEOS HEALTH INC20.51%4 895
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC23.16%28 301
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%22 761
LONZA GROUP16.88%22 156
INCYTE CORPORATION34.63%18 327
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.29.65%11 793
