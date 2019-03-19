Robbins Arroyo LLP: Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH) Misled Shareholders According to a Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds shareholders that purchasers of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019. Syneos is an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Syneos Accused of Improper Accounting Practices

According to the complaint, on various quarterly and annual reports since 2017, Syneos stated that its internal control over financial reporting was effective. However, on February 27, 2019, after market hours, Syneos announced it was delaying the release of its Form 10-K after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission started an investigation into Syneos' revenue accounting policies and internal controls. On this news, shares of Syneos fell almost 20%.

Syneos Shareholders Have Legal Options

