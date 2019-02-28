Log in
SYNEOS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Syneos Health, Inc. for Possible Securities Fraud - SYNH

02/28/2019 | 09:40pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Syneos Health, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SYNH).

On February 27, 2019, the Company revealed that “on February 21, 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission notified the Company that it has commenced an investigation into the Company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters, and requested that the Company retain certain documents for the periods beginning with January 1, 2017.” Further, its 10-K would be filed late because “prior to the Company filing the Form 10-K, the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors is conducting an independent review of the Company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters with the assistance of outside counsel and accounting advisors.”

On this news, the price of Syneos’ shares plummeted.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Syneos and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.

If you are a Syneos shareholder and have suffered losses, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-synh/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
