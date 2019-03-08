Log in
SYNEOS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH

03/08/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 30, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Syneos Health, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SYNH), if they purchased the Company's securities between May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Syneos and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-synh/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 30, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Syneos and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 27, 2019, Syneos disclosed that "on February 21, 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission notified the Company that it has commenced an investigation into the Company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters" and further, that its Form 10-K would be filed late pending the Company's internal review into the matter.

On this news, the price of Syneos' shares plummeted.

The case is Murakami v. Syneos Health, Inc., 19-cv-07377.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syneos-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-syneos-health-inc---synh-300809529.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
