SYNH INVESTIGATIVE ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Syneos Health (SYNH) Investors to Investigation of Possible Improper Accounting

02/28/2019 | 06:12pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) to the firm's investigation of possible improper accounting and possible violations of securities laws.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired Syneos Health securities before February 28, 2019 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information about the investigation click

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/SYNH

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewsfoto/Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP)

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

SYNH@hbsslaw.com.

After the market closed on February 27, 2019, Syneos and senior management announced (1) the Company is unable to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and (2) the SEC notified the Company that it has commenced an investigation into the Company's revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters.

This news drove the price of Syneos shares down as much as $15.21, or down about 29%, during intraday trading on February 28, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Syneos and senior management may have improperly recognized revenue," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Syneos should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email SYNH@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 78 attorneys in 9 offices across the country.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synh-investigative-alert-hagens-berman-alerts-syneos-health-synh-investors-to-investigation-of-possible-improper-accounting-300804660.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
