SYNH Rosen Law Firm Reminds Syneos Health, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Securities Class Action Lawsuit Commenced by the Firm– SYNH

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) from May 10, 2017
through February 27, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the
important April 30, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the first-filed
class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages
for Syneos Health investors under the federal securities laws.
To join the Syneos Health class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1522.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at
866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health’s internal
control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding
Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting would result
in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the
company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related
matters; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Syneos
Health’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false
and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant
times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that
investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 30, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1522.html
or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action,
please contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free
at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm,
on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm
or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190303005038/en/