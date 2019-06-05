Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Syneos Health Inc    SYNH

SYNEOS HEALTH INC

(SYNH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Syneos Health Consulting Releases 11th Annual Survey of Biopharmaceutical Dealmakers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 11th annual Dealmakers’ Intentions Study from Syneos Health Consulting, an industry-leading biopharmaceutical management consulting firm, indicates that there will be an acceleration in dealmaking across all deal types. The 2019 survey results indicate that buyers appear more willing to accept risk associated with opportunities in the early development and rare disease categories.

Download the full 2019 Dealmakers' Intentions Study.

The study, released during a Super Session at the BIO International Convention in Philadelphia, provides a review of biopharmaceutical dealmakers’ intentions around licensing and acquisitions for the next 12 months, identifying areas of greatest opportunities for buyers and sellers. For the first time, the study also includes new data on buyer and seller interest in rare disease opportunities.

“In this healthy dealmaking environment, buyers are intensely focused on finding assets that are the best strategic fit for their business and are being heavily influenced by the probability of regulatory and technical success,” said Neel Patel, Senior Managing Director, Commercial Advisory Group, Syneos Health Consulting. “Sellers can take advantage of these expanding dealmaking options by clearly understanding and communicating their commercial value and using creative dealmaking options to avoid financial disagreements.”

Key findings include:

M&A Landscape Continues Bullish Run with the Potential to Reach $200-$250 Billion in 2019

  • Despite a steep market decline in the last quarter of 2018 and a government shutdown, 2019 is projected to be one of the strongest years for dealmaking in the past decade, paralleling the mega-mergers of 2009 and growth achieved during 2014 and 2015.
  • Buyers are more optimistic than sellers that there will be an acceleration in dealmaking across all deal types, suggesting a healthy number of transactions in 2019.
  • IPOs are expected to cool as market volatility continues throughout the year, with the average value per IPO retreating to levels similar to those seen in 2017.
  • In contrast to 2018, the total amount raised in venture capital financing is projected to decline slightly. However, 2019 is on a path to recording the highest venture financing amounts per deal value in this decade.

Buyers Appear to Be Willing to Accept More Risk in Early Development and Rare Disease Categories; Oncology Remains a Hot Spot

  • Buyer demand is shifting toward early-stage (pre-clinical) candidates to keep pace with scientific advances and to stay ahead of the technological curve, while buyer interest in later-stage assets remains relatively stable.
  • Oncology remains the top therapeutic area of interest for buyers and sellers, remaining a buyer’s market, with supply eclipsing demand.
  • Despite key trial misses in NASH, buyers are also expressing strong interest in hepatic drugs.

Orphan Drug Market is Becoming a Cornerstone for Dealmaking

  • More than one-third of dealmakers surveyed view the orphan drug market as an integral part of their dealmaking strategy or are actively seeing and assessing opportunities in the area. Another 40 percent are opportunistically assessing orphan drug opportunities.
  • Of particular interest to buyers are orphan drug opportunities in infectious disease (antibiotics), ophthalmology, hematology and autoimmune disorders. 

Supply and Demand Imbalance Indicate Areas for Assessment

  • Aligned with trends since 2016, demand for hepatic, inflammation and autoimmune assets is elevated.
  • CNS assets are falling relatively out of favor, perhaps given recent late-stage Alzheimer’s disease disappointments. However, overall neurology dealmaking exceeded expectations in 2018, so this is still an area to watch.
  • Immuno-oncology, CART-T cell therapy and CRISPR/Cas9 continue to be among the hottest areas for licensing for another year running. Digital therapeutics and some technologies are gaining interest, indicating the search is on for the next-generation gene editing and stem cell therapies. 

Learn More

About Syneos Health Consulting
Syneos Health Consulting is a management consulting firm specializing in the biopharmaceutical industry and part of Syneos Health. We provide services across a comprehensive range of key areas, including portfolio strategy, brand commercialization and commercial model strategy/planning; medical and regulatory affairs; risk and program management; and pricing, market access and HEOR. Recognized by Forbes magazine as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms, we combine industry focus and depth of functional expertise with strong scientific and market knowledge to tackle highly complex business and market challenges, and develop actionable strategies for our clients. For more information, visit www.syneoshealth.com/solutions/consulting or subscribe to our podcast.

Investor Relations Contact:                              Press/Media Contact:
Ronnie Speight                                                    Danielle DeForge
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations           Executive Director, External Communications
+1 919 745 2745                                                 +1 202 210 5992
Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com               danielle.deforge@syneoshealth.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYNEOS HEALTH INC
12:16pSyneos Health Consulting Releases 11th Annual Survey of Biopharmaceutical Dea..
GL
05/31SYNEOS HEALTH : Appoints Patrick Nealon, Head of Oncology
AQ
05/24SYNEOS HEALTH, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
05/21SYNEOS HEALTH : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/13MEDIDATA NEXT LONDON 2019 : Blending the Best of Clinical Development, AI-Enable..
AQ
05/09Syneos Health Leaders Honored by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association f..
GL
05/09SYNEOS HEALTH : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09SYNEOS HEALTH : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
05/09SYNEOS HEALTH, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09SYNEOS HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 676 M
EBIT 2019 560 M
Net income 2019 102 M
Debt 2019 2 483 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 61,39
P/E ratio 2020 25,24
EV / Sales 2019 1,49x
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
Capitalization 4 491 M
Chart SYNEOS HEALTH INC
Duration : Period :
Syneos Health Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNEOS HEALTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 54,7 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair John Macdonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Dineen Chairman
Jason Michael Meggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth F. Meyers Independent Director
Linda S. Harty Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNEOS HEALTH INC9.99%4 234
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC16.70%26 223
LONZA GROUP23.99%24 012
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 953
INCYTE CORPORATION28.26%17 061
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION59.98%13 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About