Syneos Health Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Call for Monday, March 18, 2019

03/14/2019 | 06:46pm EDT

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health™ (Nasdaq: SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), will release its fourth quarter and year end 2018 financial results and file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, after the market closes on Monday, March 18, 2019. The Company will host its earnings call at 5:30 p.m. ET that afternoon.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com. To participate via telephone, please dial +1 877 930 8058 within the United States or +1 253 336 7551 outside the United States, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The conference ID for the call is 3768756.

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com after 8:30 p.m. on March 18. In addition, an audio replay will be available for one week following the call and will be accessible by dialing +1 855 859 2056 within the United States or +1 404 537 3406 outside the United States. The replay ID is 3768756.

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health™ (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together more than 23,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com.

   
Investor Relations Contact: Press/Media Contact:
Ronnie Speight Danielle DeForge
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Executive Director, External Communications
+1 919 745 2745 +1 781 425 2624
investor.relations@syneoshealth.com danielle.deforge@syneoshealth.com
   

Syneos Health_rgb_tm.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 406 M
EBIT 2018 521 M
Net income 2018 2,53 M
Debt 2018 2 668 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 1 831,33
P/E ratio 2019 32,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 4 405 M
Chart SYNEOS HEALTH INC
Duration : Period :
Syneos Health Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNEOS HEALTH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 52,6 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair John Macdonald Chief Executive Officer & Director
John M. Dineen Chairman
Jason Michael Meggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kenneth F. Meyers Independent Director
Linda S. Harty Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNEOS HEALTH INC8.44%4 405
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC21.85%27 998
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 417
LONZA GROUP16.37%21 969
INCYTE CORPORATION33.75%18 207
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION50.21%11 921
