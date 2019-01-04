Log in
SYNEOS HEALTH INC (SYNH)
Syneos Health to Share Critical Insights for Maximizing Value and Fueling Commercial Success at Biotech Showcase Events

01/04/2019

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health™ (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, will share new research and real-world insights for driving shareholder value and increasing the likelihood of launch success during this year’s Biotech Showcase™ and Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase events.

Executives from the company’s market-leading clinical and commercial organizations will be on hand and participate in three panels during the events, which run parallel to the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, January 7-9. 

“Scientific advances are leading to a surge in breakthrough medicines and digital therapies at a time when biopharmaceutical companies are facing an even more uncertain pricing and reimbursement environment,” said Alistair Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Syneos Health. “To ensure these treatments reach patients, biopharmaceutical leaders must innovate how they test and commercialize therapies. In San Francisco, we’ll be sharing novel solutions to address market challenges based on new research and real-world experience from our thought leaders who work across the clinical and commercial continuum.”

Syneos Health experts will share actionable insights and release new data during the following panels:

The Booming Biotech Ecosystem: The Playing Field has Evolved, and the Bases Are Loaded. How Long Will the Streak Continue?
Monday, January 7, 12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m., Hilton Union Square, Imperial Ballroom
Michelle Keefe, President of Syneos Health Commercial Solutions, will join a panel of biopharmaceutical and investor experts to discuss how growing confidence in the sector has created new financing options and high valuations. As the leader of the industry’s largest Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), Keefe will share perspectives about how companies can prepare for potential turbulence by driving meaningful stakeholder engagement, creating a much earlier and clearer definition of an asset’s value and leveraging new capabilities to shorten the approval timeline.

To Spend or Not to Spend: Investing for Commercial Success as an Emerging Company
Tuesday, January 8, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Hilton Union Square, Franciscan A
Executives at emerging companies need to understand what levels of spend are appropriate to prepare for a successful product launch whether the plan is to partner, out-license or go it alone. Naveen Murthy, Managing Director, Syneos Health Consulting, will share new research revealing C-suite perception of commercial spend and planning, as well as an analysis of influential factors that can help companies determine whether to spend more or less, and earlier or later in the process as they bring their product to market.

Pioneers and New Frontiers: Technologies Positioned to Change the Future and Blazing a Trail Toward Commercialization
Wednesday, January 9, 3:30 p.m. – 4:20 p.m., Parc 55 San Francisco, Level 3, Embarcadero
Veteran digital and brand strategist Baba Shetty, Chief Strategy Officer, Syneos Health Communications, will moderate a panel on digital therapeutics and the unique set of challenges posed by this new class of treatments. He’ll speak with pioneering companies and alliances in the space to discuss lessons learned to date and explore the new roadmap needed for commercial success.

Connect with Syneos Health to Learn More

  • To further explore these topics and the critical shifts the industry faces in 2019, download the Company’s Health Trend Ten ebook or podcast, which provides biopharma decision makers with what’s-next insights to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities ahead.
  • Follow Syneos Health on LinkedIn or Twitter for live updates from the Company’s Biotech Showcase and Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase panels.

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together more than 23,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com.

Contacts 
Investor Relations:Press/Media:
Ronnie SpeightDanielle DeForge
Senior Vice President, Investor RelationsExecutive Director, External Communications
+1 919 745 2745+1 202 210 5992
investor.relations@syneoshealth.comdanielle.deforge@syneoshealth.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
