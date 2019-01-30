Paris, 30 January 2019, 5.45pm

FY 2018: SYNERGIE shows sharp growth

Turnover: €2.550 million (+9.8%)

in € million Change Q4 2017 Q4 2018 Change 2017 2018 International 1,172.1 1,343.2 +14.6% 327.6





+5.9% 347.0 France 1,150.2 1,207.2 +5.0% 299.7 312.2 +4.2% Total 2,322.3 2,550.4 +9.8% 627.3 659.2 +5.1%





With a network of 710 agencies and consolidated turnover of €2,550.4 million, SYNERGIE generated annual growth of +9.8% in relation to 2017 (+5.8% on a like-for-like basis).

The Group’s expansion outside of France continued at a strong pace over the period, reaching €1,343.2 million (+14.6%), with net increases in its strongest regions, southern Europe in particular (+14.3%).

International activity now accounts for 53% of consolidated activity.

In France, turnover reached €1,207.2 million (+5%, +2.8% on a like-for-like basis), with SYNERGIE maintaining a selective approach to preserve its profitability; digital services company DCS EASYWARE has generated growth of nearly 10% since its integration in June 2018.

In a more strained recruitment environment, SYNERGIE maintained its solid positions both in France and internationally by optimising its cross sourcing offer and investing in training for both temporary and permanent employees.

Confident in its performances and benefiting from a stronger financial structure, SYNERGIE Group is actively seeking opportunities for external growth, notably with a view to expansion in Nordic countries and Eastern Europe, having finalised the acquisition of Australian company ENTIRE RECRUITMENT at the start of the year.

Next event:

►Publication of the annual results on 2 April 2019 after market.





