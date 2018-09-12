Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Synergie    SDG   FR0000032658

SYNERGIE (SDG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/12 05:35:23 pm
34.95 EUR   +3.10%
07:38pSYNERGIE : Half-yearly results at June 30, 2018
PU
05:46pSYNERGIE : Half-yearly results at june 30, 2018
GL
09/07SYNERGIE SE : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SYNERGIE : Half-yearly results at June 30, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 07:38pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE| 12September 2018, 5.45pm

WWW.SYNERGIE.COM

Mr Daniel AUGEREAU

Chairman of the Management Board

GROWTH IN SYNERGIE'S TURNOVER AND NET PROFIT IN THE FIRST HALF

Leading

French independant

Group in

HR services

5th

Europeannetwork

The Executive Board of SYNERGIE, chaired by Daniel AUGEREAU,met on 12 September 2018 and approvedthe ﬁnancial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The limited audit procedures for these ﬁnancial statements are complete and the related report is being issued.

Audited consolidated data - in € million

H1 2018

H1 2017

Turnover

Current operating proﬁt* Operating proﬁt

Proﬁt before tax

1,238.8

57.7 53.1 52.5

1,098.7

59.2 52.9 52.1

Net proﬁt

Net proﬁt, Group share

36.6 35.5

35.8 35.3

* Before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

16

Countriesworldwide

FIRST-HALF TURNOVER OF €1,238.8 MILLION

710

Ofﬁces

3,700

With a 710-strong branch network and extensive international operations spanning 16 countries in Europe as well as Canada and Australia, the Group generated consolidated turnover of €1,238.8 million, up 12.7% in relation to 2017 (9.1 % on a like-for-like basis).

Permanentemployees

Growth in the international operations continued at a very fast pace, reaching €649.8 million (+19.9 % over the period); 52.5 % of consolidated turnover is now generated outside of France.

Activity in France showed further growth, with the selection of clients that generate good proﬁtability.

IMPROVEMENT IN NET PROFIT

SYNERGIE posted consolidated current operating proﬁt of €57.7 million.

The positive impact of growth in activity was offset by the impact of various legislative or regulatory measures, particularly in France where there was a reduction in the CICE competitiveness and employment tax credit rate from 7 % to 6 %, but also in other countries (Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, etc.).

Structural costs and investments related to the creation of specialised branches and the recruitment of consultants, as well as digital transformation, the development of IT tools and targeted training programmes, were strictly managed.

ISSUED CAPITAL: 121 810 000 € - EURONEXT PARIS COMPARTIMENT A

ISIN FR0000032658 - TRADING SYMBOL: SDG - REUTERS: SDGI.PA - BLOOMBERG: SDG:FP

CONTACT: SYNERGIE Finance Department - Yvon Drouet - Tel. +33(0)1 44 14 90 20 -yvon.drouet@synergie.fr

PRESS RELEASE| 12September 2018, 5.45pm

WWW.SYNERGIE.COM

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets in the amount of €1.9 million was recognised in the United Kingdom related to the consequences of Brexit.

Taking into account the above items and a €16 million tax expense, net proﬁt came to €36.6 million, representing an increase in relation to 2017 (€35.8 million).

A SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

The ﬁnancial structure thus strengthened, with shareholders' equity of €450.9 million at 30 June 2018 and net cash (including available CICE tax credits) of €83.5 million, giving the Group the resources needed to pursue growth and make new acquisitions, in particular abroad.

STRATEGIC ACQUISITION

On 7 June 2018, SYNERGIE announced it had acquired a majority stake in the French digital services ﬁrm DCS EASYWARE.

This acquisition gives SYNERGIE a positioning on a growth market and rounds off our traditional activities, in line with our main counterparts, with diversiﬁcation in facilities management, advisory and technical assistance.

A FAVOURABLE OUTLOOK

SYNERGIE Group intends to build on these performances to continue to grow over the second half of the year, targeting turnover of roughly €2.6 billion in 2018 and an improvement in its net proﬁt.

NEXT EVENT

Publication of turnover for the third quarter of 2018 on Wednesday 24 October 2018 after the stock market closes

ISSUED CAPITAL: 121 810 000 € - EURONEXT PARIS COMPARTIMENT A

ISIN FR0000032658 - TRADING SYMBOL: SDG - REUTERS: SDGI.PA - BLOOMBERG: SDG:FP

CONTACT: SYNERGIE Finance Department - Yvon Drouet - Tel. +33(0)1 44 14 90 20 -yvon.drouet@synergie.fr

Disclaimer

Synergie SE published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 17:37:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYNERGIE
07:38pSYNERGIE : Half-yearly results at June 30, 2018
PU
05:46pSYNERGIE : Half-yearly results at june 30, 2018
GL
09/07SYNERGIE SE : half-yearly earnings release
07/25SYNERGIE : Turnover up 12.9% in h1
GL
07/25SYNERGIE : Turnover up 12.9% in h1
AQ
07/25SYNERGIE : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
06/20SYNERGIE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/07SYNERGIE : acquires a majority stake in DCS EASYWARE
GL
04/25SYNERGIE : Strong turnover growth in the first quarter: 589.6m (+14.2%)
GL
04/25SYNERGIE : Strong turnover growth in the first quarter: 589.6m (+14.2%)
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 620 M
EBIT 2018 142 M
Net income 2018 94,4 M
Finance 2018 49,2 M
Yield 2018 2,41%
P/E ratio 2018 8,66
P/E ratio 2019 9,02
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
Capitalization 826 M
Chart SYNERGIE
Duration : Period :
Synergie Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNERGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 55,6 €
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Augereau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Martine Baud Head-Operating Department
Yvon Drouet Director, Deputy CEO-Finance & Investments
Olivier Clos Director-Information Technology Department
Julien Vaney Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNERGIE-22.75%957
RANDSTAD N.V.1.05%10 994
ADECCO GROUP-22.44%9 872
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL30.36%8 849
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-29.95%5 615
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-15.81%5 130
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.