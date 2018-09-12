SYNERGIE : Half-yearly results at June 30, 2018

PRESS RELEASE| 12September 2018, 5.45pm WWW.SYNERGIE.COM

The Executive Board of SYNERGIE, chaired by Daniel AUGEREAU,met on 12 September 2018 and approvedthe ﬁnancial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The limited audit procedures for these ﬁnancial statements are complete and the related report is being issued.

Audited consolidated data - in € million H1 2018 H1 2017 Turnover Current operating proﬁt* Operating proﬁt Proﬁt before tax 1,238.8 57.7 53.1 52.5 1,098.7 59.2 52.9 52.1 Net proﬁt Net proﬁt, Group share 36.6 35.5 35.8 35.3 * Before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets

FIRST-HALF TURNOVER OF €1,238.8 MILLION

With a 710-strong branch network and extensive international operations spanning 16 countries in Europe as well as Canada and Australia, the Group generated consolidated turnover of €1,238.8 million, up 12.7% in relation to 2017 (9.1 % on a like-for-like basis).

Growth in the international operations continued at a very fast pace, reaching €649.8 million (+19.9 % over the period); 52.5 % of consolidated turnover is now generated outside of France.

Activity in France showed further growth, with the selection of clients that generate good proﬁtability.

IMPROVEMENT IN NET PROFIT

SYNERGIE posted consolidated current operating proﬁt of €57.7 million.

The positive impact of growth in activity was offset by the impact of various legislative or regulatory measures, particularly in France where there was a reduction in the CICE competitiveness and employment tax credit rate from 7 % to 6 %, but also in other countries (Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, etc.).

Structural costs and investments related to the creation of specialised branches and the recruitment of consultants, as well as digital transformation, the development of IT tools and targeted training programmes, were strictly managed.

Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets in the amount of €1.9 million was recognised in the United Kingdom related to the consequences of Brexit.

Taking into account the above items and a €16 million tax expense, net proﬁt came to €36.6 million, representing an increase in relation to 2017 (€35.8 million).

A SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

The ﬁnancial structure thus strengthened, with shareholders' equity of €450.9 million at 30 June 2018 and net cash (including available CICE tax credits) of €83.5 million, giving the Group the resources needed to pursue growth and make new acquisitions, in particular abroad.

STRATEGIC ACQUISITION

On 7 June 2018, SYNERGIE announced it had acquired a majority stake in the French digital services ﬁrm DCS EASYWARE.

This acquisition gives SYNERGIE a positioning on a growth market and rounds off our traditional activities, in line with our main counterparts, with diversiﬁcation in facilities management, advisory and technical assistance.

A FAVOURABLE OUTLOOK

SYNERGIE Group intends to build on these performances to continue to grow over the second half of the year, targeting turnover of roughly €2.6 billion in 2018 and an improvement in its net proﬁt.

NEXT EVENT Publication of turnover for the third quarter of 2018 on Wednesday 24 October 2018 after the stock market closes

