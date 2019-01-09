Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Synergie    SDG   FR0000032658

SYNERGIE (SDG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/09 11:35:04 am
28.35 EUR   +7.59%
2018SYNERGIE SE : half-yearly earnings release
2018SYNERGIE : There is still some upside potential
2018SYNERGIE SE : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

SYNERGIE : SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE RECRUITMENT AND BECOMES A NATIONAL PLAYER IN AUSTRALIA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 12:29pm EST

PRESS RELEASE|9January 2019, 5.45pm

WWW.SYNERGIE.COM

Mr Daniel AUGEREAU

Chairman of the Management Board

SYNERGIE signs an agreement to acquire ENTIRE RECRUITMENT and becomes a national player in Australia

Leading

French independant

Group in

HR services

SYNERGIE announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% of the Australian temporary employment company ENTIRE RECRUITMENT through its local subsidiary SYNACO GLOBAL RECRUITMENT, thereby actively pursuing its international development.

5th

Europeannetwork

16

Founded in 2010, the Company has grown its business in the eastern part of the country, mainly in the regions of Brisbane (Queensland) and Sydney (New South Wales), and in 2018 it generated turnover of around AUD 38 million (EUR 24 million); it is particularly active in the mining, logistics and construction sectors.

Countriesworldwide

The merger of the two networks enables the Group to operate throughout Australia, with an enhanced ability to respond to large national clients.

710

Ofﬁces

3,700

Thanks to this geographic coverage, in 2019 SYNERGIE aims to achieve turnover in Australia of AUD 100 million (EUR 64 million) by posting more than 1,000 temporary workers on a daily basis and offering permanent placement expertise.

Permanentemployees

Lastly, the Group recently obtained approval from the Chinese authorities with a view to the imminent opening of a Chinese ofﬁce in Qingdao (Shandong province), enabling it to support major European clients already present in the country. It also conﬁrms the continuation of negotiations for new locations in Europe.

NEXT EVENT

Publication of 2018 full-year turnover on 30 January 2019 after the stock market closes

ISSUED CAPITAL: 121 810 000 € - EURONEXT PARIS COMPARTIMENT A

ISIN FR0000032658 - TRADING SYMBOL: SDG - REUTERS: SDGI.PA - BLOOMBERG: SDG:FP

CONTACT: SYNERGIE Finance Department - Yvon Drouet - Tel. +33(0)1 44 14 90 20 -yvon.drouet@synergie.fr

Disclaimer

Synergie SE published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 17:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYNERGIE
12:29pSYNERGIE : Signs an agreement to acquire entire recruitment and becomes a nation..
PU
11:45aSYNERGIE : signs an agreement to acquire ENTIRE RECRUIMENT and becomes a nationa..
GL
2018SYNERGIE : generates further growth Turnover of 1,891 million over 9 months (+1..
PU
2018SYNERGIE : Turnover of 1,891 million over 9 months (+11.6%)
AQ
2018SYNERGIE : Half-yearly results at June 30, 2018
PU
2018SYNERGIE : Half-yearly results at june 30, 2018
GL
2018SYNERGIE : Half-year results
CO
2018SYNERGIE SE : half-yearly earnings release
2018SYNERGIE : Turnover up 12.9% in h1
GL
2018SYNERGIE : Turnover up 12.9% in h1
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 554 M
EBIT 2018 120 M
Net income 2018 78,4 M
Finance 2018 10,9 M
Yield 2018 2,91%
P/E ratio 2018 8,01
P/E ratio 2019 9,74
EV / Sales 2018 0,23x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 596 M
Chart SYNERGIE
Duration : Period :
Synergie Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNERGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 35,5 €
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Augereau Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Martine Baud Head-Operating Department
Yvon Drouet Director, Deputy CEO-Finance & Investments
Olivier Clos Director-Information Technology Department
Julien Vaney Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNERGIE7.77%683
RANDSTAD N.V.0.55%8 137
ADECCO GROUP3.81%8 099
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL-2.27%6 790
MANPOWERGROUP INC.3.61%4 151
51JOB, INC. (ADR)1.71%3 927
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.