SYNERGIE signs an agreement to acquire ENTIRE RECRUITMENT and becomes a national player in Australia

SYNERGIE announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% of the Australian temporary employment company ENTIRE RECRUITMENT through its local subsidiary SYNACO GLOBAL RECRUITMENT, thereby actively pursuing its international development.

Founded in 2010, the Company has grown its business in the eastern part of the country, mainly in the regions of Brisbane (Queensland) and Sydney (New South Wales), and in 2018 it generated turnover of around AUD 38 million (EUR 24 million); it is particularly active in the mining, logistics and construction sectors.

The merger of the two networks enables the Group to operate throughout Australia, with an enhanced ability to respond to large national clients.

Thanks to this geographic coverage, in 2019 SYNERGIE aims to achieve turnover in Australia of AUD 100 million (EUR 64 million) by posting more than 1,000 temporary workers on a daily basis and offering permanent placement expertise.

Lastly, the Group recently obtained approval from the Chinese authorities with a view to the imminent opening of a Chinese ofﬁce in Qingdao (Shandong province), enabling it to support major European clients already present in the country. It also conﬁrms the continuation of negotiations for new locations in Europe.

