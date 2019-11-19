Flat Tummy App Has Phenomenal Launch Babenation Can't Get Enough

Westbook, Maine, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCQB: SNYR) - Three weeks ago Flat Tummy Co - a social media leader in the health & wellness space - announced the release of their new fitness and nutrition app. The Flat Tummy App is designed for women looking for a simple & effective way to start and maintain a healthy lifestyle.



App Features & Benefits

The Flat Tummy Lifestyle app was created by industry experts and is available for Apple and Android devices through the App Store, and Google Play. There is a free 7 day trial, and the longer you stick with your health & fitness journey, the more you save - $19.99 USD/month, $89.99 USD/ 6 months, or $119.99 USD/year.

Not only is this app cost effective (as little as $.33/day), especially compared to other fitness apps out there, it comes loaded with benefits you can’t find just anywhere.

Workouts and exercises - Flat Tummy Lifestyle has over 450 individual workouts, spanning every category you could want in a fitness app: full body, arms, legs, booty, core, etc. Each category has an easy, medium, and hard version to choose from. Perfect for beginners and pros. Bonus? No equipment or weights are necessary.

Customizable meal plans - Not only catering to standard, vegetarian or vegan diets, Flat Tummy Lifestyle also offers goal specific diet plans and over 1,000 recipes. For those that are just starting out, or those who are already maintaining a healthy lifestyle, this is a huge advantage. Whether the goal is losing weight, maintaining weight, or even gaining weight, Flat Tummy Lifestyle has a meal plan for you, taking the guesswork out of eating well.

The just launched app has been well received by their over 2.5 million strong fan base and women worldwide.

“The last couple of weeks have been incredibly rewarding and exciting. We had a feeling that we were on to something great, but to see the insane amount of downloads happening, the reviews starting to roll in, and all the positive engagement we’ve seen on social media - it just confirms that we have embarked on something that’s really special. With our babes loving the first version of our app, I can't imagine how much they’ll love and engage with it as we release new feature after new feature. They won’t be able to live without it! ” Shelby Reilly, Brand Manager - Flat Tummy App.

Quick Stats:

Within the first 12 hours of their soft launch, the Flat Tummy App was sitting in the 147th spot of the US App Store - within 24 hours it jumped to #51.

In the first week, The Flat Tummy App continued to climb the App Store rankings and reached #19, while also hitting the top 100 within the health & fitness category in 15 countries; top 10 in two countries; and top 1 in one country.

Since the launch date 3 weeks ago, The Flat Tummy App has shown no sign of slowing down. It is now the highest grossing app in 2 countries, and boasts downloads well into the 6 figures.

Downloads aside, the responses to the app have been extremely positive and well received by the community of over 2.5 million women. It may have something to do with the brand’s “something for everyone” approach to fitness and meal plans. This is evident by the current 4.8 star rating on the App Store and the 360% growth the new app’s Instagram account has seen since launch, which has added an additional 30,000+ to babenation during the soft launch period.

Here’s what the babes have to say:

“Love this app!! - I just love the different options!!! Really great to follow along!! Also super happy about the fact that it’s all accessible to me on my phone!! Love it!!” - Jazmarie123

“So easy to use! - I love how convenient this app is to use! I can workout anytime, anywhere, and there are so many different types of workouts offered. There is something for everyone! I highly recommend!” - theconcreteblonde

“Very impressed! Awesome app! - I have enjoyed exploring the app and being able to customize my experience to my fitness goals. I absolutely love that they have beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels of all workouts so you can really assess where you are and challenge yourself. Well done Flat Tummy.” - Phatfffat

What’s next:

With such a strong start during the soft launch period, it’s safe to say the sky's the limit for the Flat Tummy App . Once the full power of Flat Tummy’s marketing department is unleashed during not only Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the full holiday season, but the holy grail of “New Year, New You” season to engage the ever expanding reach of their community… don’t be surprised if this becomes the go-to app for the anytime, anywhere fitness user, leading it to becoming the must have app for 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management’s expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or Synergy’s prospects should be considered forward-looking. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from projections or estimates due to a variety of important factors, including: Synergy’s ability to integrate any new products into its current operations; the risks and uncertainties associated with Synergy’s ability to manage its cash resources; obtaining additional financing to support Synergy’s operations; Synergy’s dependence on third parties for its research and development, manufacturing and distribution functions; Synergy’s dependence on its license relationships; protecting the intellectual property developed by or licensed to Synergy; and Synergy’s ability to build its operations to support its business strategy and promote its products. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Synergy’s filings with the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) or upon request from Synergy. Synergy may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in its forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Synergy assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.