Synergy Pharmaceuticals : Strengthens Coverage for TRULANCE® (plecanatide) with Key New Market Access Wins

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SGYP), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development and commercialization of novel
gastrointestinal (GI) therapies, today announced several new formulary
wins improving TRULANCE 2018 and 2019 coverage status across major U.S.
Commercial, Medicare Part D and Managed Medicaid plans.
“We are excited to announce several new formulary wins for TRULANCE,
which we believe demonstrate our ongoing efforts to improve patient
access and support future sales growth,” said Troy Hamilton, Chief
Executive Officer of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. “We believe the
progress we’ve made towards strengthening market access is a result of
our continued focus and commitment to optimizing the value of TRULANCE.
As it relates to our ongoing strategic review, we continue to work with
our outside advisors to identify and pursue opportunities that we
believe will maximize the long-term value of Synergy. We will provide
additional information on this process as we move forward.”
New 2018 & 2019 TRULANCE Formulary Wins
2018 Express Scripts Medicare Part D Formulary
-
Express Scripts is now offering all lives covered under its largest
Medicare Part D Formulary, Value Formulary, unrestricted access to
TRULANCE, effective September 15, 2018.
2018 OptumRx Formularies
-
OptumRx will soon be offering TRULANCE as an unrestricted preferred
agent for their Commercial, Managed Medicaid and Medicare Part D
clients, effective October 1, 2018.
-
Synergy is continuing to work with OptumRx and their largest client,
UnitedHealthcare, to improve TRULANCE coverage for both Commercial and
Medicare Part D members.
2018 and 2019 UnitedHealthcare Community Plan
-
Starting October 1, 2018, TRULANCE coverage status will improve from
not covered to an unrestricted, preferred agent on the
UnitedHealthcare Managed Medicaid formulary.
-
Effective January 1, 2019, TRULANCE will be one of two unrestricted,
preferred agents on the UnitedHealthcare Managed Medicaid formulary.
2019 Express Scripts Commercial Formularies
-
Express Scripts will add TRULANCE as an unrestricted preferred agent
on its 2019 High Performance Formulary, effective January 1, 2019.
This coverage win builds on the announcement last month that Express
Scripts will add TRULANCE to its 2019 National Preferred Formulary,
effective January 1, 2019.
-
Synergy is continuing to work with Express Scripts and their regional
health plan clients to further expand coverage for TRULANCE starting
in 2019.
About Synergy Pharmaceuticals
Synergy is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and
commercialization of novel gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The company
has pioneered discovery, research and development efforts around analogs
of uroguanylin, a naturally occurring human GI peptide, for the
treatment of GI diseases and disorders. Synergy’s proprietary GI
platform includes one commercial product TRULANCE®
(plecanatide) and a second product candidate - dolcanatide. For more
information, please visit www.synergypharma.com.
About Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C)
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a chronic gastrointestinal disorder
characterized by recurrent abdominal pain and associated with two or
more of the following: related to defecation, associated with a change
in the frequency of stool, or associated with a change in the form
(appearance) of the stool. IBS can be subtyped by the predominant stool
form: constipation (IBS-C), diarrhea (IBS-D) or mixed (IBS-M). Those
within the IBS-C subtype experience hard or lumpy stools more than 25
percent of the time they defecate, and loose or watery stools less than
25 percent of the time. It is estimated that the
prevalence of IBS-C in the U.S. adult population is approximately 4 to 5
percent.
About Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC)
CIC affects approximately 14 percent of the global population,
disproportionately affecting women and older adults. People with CIC
have persistent symptoms of difficult-to-pass and infrequent bowel
movements. In addition to physical symptoms including abdominal bloating
and discomfort, CIC can adversely affect an individual’s quality of
life, including increasing stress levels and anxiety.
About TRULANCE®
TRULANCE® (plecanatide) is a once-daily tablet approved for
adults with CIC or IBS-C. With the exception of a single amino acid
substitution for greater binding affinity, TRULANCE is structurally
identical to uroguanylin, a naturally occurring and endogenous human GI
peptide. Uroguanylin activates GC-C receptors in a pH-sensitive manner
primarily in the small intestine, stimulating fluid secretion and
maintaining stool consistency necessary for regular bowel function.
Indications and Usage
TRULANCE (plecanatide) 3 mg tablets is indicated in adults for the
treatment of Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) and Irritable Bowel
Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C).
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS DEHYDRATION IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS
TRULANCE® is contraindicated in patients
less than 6 years of age; in nonclinical studies in young juvenile mice
administration of a single oral dose of plecanatide caused deaths due to
dehydration. Use of TRULANCE should be avoided in patients 6 years to
less than 18 years of age. The safety and efficacy of TRULANCE have not
been established in pediatric patients less than 18 years of age.
Contraindications
-
TRULANCE is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age due
to the risk of serious dehydration.
-
TRULANCE is contraindicated in patients with known or suspected
mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction.
Warnings and Precautions
Risk of Serious Dehydration in Pediatric Patients
-
TRULANCE is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age. The
safety and effectiveness of TRULANCE in patients less than 18 years of
age have not been established. In young juvenile mice (human age
equivalent of approximately 1 month to less than 2 years), plecanatide
increased fluid secretion as a consequence of stimulation of guanylate
cyclase-C (GC-C), resulting in mortality in some mice within the first
24 hours, apparently due to dehydration. Due to increased intestinal
expression of GC-C, patients less than 6 years of age may be more
likely than older patients to develop severe diarrhea and its
potentially serious consequences.
-
Use of TRULANCE should be avoided in patients 6 years to less than 18
years of age. Although there were no deaths in older juvenile mice,
given the deaths in young mice and the lack of clinical safety and
efficacy data in pediatric patients, use of TRULANCE should be avoided
in patients 6 years to less than 18 years of age.
Diarrhea
-
Diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in the four
placebo-controlled clinical trials for CIC and IBS-C. Severe diarrhea
was reported in 0.6% of TRULANCE-treated CIC patients, and in 1% of
TRULANCE-treated IBS-C patients.
-
If severe diarrhea occurs, the health care provider should suspend
dosing and rehydrate the patient.
Adverse Reactions
-
In the two combined CIC clinical trials, the most common adverse
reaction in TRULANCE-treated patients (incidence ≥2% and greater than
in the placebo group) was diarrhea (5% vs 1% placebo).
-
In the two combined IBS-C clinical trials, the most common adverse
reaction in TRULANCE-treated patients (incidence ≥2% and greater than
in the placebo group) was diarrhea (4.3% vs 1% placebo).
Please also see the full
Prescribing Information, including Box Warning, for
additional risk information.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
statements may be identified by the use of forward- looking words such
as "anticipate," "planned," "believe," "forecast," "estimated,"
"expected," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements
are based on Synergy's current expectations and actual results could
differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual
events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, substantial
competition; our ability to continue as a going concern; our need for
additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation;
uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; limited
sales and marketing efforts and dependence upon third parties; and risks
related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and
noncompliance with FDA regulations. As with any pharmaceutical under
development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory
approval and commercialization of new products. There are no guarantees
that any product discussed in this press release will prove to be
commercially successful. Investors should read the risk factors set
forth in Synergy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is
considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a
complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted
factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization
of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included
herein are made as of the date hereof, and Synergy does not undertake
any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent
events or circumstances.
