Synergy Pharmaceuticals : Strengthens Coverage for TRULANCE® (plecanatide) with Key New Market Access Wins

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SGYP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel gastrointestinal (GI) therapies, today announced several new formulary wins improving TRULANCE 2018 and 2019 coverage status across major U.S. Commercial, Medicare Part D and Managed Medicaid plans.

“We are excited to announce several new formulary wins for TRULANCE, which we believe demonstrate our ongoing efforts to improve patient access and support future sales growth,” said Troy Hamilton, Chief Executive Officer of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. “We believe the progress we’ve made towards strengthening market access is a result of our continued focus and commitment to optimizing the value of TRULANCE. As it relates to our ongoing strategic review, we continue to work with our outside advisors to identify and pursue opportunities that we believe will maximize the long-term value of Synergy. We will provide additional information on this process as we move forward.”

New 2018 & 2019 TRULANCE Formulary Wins

2018 Express Scripts Medicare Part D Formulary

Express Scripts is now offering all lives covered under its largest Medicare Part D Formulary, Value Formulary, unrestricted access to TRULANCE, effective September 15, 2018.

2018 OptumRx Formularies

OptumRx will soon be offering TRULANCE as an unrestricted preferred agent for their Commercial, Managed Medicaid and Medicare Part D clients, effective October 1, 2018.

Synergy is continuing to work with OptumRx and their largest client, UnitedHealthcare, to improve TRULANCE coverage for both Commercial and Medicare Part D members.

2018 and 2019 UnitedHealthcare Community Plan

Starting October 1, 2018, TRULANCE coverage status will improve from not covered to an unrestricted, preferred agent on the UnitedHealthcare Managed Medicaid formulary.

Effective January 1, 2019, TRULANCE will be one of two unrestricted, preferred agents on the UnitedHealthcare Managed Medicaid formulary.

2019 Express Scripts Commercial Formularies

Express Scripts will add TRULANCE as an unrestricted preferred agent on its 2019 High Performance Formulary, effective January 1, 2019. This coverage win builds on the announcement last month that Express Scripts will add TRULANCE to its 2019 National Preferred Formulary, effective January 1, 2019.

Synergy is continuing to work with Express Scripts and their regional health plan clients to further expand coverage for TRULANCE starting in 2019.

About Synergy Pharmaceuticals

Synergy is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The company has pioneered discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin, a naturally occurring human GI peptide, for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders. Synergy’s proprietary GI platform includes one commercial product TRULANCE® (plecanatide) and a second product candidate - dolcanatide. For more information, please visit www.synergypharma.com.

About Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C)

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a chronic gastrointestinal disorder characterized by recurrent abdominal pain and associated with two or more of the following: related to defecation, associated with a change in the frequency of stool, or associated with a change in the form (appearance) of the stool. IBS can be subtyped by the predominant stool form: constipation (IBS-C), diarrhea (IBS-D) or mixed (IBS-M). Those within the IBS-C subtype experience hard or lumpy stools more than 25 percent of the time they defecate, and loose or watery stools less than 25 percent of the time. It is estimated that the prevalence of IBS-C in the U.S. adult population is approximately 4 to 5 percent.

About Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC)

CIC affects approximately 14 percent of the global population, disproportionately affecting women and older adults. People with CIC have persistent symptoms of difficult-to-pass and infrequent bowel movements. In addition to physical symptoms including abdominal bloating and discomfort, CIC can adversely affect an individual’s quality of life, including increasing stress levels and anxiety.

About TRULANCE®

TRULANCE® (plecanatide) is a once-daily tablet approved for adults with CIC or IBS-C. With the exception of a single amino acid substitution for greater binding affinity, TRULANCE is structurally identical to uroguanylin, a naturally occurring and endogenous human GI peptide. Uroguanylin activates GC-C receptors in a pH-sensitive manner primarily in the small intestine, stimulating fluid secretion and maintaining stool consistency necessary for regular bowel function.

Indications and Usage

TRULANCE (plecanatide) 3 mg tablets is indicated in adults for the treatment of Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS DEHYDRATION IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS

TRULANCE® is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age; in nonclinical studies in young juvenile mice administration of a single oral dose of plecanatide caused deaths due to dehydration. Use of TRULANCE should be avoided in patients 6 years to less than 18 years of age. The safety and efficacy of TRULANCE have not been established in pediatric patients less than 18 years of age.

Contraindications

TRULANCE is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age due to the risk of serious dehydration.

TRULANCE is contraindicated in patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction.

Warnings and Precautions

Risk of Serious Dehydration in Pediatric Patients

TRULANCE is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of TRULANCE in patients less than 18 years of age have not been established. In young juvenile mice (human age equivalent of approximately 1 month to less than 2 years), plecanatide increased fluid secretion as a consequence of stimulation of guanylate cyclase-C (GC-C), resulting in mortality in some mice within the first 24 hours, apparently due to dehydration. Due to increased intestinal expression of GC-C, patients less than 6 years of age may be more likely than older patients to develop severe diarrhea and its potentially serious consequences.

Use of TRULANCE should be avoided in patients 6 years to less than 18 years of age. Although there were no deaths in older juvenile mice, given the deaths in young mice and the lack of clinical safety and efficacy data in pediatric patients, use of TRULANCE should be avoided in patients 6 years to less than 18 years of age.

Diarrhea

Diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in the four placebo-controlled clinical trials for CIC and IBS-C. Severe diarrhea was reported in 0.6% of TRULANCE-treated CIC patients, and in 1% of TRULANCE-treated IBS-C patients.

If severe diarrhea occurs, the health care provider should suspend dosing and rehydrate the patient.

Adverse Reactions

In the two combined CIC clinical trials, the most common adverse reaction in TRULANCE-treated patients (incidence ≥2% and greater than in the placebo group) was diarrhea (5% vs 1% placebo).

In the two combined IBS-C clinical trials, the most common adverse reaction in TRULANCE-treated patients (incidence ≥2% and greater than in the placebo group) was diarrhea (4.3% vs 1% placebo).

Please also see the full Prescribing Information, including Box Warning, for additional risk information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward- looking words such as "anticipate," "planned," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," "expected," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Synergy's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our ability to continue as a going concern; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; limited sales and marketing efforts and dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. There are no guarantees that any product discussed in this press release will prove to be commercially successful. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Synergy's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Synergy does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005305/en/