Synertone Communication : COMPLETION OF ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

協 同 通 信 集 團 有 限 公 司

Synertone Communication Corporation

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1613)

COMPLETION OF ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions of the Subscription Agreement have been fulfilled and the completion of the Subscription took place on 19 February 2020, whereby 860,000,000 Subscription Shares were allotted and issued to the Subscriber, namely Mr. Lam Siu Sun (林少新) at the Subscription Price of HK$0.1 per Subscription Share.

COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

The gross proceeds and net proceeds arising from the Subscription amount to approximately HK$86,000,000 and HK$85,900,000, respectively. The Company intends to apply the net proceeds arising from the Subscription for general working capital and/or further investments of the Group as and when the opportunities arise.

