Synertone Communication : FORM OF PROXY FOR 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

協同通信集團有限公司

SYNERTONE COMMUNICATION CORPORATION

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1613)

FORM OF PROXY FOR 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

I/WeI, of

being the registered holder(s) ofIIshares

of HK$0.25 each in the capital of Synertone Communication Corporation (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINTIII the Chairman of the meeting

or

of

as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 28 August 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at 5th Floor, United Centre, 95 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong ("2020 AGM") and at any adjournment thereof for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the proposed resolutions set out in the notice convening the 2020 AGM and at the 2020 AGM to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of such resolutions as hereunder indicated, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FORIV AGAINST IV 1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and the auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020. 2. To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of Directors to fix its remuneration. 3. (a) To re-elect Mr. Han Weining as Director. (b) To re-elect Mr. Lam Ying Hung Andy as Director. 4. To authorise the board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the Directors. 5A. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase shares of the Company. 5B. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue, allot and deal with new shares of the Company. 6. To approve the addition of an amount representing the aggregate number of shares of the Company mentioned in resolution numbered 5A to the aggregate number of shares of the Company that may be issued pursuant to resolution numbered 5B. Dated this day of 2020 Shareholder's signatureV

Notes:

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS . The names of all joint holders should be stated.

Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, strike out the words "the Chairman of the meeting or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you. ANY ALTERATION

MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.

IV. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick either box as instructed will entitle your proxy to cast your vote or abstain from voting at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any amendment of a resolution put to the 2020 AGM.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised to sign the same.

VI. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof, must be lodged at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 or not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of any adjourned meeting. VII. In case of joint holders of a share of the Company, any one of such persons may vote, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she/it is solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the meeting personally or by proxy, that one whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share will alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof. VIII. Completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the 2020 AGM or any adjourned meeting if you so wish. In the event, the form of proxy previously submitted shall be deemed to be revoked. IX. References to time and dates in this form are to Hong Kong time and dates.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address.