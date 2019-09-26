Log in
Synertone Communication : TERMINATION OF SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER GENERAL MANDATE AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

09/26/2019 | 06:33pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

協 同 通 信 集 團 有 限 公 司

Synertone Communication Corporation

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1613)

TERMINATION OF SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

TERMINATION OF SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Synertone Communication Corporation (the "Company") dated 25 September 2019 in relation to the Subscription Agreement. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise specified herein.

The Board announces that as the conditions precedent set forth in the Subscription Agreement are not expected to be fulfilled in accordance with the terms of the Subscription Agreement by the Long Stop Date, the Subscriber and the Company have mutually agreed to terminate the Subscription Agreement on 26 September 2019.

The Board believes that the termination of the Subscription Agreement will not have any material adverse effect on the Group's business and operation.

- 1 -

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange was halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 26 September 2019 pending the release of this announcement. Application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 27 September 2019.

By order of the Board

Synertone Communication Corporation

Wong Chit On

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Chit On and Mr. Han Weining; and the independent non -executive Directors are Mr. Lam Ying Hung Andy, Mr. Wang Chen and Ms. Li Mingqi.

- 2 -

Synertone Communication Corp. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 22:32:02 UTC
