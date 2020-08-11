Log in
Synlogic : Q2 Financial Results & Business Update Presentation

08/11/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

Designed For Life

Q2 Financial Results & Business Update

6 August 2020

© 2019 SYNLOGIC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 1

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward- looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this presentation, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the approach we are taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; statements regarding the potential of our platform to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases, including: metabolic diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotic medicines; the potential of our technology to treat phenylketonuria and cancer; the expected timing of our anticipated clinical trial initiations and availability of clinical data; the benefit of orphan drug and fast track status; the adequacy of our capital to support our future operations and our ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials; the results of our collaborations; and the difficulty in predicting the time and cost of development of our product candidates. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the uncertainties inherent in the preclinical development process; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020, and in any subsequent filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future events. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 2

Opening Remarks

Dr. Aoife Brennan

MB CHB

President & CEO

2nd Quarter Highlights

  • We are building the premier Synthetic Biology platform to engineer bacterial Synthetic Biotic medicines that benefit patients in new ways
  • Team, technology and portfolio to succeed: appointed Antoine Awad as COO
  • Rapidly progressed metabolic programs
    • SYNB1618 PKU Phase 2 synPHEny FPI expected late 2020
    • Advanced IND for SYNB8802 in Enteric Hyperoxaluria: FIH expected early 2021
  • Immunomodulation in immunology and oncology
    • SYNB1891 monotherapy continues to enroll: data expected late 2020
  • Regained rights to IBD
  • Continued careful capital stewardship & strong cash position

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 4

Advancing The Pipeline

Emerging treatment options in PKU will continue to leave many patients behind

SYNB1618 demonstrates potential to lower Phe in PKU patients

Phase 2 Phe-lowering trial

starting in 2H 2020

Next generation strain in

development

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 5

Advancing The Pipeline

Emerging treatment options in PKU will continue to leave many patients behind

SYNB1891 (Synthetic Biotic for intratumoral injection) continues to enroll monotherapy cohorts

SYNB1618 demonstrates potential to lower Phe in PKU patients

SYNB1891 will provide

clinical data from

monotherapy cohorts in

2020

Phase 2 Phe-lowering trial

starting in 2H 2020

Next generation strain in

development

SYNB1891 has potential

for improved efficacy relative to other STING approaches

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 6

Upcoming Milestones

Synlogic Entering Data Rich Period In The Clinic

Expected Milestone

2020

2021

early

mid

late

early

mid

late

SYNB1618

Initiate Ph.2 study in PKU patients

PKU

Ph.2 Phe-loweringread-out

Initiate IND-enabling studies

initiated

SYNB8802

Initiate Ph.1 study in HV and Patients

HOX

Ph.1 Patient Read-out

Ph.1 Monotherapy read-out

SYNB1891

Initiate Ph.1 combination study arm

I/O

Ph.1 Combination therapy read-out

Significant Clinical Catalysts Over The Next 6-12 Months

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 7

2nd Quarter 2020 Summary Results

Balance Sheet (unaudited)

30 June 2020

31 Mar 2020

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short & Long Term Marketable Securities

$109.1M

$114.3 M

Three Months Ended

Statement of Operations (unaudited)

30 June 2020

30 June 2019

R&D Expenses

$12.9 M

$9.7 M

G&A Expenses

$3.5 M

$3.7 M

Net Loss

$(15.5) M

$(12.3) M

Net Loss Per Share *

$(0.44)

$(0.45)

Strong Cash Position With Runway Into 2022

* weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 8

Focus On

Enteric

Hyperoxaluria

Dr. Richard Riese, MD, PhD Chief Medical Officer

Enteric Hyperoxaluria: Overview

Dietary Sources of Oxalate

Risk Factors

Clinical Manifestations

  • IBD
  • Roux-en-YGastric Bypass
  • Short Bowel Syndrome
  • Chronic Pancreatitis

Nephrocalcinosis, Stones, and

Risk of Chronic Kidney Disease

Dietary Sources of Oxalate Are Difficult To Avoid,

Putting Patients at Risk for Poor Kidney Outcomes

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 10

Hyperoxaluria: Primary vs. Enteric

Primary Hyperoxaluria

Enteric Hyperoxaluria

Pathology

Urinary Oxalate Levels

Onset

Clinical Mgmt

U.S. Epidemiology

Key Players

Family of autosomal recessive monogenic disorders in which liver enzyme deficiency results in endogenous oxalate overproduction

90 - 500 mg / 24 hrs (up to 10x normal)

Pediatric

Limited nutrition options; nephrocalcinosis; dialysis; transplant; pyridoxine

~5,000 - 8,000

Pathogenic hyperabsorption of dietary oxalate, often accompanies bowel disease or bariatric surgery

45 - 130 mg / 24 hrs (up to 3x normal)

Adult

Limited nutrition options; treatment of kidney stones as they occur; nephrocalcinosis; dialysis

200,000 - 250,000

Number of Patients Affected

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 11

SYNB8802 Poised To Enter The Clinic

Enteric Hyperoxaluria manifests in dangerously high urinary oxalate levels, putting patients with pre- existing bowel disease at 3-4x higher risk of CKD *

Differentiated profile - engineered to absorb oxalate from throughout the GI tract

Two preclinical models, mouse and NHP, provide evidence of urinary oxalate lowering

Precedented clinical development and regulatory path with urinary oxalate as a critical endpoint

Proof of concept achievable in Phase 1B Roux-n-Y gastric bypass population

* Tasian GE, Poster SA-PO276; Kidney Week 2019

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 12

Enteric Hyperoxaluria

Our Next Step To Synthetic Biotic Medicines

High unmet medical need

Efficient clinical

SYNB8802 has potential to

with no available

development: PoC

meaningfully reduce

therapeutic options

achievable in Phase 1b

urinary oxalate levels

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 13

Concluding Remarks

Dr. Aoife Brennan

MD CHB

President & CEO

Available For Questions

Aoife Brennan, MD CHB

Antoine Awad

President & CEO

COO

Richard Riese, MD PhD

Gregg Beloff, JD MBA

CMO

Interim CFO

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 15

301 BINNEY ST., #402, CAMBRIDGE, MA 02142

TEL: 617-401-9975

WEB: WWW.SYNLOGICTX.COMEMAIL: INFO@SYNLOGICTX.COM

© SYNLOGIC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

© 2020 SYNLOGIC. QUARTERLY RESULTS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. | 16

Disclaimer

Synlogic Inc. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 21:47:09 UTC
