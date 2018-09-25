Synlogic : Ra Pharma Elects Aoife M. Brennan, M.B., B.Ch., to Board of Directors

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:RARX) today announced the election of
Aoife M. Brennan, M.B., B.Ch., to its board of directors.
“Dr. Brennan has an impressive track record of success in advancing the
development of numerous drug candidates throughout her career, with
experience in the fields of rare disease, hematology, and neurology,
among other key therapeutic areas,” said Doug Treco, PhD, President and
Chief Executive Officer of Ra Pharma. “We are thrilled to welcome Aoife
to our board, and we look forward to her insights and expertise.”
Currently, Dr. Brennan serves as Interim President and Chief Executive
Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq:SYBX), a
publicly-traded company in Cambridge, MA developing innovative products
based on the tools and principles of synthetic biology to genetically
re-program beneficial bacteria. Dr. Brennan joined Synlogic in 2016 from
Biogen, where she most recently served as Vice President and Head of the
Rare Disease Innovation Unit, which included programs ranging from
pre-clinical to commercial. Prior to joining Biogen, she was director of
clinical development at Tolerx, a biotechnology company focusing on
immunotherapy for Type 1 diabetes. Dr. Brennan holds a medical degree
from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland and has completed post-graduate
training in internal medicine, endocrinology, and metabolism. Prior to
joining the biotechnology industry, she was a Clinical Research Fellow
in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism at Beth
Israel Deaconess Medical Center and the Joslin Diabetes Center in
Boston, and a Scholar in Clinical Science at Harvard Medical School.
“Ra Pharma is an innovator in the field of complement inhibition, with
promising ongoing clinical programs in paroxysmal nocturnal
hemoglobinuria and generalized myasthenia gravis,” said Dr. Brennan. “Ra
has the potential to transform treatments for a range of
complement-mediated diseases, and I look forward to working with the
team at this critical time in the Company’s evolution.”
About Ra Pharmaceuticals
Ra Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focusing on the development of next-generation therapeutics for
complement-mediated diseases. The Company discovers and develops
peptides and small molecules to target key components of the complement
cascade. For more information, please visit: www.rapharma.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential
safety, efficacy and regulatory and clinical progress of our product
candidates, including without limitation RA101495 SC, and our potential
to transform treatments for a range of complement-mediated diseases. All
such forward-looking statements are based on management's current
expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and
adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking
statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risks that Ra
Pharma's product candidates, including RA101495 SC, will not
successfully be developed or commercialized, in the timeframe we expect
or at all; the risk that topline results as of February 7, 2017 from the
Company's global Phase 2 clinical program evaluating RA101495 SC for the
treatment of PNH may not be indicative of final study results; as well
as the other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Ra
Pharma's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as
other risks detailed in Ra Pharma's subsequent filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that
the actual results or developments anticipated by Ra Pharma will be
realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the
expected consequences to, or effects on, Ra Pharma. All information in
this press release is as of the date of the release, and Ra Pharma
undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005228/en/