Synlogic : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

"We have built key Synthetic Biotic platform capabilities in synthetic biology, manufacturing and development to enable the efficient generation of therapeutics that have the potential to address unmet medical need in a range of indications from rare metabolic diseases to cancer," said Aoife Brennan, M.B., Ch.B., Synlogic's president and chief executive officer. "Building on our experience in our PKU program we have made steady progress on new programs in enteric hyperoxaluria and maple syrup urine disease and we look forward to providing more detail on these initiatives as well as the underlying engine that powers our pipeline as year progresses."

2020 Priorities

Pipeline

Initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate a solid formulation of SYNB1618 in patients with phenylketonuria (PKU) expected in the first half of 2020 . The trial is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability of a solid formulation of SYNB1618 as well as its potential to lower blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels in PKU patients. In addition, the study is expected to provide valuable information to validate predictive pharmacodynamic and preclinical modeling.

Synlogic has developed and manufactured a solid formulation of its Synthetic Biotic SYNB1618 suitable for future clinical trials and continues to evaluate and develop presentations such as enteric-coated capsules and pressed tablets for eventual commercialization. Advancement of new Synthetic Biotic programs in metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Synlogic is conducting preclinical studies of Synthetic Biotic medicines to treat enteric hyperoxaluria (HOX), an acquired metabolic disorder in which patients develop recurrent kidney stones due to elevated urinary oxalate levels and are at an increased risk of kidney failure. In addition, Synlogic is also developing Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of maple syrup urine disease (MSUD), a rare inherited metabolic disease caused by defective enzymes that metabolize branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) which are components of protein. Elevated blood levels of BCAAs can lead to can lead to seizures, coma, and death. There are currently no approved therapies to treat these disorders.

Corporate

Continued strengthening of Synlogic's leadership. In January 2020 , Synlogic announced the appointment of Michael Burgess , M. B ., Ch.B., Ph.D., President, Research & Development, at Turnstone Biologics , to its board of directors. Dr. Burgess is a physician scientist who brings extensive experience in translational drug development from leadership roles at several large Pharma companies including Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Lilly.

In , Synlogic announced the appointment of , M. ., Ch.B., Ph.D., President, Research & Development, at Turnstone , to its board of directors. Dr. Burgess is a physician scientist who brings extensive experience in translational drug development from leadership roles at several large Pharma companies including Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Lilly. Continued exploration of additional strategic collaborations. Synlogic expects to continue to develop strategic collaborations to expand the breadth of its Synthetic Biotic pipeline in therapeutic areas that have high biology risk.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

As of December 31, 2019, Synlogic had cash, cash equivalents, and short- and long-term investments of $127.1 million.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, Synlogic reported a consolidated net loss of $12.8 million, or $0.37 per share, compared to a net loss of $11.9 million, or $0.47 per share, for the corresponding period in 2018.

Research and development expenses were $11.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $8.9 million for the corresponding period in 2018. The increase in expenses was primarily due to use of synthetic biology services provided under Synlogic's collaboration with Ginkgo and increased clinical activities, including the SYNB1618 bridging study and initiation of the SYNB1891 Phase 1 clinical study.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 were $3.5 million compared to $4.0 million for the corresponding period in 2018.

Revenue was $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018. Revenue is associated with services performed under the Synlogic's collaboration with AbbVie to develop a Synthetic Biotic medicine for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The increase in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 was a result of revised estimates of time and effort required to reach certain milestones in the collaboration.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

For the year ended December 31, 2019, consolidated net loss was $51.4 million, or $1.70 per share, compared to a consolidated net loss of $48.4 million, or $2.03 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2018. Revenues were $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2018. Total operating expenses were $56.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $53.8 million for the same period in 2018.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

Synlogic will host a conference call and live webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET today, Thursday, March 12, 2020. To access the live webcast, please visit the "Event Calendar" page within the Investors and Media section of the Synlogic website. Alternatively, investors may listen to the call by dialing +1 (844) 815-2882 from locations in the United States or +1 (213) 660-0926 from outside the United States. The conference ID number is 4089293. For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available for 30 days on the Investors and Media section of the Synlogic website.

About Synlogic

Synlogic is pioneering the development of a novel class of living medicines, Synthetic BioticTM medicines, based on its proprietary drug development platform. Synlogic leverages the tools and principles of synthetic biology to genetically engineer beneficial microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due to disease. When delivered orally, Synthetic Biotic medicines are designed to function in the gut to compensate for the dysfunctional metabolic pathway and have a systemic effect, with the potential to significantly improve symptoms of disease for affected patients. The Company's lead program in this area, SYNB1618, targets PKU. In addition, the Company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of more common diseases, including inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer. Synlogic's first immuno-oncology program, SYNB1891, is in clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphoma. Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). For more information, please visit www.synlogictx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Synlogic, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the three months ended

For the year ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

















Revenue $ 1,230

$ 111

$ 2,224

$ 2,520

















Operating expenses















Research and development 11,253

8,867

41,905

38,034

General and administrative 3,456

3,952

14,728

15,716 Total operating expenses 14,709

12,819

56,633

53,750 Loss from operations (13,479)

(12,708)

(54,409)

(51,230) Other income, net 681

777

3,036

2,795 Net loss $ (12,798)

$ (11,931)

$ (51,373)

$ (48,435)

















Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.37)

$ (0.47)

$ (1.70)

$ (2.03) Weighted-average common shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted 34,224,070

25,269,396

30,284,068

23,882,685



Synlogic, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) (in thousands, except share data)





December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets







Cash, cash equivalents, and short and

long-term investments $ 127,073

$ 122,729

Fixed assets 13,021

14,841

Other assets 48,480

2,770 Total assets $ 188,574

$ 140,340









Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities $ 8,863

$ 8,341

Long-term liabilities 22,806

7,901

Total liabilities 31,669

16,242

Total stockholders' equity 156,905

124,098 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 188,574

$ 140,340



















Common stock and common stock equivalents





Common stock 32,266,814

25,401,479

Common stock warrants (pre-funded) 2,548,117

- Total common stock 34,814,931

25,401,479

