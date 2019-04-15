Synlogic : to Present Data from New Solid Oral Formulation Process at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

Synlogic,
Inc., (Nasdaq: SYBX) a clinical-stage drug discovery and development
company applying synthetic biology to probiotics to develop novel living
medicines, today announced that data from its program to develop solid
oral formulations of its Synthetic BioticTM medicines will be
presented at the upcoming 22nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of
Gene & Cell Therapy, which is being held from April 29 to May 2, 2019,
in Washington, DC. The presentation will focus on preparation and
characteristics of a solid oral preparation of SYNB1618, Synlogic’s
synthetic biotic medicine for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU).
Details of the presentation are as follows:
Development and Preclinical Characterization of a Solid Oral
Formulation of a Synthetic Biotic Medicine for the Treatment of PKU
Abstract
number: 616
Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 30, 2019 5:00 PM -
6:00 PM ET
Session title: Cell Therapies II
Room: Columbia Hall
Abstracts
can be found at ASGCT2019
About Synlogic
Synlogic is pioneering the development of a
novel class of living medicines, Synthetic Biotic medicines, based on
its proprietary drug development platform. Synlogic leverages the tools
and principles of synthetic biology to genetically engineer beneficial
microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due
to disease. Synthetic Biotic medicines are designed to act locally and
have a systemic effect to address disease in patients. Synlogic’s two
lead programs, SYNB1020 and SYNB1618, are orally administered and target
hyperammonemia as a result of liver damage or genetic disease, and
phenylketonuria, respectively. Synlogic is also developing SYNB1891 as
an intratumorally-administered Synthetic Biotic medicine for the
treatment of cancer. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad
potential of its platform to create additional Synthetic Biotic
medicines for the treatment of liver disease, as well as inflammatory
and immune disorders including Synlogic’s collaboration with AbbVie to
develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease
(IBD). For more information, please visit www.synlogictx.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains
“forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and
uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than
statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding
strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue,
projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are
forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press
release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,”
“estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar
expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic may identify
forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements,
include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of
Synlogic’s platform to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of
diseases including: inborn errors of metabolism, liver disease,
inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer; the future clinical
development of Synthetic Biotic medicines; the approach Synlogic is
taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic
biology; the potential of Synlogic’s technology to treat hyperammonemia,
phenylketonuria and cancer. Actual results could differ materially from
those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various
factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the preclinical
development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its intellectual
property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic
developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading “Risk
Factors” in Synlogic’s filings with the SEC. The forward-looking
statements contained in this press release reflect Synlogic’s current
views with respect to future events. Synlogic anticipates that
subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change.
However, while Synlogic may elect to update these forward-looking
statements in the future, Synlogic specifically disclaims any obligation
to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
representing Synlogic’s view as of any date subsequent to the date
hereof.
