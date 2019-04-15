Log in
Synlogic : to Present Data from New Solid Oral Formulation Process at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

04/15/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

Synlogic, Inc., (Nasdaq: SYBX) a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company applying synthetic biology to probiotics to develop novel living medicines, today announced that data from its program to develop solid oral formulations of its Synthetic BioticTM medicines will be presented at the upcoming 22nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, which is being held from April 29 to May 2, 2019, in Washington, DC. The presentation will focus on preparation and characteristics of a solid oral preparation of SYNB1618, Synlogic’s synthetic biotic medicine for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU).

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Development and Preclinical Characterization of a Solid Oral Formulation of a Synthetic Biotic Medicine for the Treatment of PKU
Abstract number: 616
Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 30, 2019 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM ET
Session title: Cell Therapies II
Room: Columbia Hall
Abstracts can be found at ASGCT2019

About Synlogic
Synlogic is pioneering the development of a novel class of living medicines, Synthetic Biotic medicines, based on its proprietary drug development platform. Synlogic leverages the tools and principles of synthetic biology to genetically engineer beneficial microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due to disease. Synthetic Biotic medicines are designed to act locally and have a systemic effect to address disease in patients. Synlogic’s two lead programs, SYNB1020 and SYNB1618, are orally administered and target hyperammonemia as a result of liver damage or genetic disease, and phenylketonuria, respectively. Synlogic is also developing SYNB1891 as an intratumorally-administered Synthetic Biotic medicine for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create additional Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of liver disease, as well as inflammatory and immune disorders including Synlogic’s collaboration with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). For more information, please visit www.synlogictx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Synlogic’s platform to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases including: inborn errors of metabolism, liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotic medicines; the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; the potential of Synlogic’s technology to treat hyperammonemia, phenylketonuria and cancer. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the preclinical development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Synlogic’s filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Synlogic’s current views with respect to future events. Synlogic anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Synlogic may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Synlogic specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Synlogic’s view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.


© Business Wire 2019
