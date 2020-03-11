Synlogic : to Present at Chardan's Virtual Microbiome Medicines Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synlogic (Nasdaq: SYBX) announced today that Richard Riese, M.D., Ph.D., Synlogic's chief medical officer, will present at the Chardan Microbiome Medicines Summit at Noon ET on Monday, March 16th, 2020.

This is a virtual event. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Event Calendar" in the Investors & Media section of the Company's website. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Synlogic website for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Synlogic

Synlogic is pioneering the development of a novel class of living medicines, Synthetic Biotic™ medicines, based on its proprietary drug development platform. Synlogic leverages the tools and principles of synthetic biology to genetically engineer beneficial microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due to disease. When delivered orally, Synthetic Biotic medicines are designed to function in the gut to compensate for the dysfunctional metabolic pathway and have a systemic effect, with the potential to significantly improve symptoms of disease for affected patients. The Company's lead program in this area, SYNB1618, targets PKU. In addition, the Company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of more common diseases, including inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer. Synlogic's first immuno-oncology program, SYNB1891, is in clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphoma. Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). For more information, please visit www.synlogictx.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synlogic-to-present-at-chardans-virtual-microbiome-medicines-summit-301021813.html

SOURCE Synlogic, Inc.