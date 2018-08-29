Synlogic : to Webcast Presentation at the H. C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

Synlogic (Nasdaq:SYBX)
announced today that Aoife Brennan, M.B., B.Ch., Synlogic’s
interim president and chief executive officer, and chief medical
officer, will present a corporate update at the H. C. Wainwright 20th
Annual Global Investment Conference at 8:45 am ET on Wednesday,
September 5, 2018, in New York City.
A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Event
Calendar” in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website.
An archived webcast recording will be available on the Synlogic website
for approximately 30 days after the event.
About Synlogic
Synlogic is pioneering the development of a
novel class of living medicines, Synthetic Biotic medicines, based on
its proprietary drug development platform. Synlogic leverages the tools
and principles of synthetic biology to genetically engineer probiotic
microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due
to disease. The company’s two lead programs, SYNB1020 and SYNB1618,
target hyperammonemia as a result of liver damage or genetic disease,
and PKU, respectively. When delivered orally, Synthetic Biotic medicines
can act from the gut to compensate for the dysfunctional metabolic
pathway and have a systemic effect, with the potential to significantly
improve symptoms of disease for affected patients. In addition, the
company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create
Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of more common diseases,
including liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer.
Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based
treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). For more information,
please visit www.synlogictx.com.
