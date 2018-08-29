Synlogic : to Webcast Presentation at the H. C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

Log in
08/29/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

Synlogic (Nasdaq:SYBX) announced today that Aoife Brennan, M.B., B.Ch., Synlogic’s interim president and chief executive officer, and chief medical officer, will present a corporate update at the H. C. Wainwright 20th Annual Global Investment Conference at 8:45 am ET on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, in New York City.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Event Calendar” in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website. An archived webcast recording will be available on the Synlogic website for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Synlogic
Synlogic is pioneering the development of a novel class of living medicines, Synthetic Biotic medicines, based on its proprietary drug development platform. Synlogic leverages the tools and principles of synthetic biology to genetically engineer probiotic microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due to disease. The company’s two lead programs, SYNB1020 and SYNB1618, target hyperammonemia as a result of liver damage or genetic disease, and PKU, respectively. When delivered orally, Synthetic Biotic medicines can act from the gut to compensate for the dysfunctional metabolic pathway and have a systemic effect, with the potential to significantly improve symptoms of disease for affected patients. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of more common diseases, including liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer. Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). For more information, please visit www.synlogictx.com.


© Business Wire 2018
